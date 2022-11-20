In this article, we discuss 15 biggest banks in the world. To skip to the top 5 banks in this list, go to 5 Biggest Banks In The World.

Ever since the Federal Reserve started increasing interest rates, major banks have been in the limelight as analysts believe these rate hikes are set to benefit the banking industry. However, the recession risk is causing a lot of worry in the banking sector as mortgage and housing markets go through upheavals.

In this article we list some of the biggest banks in the world. We picked these banks based on their total assets. For each bank we have mentioned its total assets worth.

Photo by Ferran Fusalba Roselló on Unsplash

Biggest Banks In The World

15. Morgan Stanley ( NYSE: MS

Total Assets: $1,118 Billion (2021)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is a leading global financial services firm with over 60,000 employees and headquarters in New York. The firm was founded by Henry Sturgis Morgan and Harold Stanley in 1935. This bank has played a key role in some of the biggest financial deals in history, including General Motors' $300 million debt issue, IBM's $231 million stock offering, and AT&T's $250 million debt offering.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is one of the largest financial institutions in the world. The firm provides a full range of services to its clients, including investment banking, sales and trading, research, and asset management. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is a trusted advisor to some of the world's largest companies and institutional investors.

14. State Street Corporation ( NYSE: STT

Total Assets: $4.14 Trillion (2021)

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is an American financial services company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. In 2021, State Street reported revenue of $12.03 billion. The company employs 39,439 people worldwide.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)is a leading provider of financial services to institutional investors, including investment management, research, and trading. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including asset management, custody, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity, and real estate. State Street also provides banking services, such as loans, credit cards, and deposits.

In recent years, State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has been expanding its reach beyond traditional financial services. The company has made a number of strategic acquisitions, including Charles River Development (a software company), Gold Bullion International (a digital gold platform), and eVestment (a data and analytics company). These acquisitions have helped State Street to diversify its business and tap into new growth markets.

13. Capital One Financial Corporation ( NYSE: COF

Total Assets: $432,381 Million (2021)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is a large American bank holding company. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and has over 70,000 ATMs and 333 branch locations across the United States. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) was founded in 1988 by Richard Fairbank and Nigel Morris. The company offers competitive CD rates, with APY currently at 1.70%.

12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( NYSE: GS

Total Assets: $1.5 Trillion (2021)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is an American multinational finance company that engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management. The company was founded in 1869 by Marcus Goldman and debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in the fall of 2016.

In 2022, it had net revenues of $59.34 billion and net earnings of $21.64 billion. Institutional investors hold 72.55% of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares. The company has a long history of successful investments, providing financing for companies such as Ford Motor Company, United Airlines, and Apple Inc.

In recent years, it has been involved in controversial investments, such as the subprime mortgage crisis and the 1M DB scandal. Despite this, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) remains a powerful force in the world of finance.

11. Barclays PLC ( NYSE: BCS

Total assets: 1.384 Trillion GBP (2021)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is a leading financial institution with total assets of 1.384 trillion GBP and 83,500 employees. Founded in 1690, Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has a long history of serving the needs of its customers. The bank offers a wide range of products and services including personal and business banking, investment banking, and wealth management. Barclays is headquartered in London, England and has operations in over 50 countries.

Total Assets: $1,833.446 Billion (As of September 2022)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is a Spanish multinational bank that offers a wide range of financial products and services to its customers. It is one of the largest banks in the world with total assets of $1,833.446 billion.

The bank has its headquarters in Santander and Boadilla del Monte, Madrid. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) generated revenue of $51 billion in 2020. It has a large network of ATMs and branches, totaling 2,000 ATMs and about 500 branches worldwide.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) offers a wide range of products and services including savings and checking accounts, loans, credit cards, and investment products. The bank also has a strong online presence with an easy-to-use website and mobile app.

Customers can use these platforms to check their account balances, transfer funds, pay bills, and more. Banco Santander is a trusted and well-established bank that provides excellent service to its customers.

9. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ( NYSE: MFG

Total Assets: 237.07 Trillion Yen (2021)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) is one of the largest financial institutions in Japan. As of 2021, it had total assets of 237.07 trillion Yen. The company lost $7 billion in CDOs during the financial crisis but has since recovered and generated revenue of 29.5 billion US dollars in 2020. Its net income was 4.1 billion US dollars in 2020. The company's main office is located in Marunouchi, Chiyoda, and Tokyo, Japan.

8. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ( NYSE: SMFG

Total Assets: $2,209,235 Million (2021)

The Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) is one of the largest banks in Japan with total assets of over $2 trillion. The bank has a strong focus on commercial and corporate banking, and also has a large retail operation. It has over 16,000 employees and operates in around 50 countries around the world.

In recent years, the bank has acquired a number of other banks and financial institutions, including the RBS Aviation Capital for $7.3 billion.

The Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and its president is Koichi Miyata. It was founded on December 2, 2002. The Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a number of subsidiaries, including the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

7. JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTC:JPPTY)

Total Assets: 205 Trillion JPY (2019)

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTC:JPPTY) is one of the largest banks in Japan, with assets totaling over 205 trillion JPY as of 2019. It is also one of the country's oldest banks, having been founded in 1875. The bank has a wide network of branches and ATMs and serves around 150 million account holders.

The bank is headquartered in Tokyo. JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTC:JPPTY) is a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings and has around 12,800 employees.

6. BNP Paribas SA (OTC:BNPQY)

Total Assets: 2.6 Trillion EUR (2021)

BNP Paribas SA (OTC:BNPQY) is a large French bank that reported a net income of $11.4 billion in 2018 and had total equity of $139.9 billion that same year. The bank employed 190,000 people as of 2019 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

BNP Paribas SA (OTC:BNPQY) has a long history, dating back to 1848 when it was founded as Banque Nationale de Paris. This bank is a major player in the global financial markets and provides a wide range of banking services to its clients. These services include retail banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, and asset management.

BNP Paribas SA (OTC:BNPQY) has a strong presence in Europe and also operates in other regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The bank has a diversified client base that includes individuals, small businesses, large corporates, and institutional investors. BNP Paribas SA (OTC:BNPQY) is a publicly-traded company and its shares are listed on the Euronext stock exchange.

