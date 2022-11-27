In this article, we will discuss the 15 Biggest Email Service and Account Providers. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Biggest Email Service and Account Providers.

The email delivery services market may be divided into submarkets based on end-use sector, enterprise size, platform, application, and region. Current trends depict healthy prospects for commercial email service providers (ESPs) owing to a reduction in the market's adoption and usage of specially created or in-house email platforms. End-users appear to be switching to commercial email delivery service providers due to more efficient and competitive options.

The global email marketing software market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2022 to 2029, growing from $1.26 billion in 2022 to $2.76 billion by 2029. North America is projected to hold the largest share, 10.23%, in the email service provider market by 2029. The region has a sizeable presence of businesses that can easily be regarded as the driving force for the growth of the email service provider industry in North America. Rapidly growing start-ups and developing SMEs are wide adopters of email delivery services, mainly for email marketing campaigns, to introduce their products, launch new products, and promote their products or service across the globe.

According to a survey conducted by AWeber in 2020, 66% of small businesses utilize email marketing to support their business operations and reach out to their consumers for lead generation. Additionally, 79% of small businesses find email service providers pivotal to their business development strategy, whereas 60% deem their email marketing strategy efficient.

The advancing support for interactive emails by way of Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) technology also presents the email delivery services market with a big opportunity to grow. AMP, developed by Google, is designed to enhance the presentation of web content, particularly on cellular devices, and allow end-users to create interactive platforms for their audiences effortlessly. Additionally, as spam emails and threats like phishing, ransomware, and impersonation attacks proliferate via email, email delivery service providers will have rewarding prospects to use machine learning (ML) algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to create better solutions that flag and filter potentially dangerous emails, enhancing end-user security.

Photo by Stephen Phillips - Hostreviews.co.uk on UnsplashOur Methodology To create this list we took into account key metrics like number of users, annual revenue and market cap (for public companies).

Biggest Email Service and Account Providers

15. Sendinblue

Sendinblue was founded in 2007 by Armand Thiberge and Kapil Sharma. The company offers a cloud-based marketing communication software suite with email marketing, transactional email, marketing automation, and more. It is presently used by 180,000 businesses globally. Email marketing tool of the company allows customized email campaigns for customers. Automation email services to send customized emails to contacts based on specific events such as abandoned shopping carts, membership inscription sequences, and more.

In addition to Sendinblue, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and AOL Inc. are included in our list of 15 biggest email service and account providers.

14. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) is a prominent provider of web presence solutions to millions of small and medium-sized enterprises worldwide and is the parent organization of Constant Contact, Inc. which is a US-based web marketing corporation headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Constant Contact enables users to construct effective email marketing campaigns and other internet marketing efforts to achieve their objectives. Constant Contact launched Toolkit in April 2014, an all-in-one online marketing platform that blends multi-channel marketing options, including email, social, mobile, and web.

13. Tutanota

Tutanota is a freemium secure email service with end-to-end encryption. The service is free of advertisements and is supported by donations and premium memberships. Tutanota provides end-to-end encryption for emails transmitted between Tutanota users. Tutanota encrypts all emails and contacts saved on their servers as well. Tutanota pays special attention to ensuring user privacy and offers paid plans which start at €1 for personal use which ensures no ads, no tracking, custom domain, and 1 GB storage. Over 2 million people actively use Tutanota.

12. 1&1 Mail & Media Inc.

Mail.com is an online portal and web-based email service provider operated by 1&1 Mail & Media Inc. The service provides free, ad-supported email service and subscription-based premium email and cloud storage solutions. Its services are primarily intended for private customers and small and medium-sized organizations. Mail.com also provides a vast selection of over 100 free email domains. Moreover, Mail.com ensures email security by providing a cutting-edge antivirus, a spam filter, and two-factor authentication which adds an extra layer of security for users.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is a developer and marketer of inbound marketing, sales, and customer service tools. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)'s cloud-based customer relationship management software assists businesses in providing the best customer experience possible. The company's email connection connects to your inbox to launch email campaigns, track open and engagement rates, and log data into the HubSpot CRM's contact records. In 2020, HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) had 6 million daily active users.

Here is what Artisan Partners specifically said about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

Demand for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) 's customer relationship management SaaS platform has been robust as companies continue to make front office investments. Despite positive fundamental momentum, shares traded lower during Q2 as investors rotated out of high-growth stocks with elevated multiples. Furthermore, the market has not been favoring solidly profitable businesses that are investing heavily to develop new products and drive new customer additions. Meanwhile, we are monitoring the company's exposure to small-and-medium-sized businesses given the potential for a recession over the near-to-intermediate term. We recognize a downturn would likely have an impact on HubSpot's growth metrics, though we believe its mission critical cloud tools— marketing and sales force automation, customer service and website content management—would prove relatively resilient. In addition, the company has moved toward serving somewhat larger customers in recent years, which should offer further protection. For these reasons, and with shares trading at an attractive discount to our PMV estimate, we added modestly to our position.

10. United Internet AG

United Internet AG is a multinational Internet services provider based in Germany. GMX Mail is a free ad-supported email service offered by GMX Internet Services, Inc. which is a subsidiary of United Internet AG. Each GMX account contains a Mail Collector, Address Book, Organizer, File Storage, and email address. As a security safeguard, GMX Mail offers customers two-factor authentication. GMX Mail has over 11 million active users currently and is available in four languages.

9. Titan

Titan is a business email service created in 2018 by Bhavin Turakhia that provides a suite of professional email services to small and medium-sized businesses. The service is available via the Titan website and the mobile app on Android and iOS systems. Titan allows users to use built-in tools such as email templates, email scheduling, follow-up reminders, and more. In 2022, Titan became the highest-rated email platform for small businesses.

8. Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) is a Russian multinational technology business that offers Internet-related products and services such as search engine, information services, e-commerce, and others. Yandex Mail is a free email service in Russia provided by Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX). The service employs automatic spam filtering and virus detection using Dr.Web antivirus software and an email translator. Yandex Mail combines various Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) services, including Mail, Disk, Calendar, Messenger, Contacts, and Notes, and offers customers 20 GB of free storage space. Yandex Mail had over 50 million users as of 2019.

Here is what Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Equity Fund has to say about Yandex N.V. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

Weak returns in Communication Services were largely due to Russian internet business Yandex, again connected to rising Russian risk and the weak ruble. While most of the company’s highly skilled developers are paid in rubles, the global demand for engineering talent means Yandex may need to spend more to keep salaries competitive when translated into US dollars.

7. Zoho Corporation

Zoho Corporation is a multinational technology company established in India that develops computer software and web-based business applications. The company has 12 offices operating in nine countries around the world. Zoho Mail is a secure, ad-free business email suite that includes a calendar, tasks, notes, bookmarks, and contacts. Zoho Mail offers secure email hosting that provides encryption at rest and in transit and S/MIME message encryption. Zoho Mail's data facilities are highly secure and monitored.

6. Proton AG

Proton AG is a Swiss technology business that provides online privacy services. ProtonMail, Proton VPN, Proton Calendar, and Proton Drive are the company's products. ProtonMail is an end-to-end encrypted email service that was created in 2013. Unlike other popular email services such as Gmail and Outlook, it uses client-side encryption to safeguard email content and user data before it is delivered to ProtonMail servers. ProtonMail offers free and paid membership plans to its users. ProtonMail had 50 million active users in 2021. In addition to the ProtonMail website, users can access the service through its app on Android and iOS platforms.

