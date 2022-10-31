15 Biggest Global Tech Companies by Market Cap

In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest global tech companies by market cap. If you want to see more of the biggest global tech companies by market cap, go directly to 5 Biggest Global Tech Companies by Market Cap.

Over the last few decades, the tech sector has really grown. Internet penetration has increased, enterprises have gotten bigger, and far more people have computers and smartphones. As a result, the leading companies that offer internet or enterprise services or sell computers or smartphones have seen substantial increases in revenue. Companies that also make PC or smartphone semiconductors have also benefited enormously.

In terms of the industry's growth, the number of internet users has increased from 16 million users of the internet at the end of 1995 to 5.473 billion internet users as of July 2022.

The computing industry has grown from 59.7 million personal computers worldwide in 1995 to over 341 million globally in 2021.

Meanwhile, in terms of smartphone growth, the industry has gone from its arguable invention in 2007 to 1.35 billion units in 2021.

Given the amount of capital spent in terms of R&D, technology will likely continue to advance in the future. Although some of future's leading technology companies may not have even been founded yet, some of today's leading tech companies have a good chance at being one of the leaders in tech in the future given their immense resources.

Biggest Global Tech Companies

In terms of the largest tech companies worldwide today, the top 15 all have market caps of over $150 billion given how big some tech markets have become.

In the last few decades, technology demand has also become more global as much of the smartphone or internet demand has come from outside the United States. As a result, many of today's leading tech companies are global in terms of their operations even if they are based in the United States. Several of the world's most valuable tech companies are based in Asia and one from Europe.

Many of the world's most valuable tech companies produce software, offer internet services, or help produce semiconductors which are essential for PCs and smartphones.

In terms of the future, demand for semiconductors will likely increase and demand for internet and software will likely increase too. Given new competition and also lower prices for hardware, the leading tech companies will need to continue to innovate even if demand increases, however.

With the continued development of AI and robotics, technology will continue to change our world. As the emerging markets continue to develop, the tech world will also likely be increasingly international.

In terms of this year, 2022 has been challenging for many leading tech companies given the higher inflation and rising interest rates. With many expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further this year, economic growth could slow both in the United States and internationally in the near future.

If a recession occurs, leading tech companies could face more headwinds. Given the uncertainty, it could be a good idea for investors to have a well diversified portfolio of stocks across many different sectors.

In terms of the technology sector as a whole in the long run, there's likely more growth even if there's a recession in 2023.

Methodology

For our list of 15 Biggest Global Tech Companies by Market Cap, we took the top 15 largest companies by market capitalization from companiesmarketcap.com's Largest tech companies by market cap list.

For our data, we used companiesmarketcap.com's data for market capitalization and we used the number of hedge funds in our database of 895 funds that held shares of the same stock at the end of Q2 2022 for number of hedge fund holders.

15 Biggest Global Tech Companies by Market Cap

15. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $173.01 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 106

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is China's largest e-commerce company that also has one of the largest cloud computing companies inside the country. Given the slowing Chinese economy and delisting fears, shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) are near multi year lows. Although the stock has a lot of quality businesses, the market has placed more emphasis on the headwinds for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

As of 10/29, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has a market cap of over $170 billion.

Alongside Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is among the biggest global tech companies by market cap that's also held by many hedge funds in our database at the end of the second quarter.

14. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $187.39 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 63

Given that many big tech companies have reported underwhelming earnings, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) could also face near term headwinds. In terms of FY2022, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)'s sales rose 3% year over year to $51.6 billion and adjusted earnings increased 4% year over year. Given the foreign exchange headwinds, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) could have a harder time realizing its previous guidance of revenue increase of 4-6% year over year for FY 2023 and adjusted earnings per share of $3.49 to $3.56.

13. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $191.52 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 66

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been one of the best performing stocks from 2012 to 2022, rising from $40 to $670 per share. Given the market weakness, however, shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) are down 29% year to date. With higher interest rates, it could be harder for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to do M&A with debt. With a market capitalization of $191.52 billion as of 10/29, the company has substantial equity for potential purchases.

12. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $194.3 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 47

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is one of Europe's most valuable companies given its leading position in making the most cutting edge EUV lithography machines. With a market cap of $194.3 billion as of 10/29, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) also ranks #12 on our list of 15 Biggest Global Tech Companies by Market Cap.

Given its machines are necessary to make the most advanced semiconductors, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is one of the most critical companies in all of global technology. With analysts estimating that it could take several years or more for other companies to catch up, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has substantial barriers to entry and potential for high quality earnings. Although shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) could be affected by U.S. China tensions, the company has substantial growth potential in the long run.

11. Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $208.57 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 69

Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) is a leader in database software. Given its past strings of acquisitions, Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) is a leader in enterprise software and a growing company in the cloud. Although rising interest rates could make debt purchases harder for Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL), the company has a substantial equity market capitalization of $208.57 billion, which could make it easier to do M&A deals.

10. Tencent

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $251.94 billion

Tencent is one of China's largest internet companies given its very popular superapp, WeChat which had almost 1.3 billion monthly users according to Satista. Although WeChat isn't as popular outside China as it is in China, Tencent nevertheless makes a lot of money from its leading social media app.

While shares of Tencent are down 55.7% year to date given the slow Chinese economy and U.S. China tensions, the company nevertheless has a market capitalization of $251.94 billion.

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $266.6 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 184

Although Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has fallen substantially from its peak, the company is still very profitable. Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital describes Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)'s core business,

Meta’s core business is one of the largest and most profitable in the world with over $45 B in operating profits last year alone. Moreover, Meta has industry leading capabilities in key future technologies like artificial intelligence and immersive 3d that will help drive new products and future growth. And Meta certainly has abundant financial resources to invest and / or return to shareholders.

If Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) decided to spend less on the metaverse, the company's profits would likely increase substantially.

8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $270.38 billion

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is a global leader in technology given that it is both the world's largest memory chip maker and also a leading smartphone maker. Although the company has experienced a near term slowdown, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd believes there could be a demand recovery in the second half of next year, subject to macroeconomic headwinds. With a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ranks #8 on our list of 15 Biggest Global Tech Companies by Market Cap.

7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $321.58 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 72

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is a critical company for global technology given that it makes the most cutting edge semiconductors in the world. With the expected growth in semiconductor demand and the company's substantial barriers to entry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has considerable growth potential if China, Taiwan, and U.S. relations remain normal. If tensions rise, however, many stocks might not do as well, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) being one of them.

6. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $344.74 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 84

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the leaders in GPUs which can be better than CPUs for some AI applications. Although its shares are down 53% year to date, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) still has substantial growth potential in the future. Given that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still dedicated to the metaverse, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) could benefit from some Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)'s substantial spending on the AR/VR world.

Like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) are among the biggest global tech companies by market cap that's also held by many hedge funds in our database at the end of Q2 2022.

