In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest airplane manufacturing companies in the world.

When it comes to high technology, the aircraft industry ranks right at the top of the food chain, alongside semiconductor fabrication and astronautics. The modern day jet aircraft - whether civilian or military - has hundreds of thousands of parts which are often shipped from all over the world for final assembly into the beast that takes to the skies.

Naturally, this amount of complexity makes for high barriers to entry into the industry and leaves only a handful of firms that are able to make and sell airplanes. Due to their size, jets also take months to assemble and end up costing millions of dollars. This high cost also makes the aircraft manufacturing industry one of the most lucrative in the world - and one which sees little threat from new entrants. For instance, a research report from Polaris Market Research outlines that the aircraft manufacturing market was worth $413 billion in 2021 and that it will grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% between then and 2030 to be worth an estimated $626 billion by the end of the forecast period.

As is the case with nearly every high tech industry, perhaps except semiconductors, Polaris Market Research also highlights that North America was the largest aircraft manufacturing market in 2021 with a large demand for next generation airplanes fueling the growth. However, despite being the largest, North America will not be the fastest growing sector, as this title will go to Asia Pacific which is fueled by the growing populations of India and China spurring demand and increasing the need for planes to fly people around.

The aircraft industry is also evolving, with new manufacturing and computing technologies providing companies the opportunity to improve their operations. One interesting innovation that has made its way to the manufacturing line is the use of smart glasses. These are eyewear that comes equipped with digital displays and provides the assembly technician useful inputs throughout their activities. For instance, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), which is one of the world's largest aircraft manufacturers, has found that using these wearables in its wire harness assembly has enabled it to reduce production time by a massive 25%. Boeing is not the only one that uses smart glasses in the aircraft supply chain. One of the world's most advanced jet engine manufacturers, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), has been researching their use since 2017 and found that not only did the mechanics who are responsible for tightening nuts on fuel lines see their productivity improve by 8% due to smart glasses but that 85% of those surveyed said that they reduced errors and 60% preferred using the wearables.

Another trend in the industry is the push towards sustainable aviation fuels since air travel is among the leading sources of carbon dioxide emissions. On this front, Boeing announced in February 2023 that it plans to procure 5.6 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel for its 2023 flight operations, more than doubling last year's procurement and accounting for a quarter of the aerospace giant's total fuel needs. Not to be left behind, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is looking at the future as it is designing aircraft that reduce fuel use through their airframe. NASA's Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project aims to invest $425 million with Boeing over seven years as part of the White House's Climate Action Plan.

At the same time, demand for conventional aviation is also booming, with Boeing's chief executive officer (CEO) Mr. Matt Welch sharing an update during the firm's fourth quarter of 2022 earnings call held in January 2023. Mr. Welch sounded optimistic about his company's future, sharing that demand was strong across Boeing's portfolio, as he explained that:

On the order front and on the market side, we continue to see very strong demand across the portfolio. More than 800 net orders on the year, driven by the 737 MAX and the 787, highlighted most recently by the very historic deal with UAL, United Airlines in December. In 2022, we sold 200-plus net wide bodies. That’s the most since 2018. More broadly, the 737 MAX team has made tremendous progress. Fleet is performing exceptionally well. Production is stabilizing, demand is strong. We delivered 1,000-plus 737 MAXs in total now. And since our return to service, the fleet has surpassed 3 million flight hours. It’s safe and it’s the most reliable of the airplane fleets. Production, we’ve all gone from 0 to 31 a month and we’re prioritizing stability, which we have not yet achieved, but we’re on a steady course to do so. And orders, more than 1,500 gross orders to date. 737 MAX returning to service in China is another indication of this overall improvement in our business. This month, of course, we all know that, that occurred. We have more airplanes on the Tarmac in China to bring back into service just as we did here in the U.S. before we began any deliveries of any sort.

The Boeing chief also shared the cheer flowing through his as NASA launched the SLS rocket (built by Boeing) to the Moon last year, and stated:

Our SLS launch. This was an enormous emotional upper for our company and for our team broadly. The Artemis 1 launch in November, which was powered by the SLS rocket was more than a little inspiring.

Today, we'll look at some of the biggest aircraft manufacturing companies in the world. One of these, unsurprisingly, is Boeing, while the others include Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

15 Biggest Airplane Manufacturing Companies in the World

Our Methodology

As a starting point for our list, we first listed all publicly traded companies that make planes and selected them through market capitalization. Then, private or state-owned firms were added to the mix, and the resulting curation was ranked through the latest revenue statistics available. However, some firms that are major players but whose revenue isn't available are also included.

15 Biggest Airplane Manufacturing Companies in the World

15. Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd.

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue: N/A

The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd., commonly known as Comac, is a Chinese state owned aircraft manufacturing company. It had delivered 101 single aisle. dual engine aircraft as of March 2022 and is designing a double aisle aircraft that it aims to deliver by 2026. Comac's first aircraft took to the skies in 2007.

Along with Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), and Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. is one of the biggest airplane makers in the world.

14. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue: $730 million (1BRL = 0.19USD)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is a Brazilian company that is headquartered in Sao Paulo. It primarily makes and sells small aircraft that can carry between 66 to 146 passengers. In total, the firm has seven different civilian commercial aircraft with active production lines. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) also makes and sells military and private jets, and is known for its role in making the renowned JAS 39 Gripen fighter.

13. Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KRX:047810.KS)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue: $2 billion (1KRW = 0.00076USD)

Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KRX:047810.KS) is a South Korean company that is made up of the former aerospace divisions of some of the country's largest chaebols. Currently, the firm produces supersonic trainer aircraft, turboprop training aircraft, and piston engine trainers. It is also licensed to upgrade Boeing's 737, has been involved in F-16 production, and is designing a multi role, stealth, and supersonic fighter jet.

12. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (NSE:HAL.NS)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue: $3 billion (1INR = 0.012USD)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (NSE:HAL.NS) is an Indian state owned aircraft company. The firm makes all kinds of aircraft, ranging from fighter jets, to trainers, and passenger jets. One of its trainers has been flying for three decades, and the firm expects its first regional airliner to be in service by 2026.

11. Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (MCX:UNAC.ME)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue: $5.93 billion (1INR = 0.013USD)

Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (MCX:UNAC.ME) is a Russian publicly traded company that is one of the most advanced airplane manufacturers in the world. The firm makes the Tupolev, Illyushin, and Superjet lines of civilian and cargo aircraft alongside its well known Sukhoi line of fighter jets.

10. Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD-B.TO)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue: $6.9 billion

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD-B.TO) is a Canadian business jet company that is headquartered in Montreal. The firm has three jet lineups in its fleet and it also makes a helicopter. It also offers aftermarket parts and services for its products

9. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (EPA:AM.PA)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue: $7.6 billion (1EUR = 1.06USD)

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (EPA:AM.PA) is a French aircraft company that makes and sells business and fighter jet aircraft. Its Falcon family of business jets have almost a dozen models, and the fighter jet arm is known for the highly reliable and popular Mirage aircraft as well as the Rafale - one of the few fifth generation fighter aircraft in the world.

8. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue: $12.8 billion

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is the parent company of Textron Aviation, which is one of the biggest small aircraft manufacturers in the world. Textron Aviation has been making planes for decades and has built more than two hundred thousand to date.

Insider Monkey's Q4 2022 survey of 943 hedge funds revealed that 36 had bought Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)'s shares. Out of these, Israel Englander's Millennium Management is Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)'s largest investor with a $157 million stake that comes via 2.2 million shares.

7. Leonardo S.p.a. (BIT:LDO.MI)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue: $15.32 billion (1EUR = 1.06USD)

Leonardo S.p.a. (BIT:LDO.MI) is an Italian aviation and aerospace company. The firm builds the Eurofighter Typhoon - Europe's backbone fighter jet - in partnership with Airbus and BAE Systems as well as the ATR turboprop regional propeller aircraft.

6. Safran SA (EPA:SAF.PA)

Latest Available 12 Month Revenue: $20.64 billion (1EUR = 1.06USD)

Safran SA (EPA:SAF.PA) is a French firm that forms a crucial part of the aircraft supply chain. The firm makes and sells critical airplane components such as landing gears, wheels, engine nacelles (pods or covers), avionics, wiring, fluid management systems, software, and most important of all, engines.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), Safran SA (EPA:SAF.PA), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), and Aviation Industry Corporation of China are some of the biggest airplane manufacturers in the world.

