In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest advertising companies in the world. If you want to read about some more advertising companies, go directly to 5 Biggest Advertising Companies In The World.

Advertising is an essential part of modern businesses. It is the practice of using various forms of media to disseminate information about a product, service or idea with the intention of persuading the audience to take a specific action, such as buying a product or using a service. The goal of advertising is to reach a large audience, increase brand awareness, and establish credibility with the audience. The specific messages that are used to promote a product, service or idea in advertising are referred to as advertisements, commonly known as "ads".

It is the responsibility of a certain business, to be honest, and transparent in its advertising campaigns. A business should not make false claims about the product or service it is offering. A business should be creative when it comes to creating ads to get more reach and conversion for its product or service. Budgeting and innovation are the keys for an advertising company to meet their goals.

Advertising can be presented through a variety of mediums, such as television and radio commercials, print ads in newspapers and magazines, online banners and sponsored content, billboards, and even the placement of products in movies or television programs. Each medium has its unique benefits and drawbacks, and it's crucial for a business to consider these factors when choosing the right medium for its target audience.

According to the data provided by Research and Markets, as of 2021, the worldwide advertising market reached a value of $590.3 billion. It is expected that this market will continue to grow and reach a value of $792.7 billion by 2027, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% during the period of 2021 to 2027. In the advertising market, a small group of companies make up a significant portion of the overall market value, such as WPP plc, Omnicom Group Inc., and Publicis Groupe S.A. Among them, WPP plc has been the market leader for the past five years, earning a revenue of $15 billion in 2021. WPP Plc is the largest employer in the advertising industry with over 100,000 employees.

Story continues

A recent report shows that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) was named the world's largest advertiser in 2021, having invested $8.1 billion in promotional activities that year. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the second highest advertiser, with an ad spend of $4.8 billion, followed by Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) with $4.7 billion in ad spending. The total global ad spending for 2021 was $722.84 billion. Ad spending refers to the amount of money that a business allocates to advertising campaigns.

A variety of trends are expected to be seen in the advertisement industry during 2023. Some of them are targeted personalized Ads, multi-channel advertising, shoppable posts, influencer marketing, audio and video advertising, artificial intelligence etc. AI and big data will be the smartest and most advanced mediums for advertisements that can be used to reach a specific target audience. This will also help reduce the cost of advertising.

Photo by Joshua Earle on Unsplash

Our Methodology

We picked pure-play advertising companies in the world that operate in subsegments of the ads industry. The companies have been ranked according to their market capitalizations as of January 29. We didn't pick technology ads companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon because they are not pure-play advertising stocks but have interests in a diverse range of businesses.

Biggest Advertising Companies In The World

15. Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Market cap: $300 million

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is a media and marketing solutions company based in the United States. It is divided into two segments: Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company offers a variety of products and services, including 230 daily newspapers with a combined circulation of 1.9 million, 249 weekly newspapers with a circulation of 1.4 million, and 292 local websites. Additionally, Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) operates 123 daily and weekly news brands, around 80 magazines, and related digital platforms, a sports network, an affiliate marketing service called Reviewed.com, and USA TODAY NETWORK, a platform for community events. The market cap of the company is $300.14 million.

Just like The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL), Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is one of the biggest names in the advertising industry globally.

14. Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Market cap: $780 million

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is a leading provider of sales and marketing services in North America. The services offered by the company are designed to help consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers and retailers grow their businesses. These services include retail merchandising, sales, marketing, and analytics. The company was rebranded in 2016 when it changed its name from Karman Holding Corp. It was founded in 1987 and its headquarters is located in Irvine, California.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) has a team of experienced professionals who work closely with clients to understand their specific needs and develop customized solutions that help them achieve their business goals. Their expertise in the CPG industry and their ability to execute on the ground makes them a preferred partner for many of the leading manufacturers and retailers in the industry.

The market cap of the company is $780.03 million. For the third quarter of 2022, Advantage Solutions Inc. reported a year-over-year increase in sales, with a total of $1,051.1 million compared to $928.76 million the previous year. However, the company also reported a decrease in net income, with a total of $21.06 million compared to $23.31 million the previous year.

13. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Market cap: $1.7 billion

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is a technology company that specializes in personalized retargeting. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France, with offices in various locations worldwide. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) offers a range of solutions that enable companies to connect with consumers across all devices, channels, and platforms. Their technology uses machine learning and data analysis to predict which products and services consumers are most likely to be interested in and then serve targeted ads to them. This allows businesses to increase their return on investment by reaching the right consumers at the right time.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) works with a wide range of companies across various industries, including e-commerce, travel, and finance, and it's considered one of the leading companies in the retargeting industry. Criteo’s major clients include Filters, Freshop, Wemade, Walmart Connect Mexico, Ulta Beauty, Flywheel and Swiggy.

The market cap of the company is $1.70 billion. Criteo S.A. reported a decrease in sales for the third quarter of 2022, with a total of $446.92 million compared to $508.58 million the previous year. The company also reported a significant decrease in net income, with a total of $6.58 million compared to $23.48 million the previous year.

12. BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group Co., Ltd.

Market cap: $1.9 billion

BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group Co., Ltd is a Chinese multinational company that provides digital marketing and communication services. The services provided by the company include digital marketing, public relations, event planning, and market research. Bluefocus Intelligent Communications Group was established in 2002 and has grown to become one of the largest digital marketing and communication companies in China. The company has a strong focus on innovation and technology and is known for its ability to connect with consumers in meaningful ways. Bluefocus Intelligent Communications Group is headquartered in Beijing, China.

The key clients of the company include Lenovo, Cisco, Canon, Tencent, Sony, Sony Ericsson, AMD, Microsoft, Samsung, Motorola, Nokia, Guangzhou Toyota, Chrysler, BMW, Wrigley chewing gum, Mead Johnson, Bosch, Siemens, Ya Poetry Lauder GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, DuPont, Carrefour, Morgan Stanley, etc.

The company has a market cap of 12.78 billion CNY which is equivalent to $1.9 billion. The company reported earnings results for the nine months ending September 30, 2022. The sales were CNY 26,572.21 million compared to CNY 31,483.08 million a year ago. Revenue generated by the company was CNY 26,572.21 million during the time compared to CNY 31,483.08 million a year ago.

11. Cheil Worldwide Inc.

Market cap: $2 billion

Cheil Worldwide Inc, a marketing company under the Samsung Group, is a global marketing and communications agency that specializes in providing marketing and communication services to clients in various industries. The agency was founded in 1973 in Seoul, South Korea, and has since expanded to have offices in many countries across the world. The services of the Cheil include advertising, digital marketing, public relations, event management, and more. The agency is known for its ability to understand and engage consumers in a rapidly changing digital landscape. Cheil Worldwide Inc works with some of the world's leading brands across a variety of industries such as technology, consumer goods, and retail. They have a reputation for providing their clients with creative and effective communication solutions that drive business growth.

The major clients of Cheil Worldwide Inc include Samsung, Absolut, Adidas, The Coca-Cola Company, GE, General Motors, The Lego Group, Microsoft, Nestle, and Shell. It has 53 offices spread across 5 continents and CIS.

The market cap of the company is 2.52 trillion KRW. Cheil Worldwide Inc reported a 36% increase in revenues for the first quarter of 2022, totaling W946.57 billion. The company also reported a 38% increase in net income, reaching W44.89 billion. This growth was driven by strong performance in the Domestic segment, which saw a 43% increase to W307.91 billion, as well as the China segment, which saw a 29% increase to W253.67 billion and the Europe segment increase of 30% to W147.81 billion.

10. Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc (OTC:HKUOY)

Market cap: $3.94 billion

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc (OTC:HKUOY) is a holding company of Hakuhodo DY Group, one of the largest advertising and communications companies in Japan. Hakuhodo DY Group was founded in 1895 and has grown to become one of the most respected and influential advertising agencies in Japan. The company has a strong focus on creativity and innovation and is known for its ability to connect with consumers in meaningful ways. Hakuhodo DY Holdings is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

The company operates through its various subsidiaries, which provide a wide range of advertising and communications services, including advertising, digital marketing, public relations, event planning, and market research. Some of the major clients of the company include Calbee Tanawat Co, The Asahi Shimbun Company, Heng Leong Hang Co., Ltd, Central Department Store Ltd., Dento Design Kobo Inc, and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. The market cap of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc (OTC:HKUOY) is $3.94 billion.

9. CyberAgent, Inc. (OTC:CYAGF)

Market cap: $4.74 billion

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTC:CYAGF) is a Japanese technology and internet company. Services provided by the company include online advertising, mobile games, and social media services. CyberAgent, Inc. (OTC:CYAGF) was founded in 1998 and has grown to become one of the leading internet companies in Japan. It operates across a wide range of business segments, including online advertising, mobile games, social media, and venture capital. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. The market cap of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTC:CYAGF) is $4.74 billion.

8. JCDecaux SE (OTC:JCDXF)

Market cap: $4.91 billion

JCDecaux SE (OTC:JCDXF) is a global leader in the out-of-home advertising industry. The company was founded in 1964 in France and has since expanded to operate in over 80 countries worldwide. The company provides solutions for street furniture, billboards, public transport advertising, and airport advertising. The company is known for its innovative and sustainable approach to advertising, with a focus on digital and interactive solutions. JCDecaux SE (OTC:JCDXF)is also the world's largest street furniture provider and the number one provider of advertising on public transport. With its extensive global reach and a strong portfolio of products, JCDecaux SE (OTC:JCDXF) helps brands connect with consumers in meaningful ways.

The market cap of the company is $4.91 billion. JCDecaux SA reported financial results for the first half of 2022, showing a year-over-year increase in sales, with a total of EUR 1,367.8 million compared to EUR 994.4 million the previous year. However, the company reported a net loss of EUR 11.7 million, compared to a loss of EUR 154.4 million the previous year.

7. Dentsu Group Inc. (OTC:DNTUY)

Market cap: $8.6 billion

Dentsu Group Inc. (OTC:DNTUY) is a Japanese multinational advertising and public relations company. Founded in 1901, it is the largest advertising agency brand in Japan and one of the largest in the world. The company operates in over 140 countries worldwide, offering services such as advertising, digital marketing, public relations, event planning, and market research. Dentsu Group Inc. (OTC:DNTUY) is known for its strong focus on creativity and innovation and is known for its ability to connect with consumers in meaningful ways and create effective campaigns that drive results. The company has a diverse portfolio of clients across various industries, including automotive, finance, technology, and consumer goods. Dentsu is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

iProspect, a subsidiary of Dentsu Group Inc. (OTC:DNTUY), is a leading digital-first, end-to-end media agency. The company has been recognized as the fastest-growing global agency by RECMA for two consecutive years. Some of the major clients of the company include Jaguar Land Rover, LVMH, Kao Corporation and Netflix. The market cap of Dentsu Group Inc. (OTC:DNTUY) is $8.60 billion.

6. Nielsen Holdings

Estimated Valuation: $16 billion

Nielsen Holdings plc is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides market research and insights to a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its television audience measurement services, but also provides data and analytics on consumer behavior and media consumption across various platforms, including television, radio, online, and mobile. Nielsen was founded in 1923 and has grown to become a leading provider of market research and insights, with operations in over 100 countries worldwide. The company is headquartered in New York City, USA. The United States is the company’s largest market.

In October 2022, a group of private equity investors led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corp acquired Nielsen Holdings in a $16 billion all-cash deal. Nielsen generated worldwide revenue of nearly $3.5 billion in 2021. Major clients of the company include The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé S.A., The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever Group, and Walmart.

In addition to The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL), Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:GCI) is one of the biggest names in the advertising industry globally.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Biggest Advertising Companies In The World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None. 15 Biggest Advertising Companies In The World is originally published on Insider Monkey.