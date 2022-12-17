In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest home appliance companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Biggest Home Appliance Companies in the World.

Most of us are so used to having consumer goods and home appliances surrounding us from a young age that we fail to appreciate how easy our lives are because of these appliances. According to the Business Research Company, the total global home appliances industry size is just over half a trillion dollars right now and is expected to reach close to $700 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7%.

Demand for home appliances is continuing to increase as people realize how beneficial these are. There is a lot of competition in the industry so prices aren't very high and the biggest home appliance companies in the world continue to innovate and add new technology to products to make them even more appealing to consumers. Products such as barbeques and grills are seeing an increase in demand as the pandemic restrictions are eased and the world attempts to return to normalcy. The European barbeque market alone is expected to increase by $6 million by 2026. Another reason for the increase in demand for barbeque grills is an increase in camping.

The biggest home appliance companies in the world are often household names, namely because they are present in most households. These companies can be thanked for making our lives significantly easier in affordable prices. To rank these companies, we considered their market caps, revenue for the trailing twelve months, profits from operations for trailing twelve months and assets, assigning 30% weightage to the first three criteria and 10% to the latter. For major companies such as Bosch and Samsung which have several different sources of revenues, we only considered revenue and profit from their consumer products division. All data has been taken from Yahoo Finance and where data was in foreign currencies, it has been converted to USD. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the companies which supply most of the products in our homes, starting with number 15:

15. V-Guard Industries

Total market cap of the company as at 16th December 2022 (in millions): 1,400

Total revenue of the company TTM (in millions): 483

Total profits from continuing operations of the company TTM (in millions): 29

Total assets of the company (in millions): 253

V-Guard Industries is an Indian company which manufactures kitchen appliances in addition to various other electrical products.

14. Breville Group

Total market cap of the company as at 16th December 2022 (in millions): 1,810

Total revenue of the company TTM (in millions): 949

Total profits from continuing operations of the company TTM (in millions): 71

Total assets of the company (in millions): 789

Breville Group is an Australian manufacturer of home appliances perhaps best known for its coffee machines. Other brands owned by the Breville group include Kambrook and Ronson.

13. Voltas

Total market cap of the company as at 16th December 2022 (in millions): 3,340

Total revenue of the company TTM (in millions): 1,074

Total profits from continuing operations of the company TTM (in millions): 46

Total assets of the company (in millions): 1,178

Voltas is an Indian company which sells home appliances and consumer electronics with its headquarters maintained in Mumbai. Among the company's offerings are water dispensers, refrigerators, air purifiers, microwaves and dishwashers among others.

12. Rational AG

Total market cap of the company as at 16th December 2022 (in millions): 6,840

Total revenue of the company TTM (in millions): 911

Total profits from continuing operations of the company TTM (in millions): 138

Total assets of the company (in millions): 784

Germany is one of the few countries with multiple entries in our list of the biggest home appliance companies in the world, engaging in the manufacture of products such as ovens, combi steamers and cooking appliances. Rational AG currently has over 2,000 employees and distributes its combi streamers in over 100 countries.

11. Electrolux

Total market cap of the company as at 16th December 2022 (in millions): 3,890

Total revenue of the company TTM (in millions): 12,960

Total profits from continuing operations of the company TTM (in millions): 116

Total assets of the company (in millions): 10,370

Electrolux, the largest home appliances manufacturer in Sweden, has long been considered as the second biggest home appliance manufacturer in the world. The company is one of the oldest home appliances companies in the world as well, having been established more than a century ago. The company currently has close to 50,000 people.

10. Howden Joinery

Total market cap of the company as at 16th December 2022 (in millions): 3,810

Total revenue of the company TTM (in millions): 2,705

Total profits from continuing operations of the company TTM (in millions): 404

Total assets of the company (in millions): 2,497

The largest home appliances company in England, Howden Joinery was established in 1995 and provides kitchens and joinery products. The main brand owned by Howden joinery is Lamona, which was launched back in 2007. The company has more than 750 depots across the nation of which five are located in Northern Island and one is located in the Isle of Man. The company also has 39 depots in France in addition to two in Belgium.

9. Havells India

Total market cap of the company as at 16th December 2022 (in millions): 8,760

Total revenue of the company TTM (in millions): 1,923

Total profits from continuing operations of the company TTM (in millions): 131

Total assets of the company (in millions): 1,272

The largest appliance company in India, Havells India has more than 6,000 workers and 23 branches, with operations in at least 50 countries. It also currently has 11 manufacturing plants, all of them located in India. The company also provides mid-day meals for school children, covering 50,000 students every single day.

8. Reece Group

Total market cap of the company as at 16th December 2022 (in millions): 6,260

Total revenue of the company TTM (in millions): 5,122

Total profits from continuing operations of the company TTM (in millions): 262

Total assets of the company (in millions): 4,422

Reece Group is the largest home appliances company in Australia and among the largest home appliance companies in the world, providing plumbing and bathroom supplies. The company has more than 8,000 employees and supplies over 300,000 products. The company is majority owned by the Wilson Family.

7. Bosch

Total market cap of the company as at 16th December 2022 (in millions): 6,228

Total revenue of the company TTM (in millions): 22,537

Total profits from continuing operations of the company TTM (in millions): 138

Total assets of the company (in millions): 154,023

The German giant operates a very successful consumer appliances division and is considered to be among the top brands in Europe and the wider world, producing appliances such as vacuum cleaners, coffee appliances, washing machines, refrigerators and freezers among others.

6. Samsung Electronics

Total market cap of the company as at 16th December 2022 (in millions): 304,870

Total revenue of the company TTM (in millions): 25,758

Total profits from continuing operations of the company TTM (in millions): -544

Total assets of the company (in millions): 325,799

It is one of the largest electronics companies and has a very strong consumer electronics division too, which includes refrigerators, televisions, washing machines and dryers among other products. The South Korean company has assembly plants in more than 70 countries.

