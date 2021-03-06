15 Biggest Cosmetic Companies In The World

Ty Haqqi
·9 min read

In this article we are going to list the 15 Biggest Cosmetic Companies In The World. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 5 Biggest Cosmetic Companies In The World.

Look, we like to believe that we're all evolving. That things that mattered decades ago and the viewpoints prevalent them have slowly died out. And honestly, it is true, to a certain extent. I mean, casual racism and even plain racism which was prevalent not just for decades and centuries, but even till just a few years ago, has now been clamped down on. People who make such comments are very likely now to be ostracized from communities and social circles, and even lose their jobs. Though yes, this is only implemented in successful, advanced economies in the West and hasn't been given as much thought or importance in developing nations. This also leads to the interesting question of whether cancel culture has gone too far, with boycotts being launched against people even with perceived racism, though that is a topic for another time.

Further, in addition to eradicating, or if that's too strong a word, at least censoring people who engage in it, even bigger strides have been made against homosexuality. Now, same sex marriage has been legalized in dozens of countries, including the United States of America, while people cannot be terminated or discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation. Further, the acceptance of homosexuals has increased manifold as well, but once again, there is a caveat that this is only for advanced economies, while in many nations in Africa and Asia, you might even go to jail or receive the death penalty instead.

Biggest Cosmetic Companies In The World
Biggest Cosmetic Companies In The World

If we look at body shaming and fat shaming, we've made significant progress there as well. Normal sized people and overweight people are accepted, regardless of them not really being a size zero, because there are much more important things on which you should judge people. However, there is a fine line regarding fat shaming, because encouraging people to stay fat can have very real effects on their health, as being overweight and obese has been directly linked to a myriad of diseases and can quickly shorten the life expectancy of a person. In the same way, there has also been a normalization regarding looks, though this has perhaps not been as successful, if we look at the cosmetics industry.

Makeup has long since been used by women mostly, to enhance or change their features completely. In a perfect world, where people would be accepted and loved for exactly how they are, the cosmetics industry would be very small and almost inconsequential. It would certainly not be worth more than $380 billion, with the biggest companies in the industry earning billions in revenue while having tens of thousands of employees.

In fact, by 2027, it is expected that the cosmetics industry will be worth at least $463.5 billion, which is a CAGR of 5.3%. This growth rate is due to the fact that cosmetics are a mainstay in the lives of most people, and even as we try to normalize how people look and celebrate differences rather than hide them, people are growing more and more conscious about their features, which can be attributed to social media and the fact that people portray flawless lives on such apps and websites. While I mentioned the fact that women are often involved with makeup, the fact is that it is quickly becoming and important in the lives of men too. Many celebrities are also hopping on board, either by endorsing such products, or by launching their own lives, which are often massively successfully, making people such as Kylie Jenner worth close to a billion dollars.

The cosmetics industry includes products such as foundation, mascara, skincare products, haircare and toiletries, among many other products. While the industry is massive as mentioned earlier, it is also dominated by some companies which have a really strong foothold and hence, are the biggest players there. Europe is the biggest market in the world for cosmetics, with the Americas and Asia not far behind, and quickly catching up.

The cosmetics industry however, is full of major controversies too, one of which is colorism. Many cosmetics companies promote products which help lighten skin, advertising it as a lifestyle choice. These products aim to improve your beauty by lightening the color of your skin, which is as racist a thing as any. And while they were able to get by without repercussions for decades, the community is now waking up and asking questions, which has led to many companies abandoning such products or at the very least, renaming their brands so as not to invite criticism. Another issue that has led to severe criticism of the cosmetics industry is animal testing, as brands are first tested on animal to ensure that they do not affect humans negatively, requiring approval before they can be sold to the general public. However, this is another instance where public hue and cry has forced companies to backtrack, and animal testing has been decreasing steadily over the years. In fact, in the European Union, a ban was enforced in 2013 on cosmetic products which have been tested on animals, though the ban does have a few loopholes which companies tend to happily exploit.

As we all know, the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world in 2020, causing more than 2.5 million deaths and well over a hundred million infections so far. Many countries imposed lockdowns to counter the threat posed by the virus, which resulted in billions of people being confined to their homes unless there's an emergency. These lockdowns had a significant impact on the cosmetics industry, with the impact being mainly two-fold. The first was that since people weren't leaving there houses and gatherings and parties were virtually non-existent, while people were also working from home rather than going to office, there was little reason to purchase cosmetics. The second reason was that as countries banned foreign transport, the global supply chain of the cosmetics industry was also significantly impacted, resulting in lower production. Due to lower production and lower demand, sales also fell and McKinsey forecasted that 20-30% of sales would be lost for the cosmetics industry in 2020.

However, if any companies will navigate the pandemic, it will be the biggest cosmetics companies in the world. These companies are absolute giants and have enough reserves, goodwill and brand loyalty to see out the trying days we are in now, and navigate to the future. To determine the biggest cosmetics companies, we have referred to their annual reports, ranking these companies based on their revenues for both 2019 and 2018. There are companies here with major revenues, but only a small percentage coming from cosmetics. Hence, we have only selected the revenues pertaining to cosmetics, by taking the segment-wise revenues to determine the correct revenues. For example, Johnson & Johnson has revenues of $82 billion, but only $4.5 billion are relevant to cosmetics So without further ado, let's take a look at the giants of the cosmetics industry, starting with number 15:

15. Mary Kay

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 3

Total revenue of the company in 2018 (in billions of dollars): N/A

Mary Kay is a private American company which was founded in 1963, 57 years ago. It was initially founded as Mary Kay Ash.

Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

14. Amore Pacific

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 4.21

Total revenue of the company in 2018 (in billions of dollars): 4.08

Amore Pacific ranks 14th on our list of the biggest cosmetics companies in the world. The South Korean cosmetics company has more than 30 brands which include Laneige and Mamonde.

Pixabay/Public Domain

13. Johnson & Johnsons (NYSE:JNJ)

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 4.59

Total revenue of the company in 2018 (in billions of dollars): 4.38

It is one of the biggest pharma companies in the world, but also has a major cosmetics portfolio, which has enabled it to lay claim in being one of the biggest cosmetics companies in the world.

care, pharmacist, business, pill, chemist, clinic, drugstore, medicine, illness, health, indoors, prescription, healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical, retail, drug, singapore, treatment, shelf, medication, hospital, store, shop, pharmacy
care, pharmacist, business, pill, chemist, clinic, drugstore, medicine, illness, health, indoors, prescription, healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical, retail, drug, singapore, treatment, shelf, medication, hospital, store, shop, pharmacy

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

12. Henkel

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 4.61

Total revenue of the company in 2018 (in billions of dollars): 4.46

Henkel ranks 12th on our list of the biggest cosmetics companies in the world. The German company was founded 145 years ago in 1876 and has total revenues of close to 20 billion euros. Some of its most famous brands include Fa and Dial.

Pixabay/Public Domain

11. Avon

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 4.76

Total revenue of the company in 2018 (in billions of dollars): 5.57

Avon is a major British cosmetics company, and one of the few in our list to not be listed.

Sorbis/Shutterstock.com

10. KAO

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 5.9

Total revenue of the company in 2018 (in billions of dollars): 5.18

KAO ranks 10th on our list of the biggest cosmetic companies in the world. Kao is a Japanese chemicals and cosmetics company, and has dozens of popular brands such as John Frieda and Molton Brown.

makeup, bright, closeup, table, nobody, eyeshadow, applicator, glamour, light, foundation, feminine, female, blush, palette, lipstick, decorative, shiny, collection, face,
makeup, bright, closeup, table, nobody, eyeshadow, applicator, glamour, light, foundation, feminine, female, blush, palette, lipstick, decorative, shiny, collection, face,

Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

9. L Brands (NYSE:LB)

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 6.81

Total revenue of the company in 2018 (in billions of dollars): 7.74

While you must definitely have heard of Victoria's Secrets, you might not be aware that the company which owns it is one of the biggest cosmetics companies in the world.

Models Victorias Secret Clothing Stocks
Models Victorias Secret Clothing Stocks

s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

8. LVMH

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 8.13

Total revenue of the company in 2018 (in billions of dollars): 7.46

It is one of the biggest fashion companies in the world, and its cosmetics and fragrances business is a major earner for the company too, contributing $8 billion in 2019 alone.

vuitton, china, asia, front, handbags, clothing, wealthy, street, mall, lv, expensive, retail, outlet, chinese, business, affluent, sign, life, buying, couture, wealth, upscale,
vuitton, china, asia, front, handbags, clothing, wealthy, street, mall, lv, expensive, retail, outlet, chinese, business, affluent, sign, life, buying, couture, wealth, upscale,

7. Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 8.65

Total revenue of the company in 2018 (in billions of dollars): 9.40

COTY ranks 7th on our list of the biggest cosmetics companies in the world. Coty is an American beauty company, which owns more than 77 brands and is among the biggest cosmetics companies in the world.

allure, asian, attractive, beautiful, beauty, bob haircut, brunette, care, cat eyes, coloration, complexion, cosmetics, cosmetology, elegance, eyeliner, female, femininity, fillers, girl, hair, hairdo, hairdresser, hairdressing, hairstyle, healthy, lips, lovely, makeup, manga, manicure, model, plastic surgery, pretty, red lipstick, sensual, skin, skincare, treatment, woman, young
allure, asian, attractive, beautiful, beauty, bob haircut, brunette, care, cat eyes, coloration, complexion, cosmetics, cosmetology, elegance, eyeliner, female, femininity, fillers, girl, hair, hairdo, hairdresser, hairdressing, hairstyle, healthy, lips, lovely, makeup, manga, manicure, model, plastic surgery, pretty, red lipstick, sensual, skin, skincare, treatment, woman, young

Copyright: pepperbox / 123RF Stock Photo

6. Beiersdorf

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 9,107

Total revenue of the company in 2018 (in billions of dollars): 8,607

The German cosmetics company is best known for its brand Nivea, which is one of the most famous cosmetics brands in the world.

Please continue to see the 5 Biggest Cosmetics Companies In The World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 biggest cosmetics companies in the world is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week

    As U.S. technology shares stumble, investors are debating whether the decline is an opportunity to scoop up bargains or a sign of more pain to come for stocks that have led markets higher for years. The Nasdaq Composite, an index heavily populated by tech and growth names, has slumped 8.3% since its Feb 12 closing record, over three times the decline for the S&P 500. Drops in popular growth stocks have been even steeper, with Tesla shares off 27% and Peloton down 32%.

  • Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: Costco, Disney, Roku, Snowflake, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included an entertainment giant, a rising cloud play and a semiconductor maker. The electric vehicle leader and a big-box retailer were among the bearish calls that were seen. The Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 managed to end a turbulent first week of March marginally higher, while the Nasdaq pulled back about 2%. Strength in the February jobs numbers was offset by rising Treasury yields and Federal Reserve concerns about inflation. In some corners, there were signs of a correction in the offing. For instance, the tech sector was still taking a bruising last week. One tech giant in particular also could lose a billion defense contract, and it admitted to being the target of a major server hack last week as well. There were some positive signs in the retail sector. The e-commerce leader is expanding its cashierless store efforts overseas, and the king of bricks-and-mortar is extending its online footprint. Yet store closures are still happening, and some retailers are having to adapt to states rushing to "reopen" their economies prematurely. Meanwhile, the r/WallStreetBets crowd has picked an outlet mall operator and an online mortgage broker as new targets. A new wealth tax appears to be back on the table, and another new COVID-19 vaccine may be on the way. Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look. Bulls In Jayson Derrick's "Analyst Increasingly Confident In Disney As A Big Reopening Beneficiary," see why Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is well positioned to benefit from pent-up demand for experiences and travel. In "4 Snowflake Analyst On Q4 Results: 'A New Enterprise Data Cloud Platform Of Choice'," Shanthi Rexaline focuses on why analysts feel Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) ended its fiscal year on a high note. "JPMorgan Turns Bullish On Plug Power, Predicts 'Meaningful Share Of Future Hydrogen Economy'" by Wayne Duggan examines why one top analyst called Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) an excellent story stock in a market hungry for growth. Chris Katje's "Roku Will Take Lion's Share Of Streaming TV Market, According To Cathie Wood" discusses why Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) will thrive in the huge transition from linear to streaming television. ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) has turnaround potential. So says Priya Nigam's "Why BofA Is Double Upgrading ON Semiconductor." See how long it may take and how the company will get there. For additional bullish calls of the past week, have a look at the following: Goldman Sachs To Restart Crypto Desk After Abandoning The Idea In 2018 6 Tech Sectors To Invest In By 2025 After Surviving 2020, The Future Looks Bright For Community Banks In 2021 Bears Shivdeep Dhaliwal's "Tesla Former Board Member Says Elon Musk Company Won't Remain 'King Of The Hill In Electric Forever'" shows what a longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull expects in the long run. In Wayne Duggan's "Zoom Video Analysts Cautious Following Earnings Beat: 'Rich Multiple Given Implied Deceleration'" find out what headwinds Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) may be facing. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) stock may continue to tread water for a while, according to an analyst featured in "Why Costco Is A Long-Term Hold, But Faces Tough Comparable Sales" by Chris Katje. "Piper Sandler Downgrades KeyCorp On Valuation After Big 2020 Run" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that strong gains in shares of regional bank KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) no longer justify a continued bullish stance. For additional bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine: Detroit Mayor Declines 6,200 Doses, Catholic Bishops Raise 'Moral Concerns' Gold Advocate Peter Schiff Criticizes Mark Cuban And Kevin O'Leary For Turning Positive On Bitcoin At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBenzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: Airbnb, Apple, Kroger, Starbucks, Tesla And MoreBarron's Latest Picks And Pans: Berkshire Hathaway, Citigroup, Dow, Twitter And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Dubois scores in OT to lift Jets past Canadiens, 4-3

    Pierre-Luc Dubois scored at 4:29 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in the opener of two-game series. Dubois fired a rolling puck past goalie Jake Allen for his fifth of the season. “It is a very special place to play,” said Dubois, from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

  • A Missouri pastor is reportedly seeking 'professional counseling' after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands

    Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of Missouri's Malden First General Baptist Church gushed over an "epic trophy wife" and warned, "don't let yourself go."

  • 'Let kids be kids': California considers bill requiring gender-neutral children's sections at large retailers

    In a push for inclusivity, a proposed bill in California will ban large retail stores from dividing children's items by gender.

  • Former NBA star Deron Williams says he tried to recruit star players to the Jazz but no one wanted to play in Utah

    Deron Williams said he knew he needed help to make the Jazz contenders, but he couldn't find other stars that wanted to join him in Utah.

  • Kim Kardashian will reportedly stay in family's $60 million mansion as part of divorce from Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian West will stay in the minimalist, beige-filled Hidden Hills, California, home she and Kanye West bought in 2014, TMZ reported.

  • Biden says $1,400 stimulus payments can start going out this month

    President Biden said Saturday that the Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package means the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans can begin going out later this month. Driving the news: The Senate voted 50-49 Saturday to approve the sweeping legislation. The House is expected to pass the Senate's version of the bill next week before it heads to Biden's desk for his signature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: As part of the legislation, individuals who make less than $75,000 or heads of households who make up to $112,500 will qualify for the $1,400 payments. Couples who make less than $150,000 will get $2,800.Individuals who make between $75,000 and $80,000 and couples who earn between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive a reduced payment.Parents who qualify will get an additional $1,400 for every child claimed on their most recent tax returns.What he's saying: "Everything that is in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail," Biden said following the Saturday passage of the bill. "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help," he added. "The resources in this plan will be used to expand and speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines so we can get every single American vaccinated sooner rather than later.""I promised the American people that help is on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise." The bottom line: "This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus. This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and breathing room to get through this moment. This plan gives small businesses in this country a fighting chance to survive," Biden said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Nicolas Cage marries for the 5th time: 'It's true, and we are very happy'

    The "Leaving Las Vegas" star fittingly tied the knot in the marriage capital of the world last month.

  • Biden fired a Trump-appointed lawyer who refused to leave office

    Her dismissal prompted fury from other Republicans like Rep. Virginia Foxx, who called it an "unprecedented firing of an honorable public official."

  • A Texas middle school student said he was forced to drink urine by teammates at a sleepover. His mom called the bullying racially motivated.

    Summer Smith, SeMarion Humphrey's mom, says she has reported multiple incidents of her son being abused by other students for months, CBS 21 reported.

  • MSNBC host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough says there's 'no doubt' that the GOP is 'unsavable'

    "You know, my friends and my family members, they all voted for him, and it's been hard for me to process it," Scarborough said of support for Trump.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'called all the PR shots', say royal sources despite Oprah interview claims she was gagged

    The Duchess of Sussex “called all the shots” when it came to managing her own media, royal sources have said, casting doubt on her claim she could not be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey three years ago. Multiple royal sources have told The Telegraph the 39-year-old former actress “had full control” over her media interviews and had personally forged relationships not only with Ms Winfrey, but other powerful industry figures including Vogue editor Edward Enninful. In a teaser clip released from the Sussexes’s interview with the US chat show host, due to be aired in the US on Sunday, the Duchess said it felt “liberating” to be able to speak and accused the Royal family of effectively gagging her and taking away that choice. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk, to be able to make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” the Duchess said. In the clip, the Duchess and Ms Winfrey reference the fact that a royal aide was listening in to their first phone call in February 2018, although it is understood the pair had spoken privately before then.

  • A Texas high school removed an assignment on chivalry where female students were directed to cater to men like in medieval times

    A list of tasks showed female students were asked to "dress in a feminine manner to please the men" and lower their heads when curtsying for men.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • With No Votes to Spare, Biden Gets a Win Obama and Clinton Would Have Envied

    Even with all the compromises—and the agita on the left—the Covid relief bill may be just what the Democrats needed to deliver.

  • FBI Finds Contact Between Proud Boys Member and Trump Associate Before Riot

    WASHINGTON — A member of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys was in communication with a person associated with the White House in the days just before the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. Location, cellular and call record data revealed a call tying a Proud Boys member to the Trump White House, the official said. The FBI has not determined what they discussed, and the official would not reveal the names of either party. The connection revealed by the communications data comes as the FBI intensifies its investigation of contacts among far-right extremists, Trump White House associates and conservative members of Congress in the days before the attack. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The same data has revealed no evidence of communications between the rioters and members of Congress during the deadly attack, the official said. That undercuts Democratic allegations that some Republican lawmakers were active participants that day. Separately, Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys, told The New York Times on Friday that he called Roger Stone, a close associate of former President Donald Trump’s, while at a protest in front of the home of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. During the protest, which occurred in the days before the Capitol assault, he put Stone on speaker phone to address the gathering. A law enforcement official said that it was not Tarrio’s communication with Stone that was being scrutinized, and that the call made in front of Rubio’s home was a different matter. That two members of the group were in communication with people associated with the White House underscores the access that violent extremist groups like the Proud Boys had to the White House and to people close to the former president. Stone denied “any involvement or knowledge of the attack on the Capitol” in a statement last month to the Times. Tarrio was arrested in Washington on Jan. 4 on charges of destruction of property for his role in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner that had been torn from a historic Black church during a protest in Washington in December. He was asked to leave the city, and was not present when the Capitol was attacked. His case is pending. The Justice Department has charged more than a dozen members of the Proud Boys with crimes related to the attack, including conspiracy to obstruct the final certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and to attack law enforcement officers. In court papers, federal prosecutors have said groups of Proud Boys also coordinated travel to Washington and shared lodging near the city, with the intent of disrupting Congress and advancing Trump’s efforts to unlawfully maintain his grip on the presidency. The communication between the person associated with the White House and the member of the Proud Boys was discovered in part through data that the FBI obtained from technology and telecommunications companies immediately after the assault. Court documents show FBI warrants for a list of all the phones associated with the cell towers serving the Capitol, and that it received information from the major cellphone carriers on the numbers called by everyone on the Capitol’s cell towers during the riot, three officials familiar with the investigation said. The FBI also obtained a “geofence” warrant for all the Android devices that Google recorded within the building during the assault, the officials said. A geofence warrant legally gives law enforcement a list of mobile devices that are able to be identified in a particular geographic area. Jill Sanborn, the head of counterterrorism at the FBI, testified before a Senate panel Wednesday that all the data the FBI had gathered in its investigation into the riot was obtained legally through subpoenas and search warrants. Although investigators have found no contact between the rioters and members of Congress during the attack, those records have shown evidence in the days leading up to Jan. 6 of communications between far-right extremists and lawmakers who were planning to appear at the rally featuring Trump that occurred just before the assault, according to one of the officials. The Justice Department is examining those communications, but it has not opened investigations into any members, the official said. A department spokesperson declined to comment. The FBI did, however, say Thursday that it had arrested a former State Department aide on charges related to the attack, including unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon. The former midlevel aide, Federico Klein, who was seen in videos assaulting officers with a stolen riot shield, was the first member of the Trump administration to face criminal charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol. His lawyer declined to comment Friday. Right-wing extremists, including members of the Oath Keepers, a militia group that mainly comprises former law enforcement and military personnel, have been working as security guards for Republicans and for Trump’s allies, such as Stone. Stone, who was pardoned by Trump after refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian intelligence, has known Tarrio for some time and used Oath Keepers as bodyguards before and on the day of the assault on the Capitol. The Justice Department is looking into communications between Stone and far-right extremists to determine whether he played any role in plans by extremists to disrupt the certification on Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak about the investigation. Should investigators find messages showing that Stone had any connection to such plans, they would have a factual basis to open a full criminal investigation into him, the people said. Stone said last month that he was “provided voluntary security by the Oath Keepers,” but noted that their security work did not constitute evidence that he was involved in, or informed about, plans to attack Congress. He reiterated an earlier statement that anyone involved in the attack should be prosecuted. The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 assault. It has used evidence gathered in its broad search for assailants — including information from cellular providers and technology companies — to help piece together evidence of more sophisticated crimes, like conspiracy. It is also looking at possible charges of seditious conspiracy, according to two people familiar with the investigation. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • In Oregon, Scientists Find a Virus Variant With a Worrying Mutation

    Scientists in Oregon have spotted a homegrown version of a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that first surfaced in Britain — but now it's combined with a mutation that may make the variant less susceptible to vaccines. The researchers have so far found just a single case of this formidable combination, but genetic analysis suggested that the variant had been acquired in the community and did not arise in the patient. “We didn’t import this from elsewhere in the world — it occurred spontaneously,” said Brian O’Roak, a geneticist at Oregon Health and Science University who led the work. He and his colleagues participate in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s effort to track variants, and they have deposited their results in databases shared by scientists. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The variant originally identified in Britain, called B.1.1.7, has been spreading rapidly across the United States, and accounts for at least 2,500 cases in 46 states. This form of the virus is both more contagious and more deadly than the original version, and it is expected to account for most U.S. infections in a few weeks. The new version that surfaced in Oregon has the same backbone, but also a mutation — E484K, or “Eek” — seen in variants of the virus circulating in South Africa, Brazil and New York City. Lab studies and clinical trials in South Africa indicate that the Eek mutation renders the current vaccines less effective by blunting the body’s immune response. (The vaccines still work, but the findings are worrying enough that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have begun testing new versions of their vaccines designed to defeat the variant found in South Africa.) The B.1.1.7 variant with Eek also has emerged in Britain, designated as a “variant of concern” by scientists. But the virus identified in Oregon seems to have evolved independently, O’Roak said. O’Roak and his colleagues found the variant among coronavirus samples collected by the Oregon State Public Health Lab across the state, including some from an outbreak in a health care setting. Of the 13 test results they analyzed, 10 turned out to be B.1.1.7 alone, and one the combination. Other experts said the discovery was not surprising, because the Eek mutation has arisen in forms of the virus all over the world. But the mutation’s occurrence in B.1.1.7 is worth watching, they said. In Britain, this version of the variant accounts for a small number of cases. But by the time the combination evolved there, B.1.1.7 had already spread through the country. “We’re at the point where B.1.1.7 is just being introduced” into the United States, said Stacia Wyman, an expert in computational genomics at the University of California, Berkeley. “As it evolves, and as it slowly becomes the dominant thing, it could accumulate more mutations.” Viral mutations may enhance or weaken one another. For example, the variants identified in South Africa and Brazil contain many of the same mutations, including Eek. But the Brazilian version has a mutation, K417N, that is not present in the version from South Africa. In a study published Thursday in Nature, researchers compared antibody responses to all three variants of concern — the ones identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil. Consistent with other studies, they found that the variant that pummeled South Africa is most resistant to antibodies produced by the immune system. But the variant circulating in Brazil was not as resistant, even though it carried the Eek mutation. “If you have the second mutation, you don’t see as bad an effect,” said Michael Diamond, a viral immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis, who led the study. It’s too early to say whether the variant in Oregon will behave like the ones in South Africa or Brazil. But the idea that other mutations could weaken Eek’s effect is “excellent news,” Wyman said. Overall, she said, the Oregon finding reinforces the need for people to continue to take precautions, including wearing a mask, until a substantial portion of the population is immunized. “People need to not freak out but to continue to be vigilant,” she said. “We can’t let down our guard yet while there’s still these more transmissible variants circulating.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company