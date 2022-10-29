15 Biggest Internet Companies in the World

Insider Monkey Team
·8 min read

In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest internet companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest internet companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Internet Companies in the World.

The internet has grown substantially over the past few decades.

According to the IDC, there were only 16 million users of the internet at the end of 1995, representing around 0.4% of the world's population. Due to cheaper computers, rising incomes, and more utility online, however, the number of people who used the internet rose to 248 million at the end of 1999, representing 4.1% of the world's population.

Although the internet bubble burst in 2000, the number of internet users continued to grow. With more organic growth, the number of internet users surpassed 1 billion in 2005 and 5 billion in 2020. As of July 2022, there are 5.473 billion internet users representing about 69% of the world's population according to Internet World Stats.

With advancements in technology, there will likely be even more internet users in the future.

One potential way to deliver more internet to the world are satellites. A leader in satellite internet Starlink describes its services, "Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Leveraging advanced satellites and user hardware coupled with our deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations, Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world."

With Starlink, it's possible to attain high speed broadband from space. Starlink already has more than 2,000 satellites in space that collectively offer service in 32 nations. Starlink also benefits given that it's a division of SpaceX, which has substantial experience in launching rockets. Starlink adds, "Starlink is ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge. Unbounded by traditional ground infrastructure, Starlink can deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable."

Although Starlink is expensive for many places in the world given its current monthly cost and also the hardware costs for the satellite dish and router, the costs could decrease substantially in the future as more people use it. Other companies could also potentially decide to subsidize it or an alternative version of low orbit satellite internet to potentially gain more users.

With more people on the internet, there's potential for bigger markets and more growth for internet companies. With more potential revenues, there's also potential for more profits.

Given the growth of the internet in the past few decades, some internet companies have expanded substantially in scale and market capitalization. As a result, some of the largest internet companies are worth over $100 billion in market capitalization and two are worth over $1 trillion.

2022

2022 has been a pretty challenging year for the markets given that the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates 5 times already. With inflation remaining high, many expect the U.S. central bank to increase rates further by the end of the year.

Given the headwinds, many of the world's biggest internet companies have also been affected. With the uncertainty, it could be a good idea for investors to own a well diversified portfolio of stocks across many different sectors.

New York Wall Street sign.

Methodology

For our list, we took the top 15 companies by market capitalization from companiesmarketcap.com's Largest internet companies by market cap list.

For our data, we used companiesmarketcap.com's data for market capitalization and we used the number of hedge funds in our database of 895 funds that held shares of the same stock at the end of Q2 2022 for number of hedge fund holders.

15 Biggest Internet Companies in the World

15. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $51.73 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 38

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is a datacenter REIT that hosts much of the infrastructure needed for companies to provide digital services online. Although shares have done well since 2012, Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) stock is down about 33% year to date due to the higher interest rates and other headwinds. With the expected continued growth of the internet, Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has more growth in the long term, however.

Alongside Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is among the 15 biggest internet companies in the world in terms of market capitalization.

14. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $54.44 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 129

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is a leading ride share app that also offers grocery and food delivery services. Although analysts don't expect the company to make a profit yet in terms of next year EPS, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)'s losses have decreased over the years and the company is closer to profitability than before. If Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) continues innovating, the company has potential for more growth as well.

13. JD.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $59.38 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 62

JD.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is a leading Chinese e-commerce company. Given the macro headwinds as well as potential delisting concerns, shares of JD.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have fallen 45% year to date. With the e-commerce market in China no longer growing the way it did before, JD.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will need to innovate to meet growth expectations.

12. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $66.94 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 41

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is another Chinese e-commerce company that has faced macro headwinds such as lockdowns and slowing economic growth. Like other Chinese companies, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) also faces potential delisting concerns. Compared to its e-commerce peers in China, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) hasn't fallen all that much in 2022, however, with shares down 9.2% year to date.

11. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $73.67 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 57

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is a leading online short term home stay marketplace. In 2022, shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have fallen 31% year to date due to concern that a potential recession could lower demand for travel and Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)'s services. If the economy recovers and Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) retains its market share, the stock has growth potential.

10. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $74.31 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 93

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is a leading travel and restaurant online reservation provider. Although shares have more than doubled from 2012, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)'s stock is down 22% year to date given the economic headwinds. If a recession occurs next year, travel demand could decrease at least in the near term. With the decline, however, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) trades for a forward P/E of 15.34, which could be attractive if the company meets its earnings growth expectations for the future.

9. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $84.92 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 99

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is a cloud company that offers a digital platform whose core capabilities can "digitize, connect, and automate siloed processes to make work flow." Given the company's value proposition, 80% of the Fortune 500 work with ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Although shares are down 35% year to date, analyst expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to grow earnings fairly quickly over the next five years. As of 10/29, ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) had a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, ranking it #9 on our list of 15 Biggest Internet Companies in the World.

8. Meituan

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $96.03 billion

Meituan is a Chinese e-commerce platform for services. According to Bloomberg, Meituan is studying potentially expanding into Hong Kong and international markets given slowing growth in China. Although China has the world's largest internet population, the market for food delivery in the country is already well developed and growth could be easier to achieve internationally.

7. Paypal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $99.74 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 97

Paypal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is an online payments company whose shares have fallen 54% this year due to the broader market weakness. As a result of the decline, Paypal now trades at a forward P/E of 18.05, which could be attractive if interest rates don't rise too much further and the company maintains its market share in terms of online payments.

Although the company's userbase isn't growing as fast as previously expected, Paypal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) hopes to realize more revenue per user to help growth.

6. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Market Capitalization as of 10/29: $131.6 billion

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 95

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a leading internet streamer. Although shares of the stock are still down 51% year to date, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has rallied substantially from its May levels as the market becomes more optimistic that the company will be able to maintain its userbase despite increasing competition. An ad-supported tier could also help in terms of the number of users.

Like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) are among the biggest internet companies in the world in terms of market capitalization.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Biggest Internet Companies in the World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Biggest Internet Companies in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • The 10 Best Shopping Cities in the U.S.

    Aside from sightseeing and sampling local cuisine, shopping is without a doubt one of the major highlights of traveling. Not only is it part of the experience to scope out local goods, but it's also a great way to pick up souvenirs to remind you of your trip—as well as for loved ones back home, of course.But not all cities are created equal in this regard—some stand out either due to their diversity of stores, an impressive selection of high-end designers, or array of unique boutiques.According

  • Browns quick hits: David Njoku, Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller out against Bengals

    The Browns officially ruled out tight end David Njoku, cornerback Denzel Ward and right guard Wyatt Teller for Monday night's game against Cincinnati.

  • 15 Biggest Cell Phone Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest cell phone companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest cell phone companies in the world. To say that the cellphone and telecommunications industry has evolved significantly over the last few decades, and […]

  • Small-Cap Stocks Are ‘Spring-Loaded’ for Recovery. 7 to Buy Now, According to a Pro.

    Valuations have rarely been so depressed, says Teton Advisors’ Nicholas F. Galluccio. Why he’s bullish on regional bank shares.

  • Bad S&P 500 Earnings Are Playing Right Into the Fed’s Hands

    (Bloomberg) -- Was it good or bad this week when Alphabet Inc. told investors that advertising demand that helped swell its top line 50% in two years is starting to soften? Depends on what you mean by bad, and rarely has an argument over definitions meant more for markets and the economy.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses

  • Fed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials will maintain their resolutely hawkish stance next week, laying the groundwork for interest rates reaching 5% by March 2023, moves that seem likely to lead to a US and global recession, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressiv

  • Key Inflation Measure Accelerates Ahead of Next Fed Meeting

    Consumer prices and wages are still climbing rapidly, new economic data released Friday shows, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve will press ahead in its campaign of interest rate hikes at its next meeting on November 1-2. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE) rose 0.3% in September on a monthly basis and 6.2% over the last year, the same rates recorded in August, the Bureau of Economic Analysis announced. Core PCE – an inflation measure favored by the Fed that st

  • Mississippi marijuana grower ordered to destroy plants, make improvements

    Mockingbird had been growing plants without listing them in the state’s “seed to sale” tracking system, officials said. Here’s more.

  • Supreme Court asked to review Mississippi voting rights case

    A Mississippi legal organization is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state’s provision permanently banning people convicted of certain felonies from voting. The Mississippi Center for Justice is petitioning the Supreme Court two months after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down its lawsuit challenging voting restrictions set forth in Mississippi’s 1890 state constitution. If successful, the lawsuit could grant voting rights to thousands of people permanently banned from casting ballots as a result of felony convictions.

  • 1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 32% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Microsoft just reported a mixed first quarter of fiscal 2023, but its long-term strategy is worth investing in.

  • Trump's Air Force One deal has cost Boeing another $766 million — taking the company's total loss to nearly $2 billion since construction began

    Boeing is liable for the cost of any overruns under a deal struck with the Trump Administration to produce the two jets.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected next week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Here's Why NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Quick To Enter the Market, Institutional Investors Now Shedding Single-Family Home Rentals

    As housing prices tumble across the country, institutional investors that had snapped up properties during a pandemic-induced increase in rental rates are now unloading their properties. Nationally, profit margins on median-priced single-family homes and condo sales across the U.S. decreased from 57.6% in the second quarter to 54.6% in the third quarter as home prices declined for the first time in nearly three years, according to ATTOM’s recently released 2022 U.S. Home Sales Report. Meanwhile,

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    With the Nasdaq Composite down as much as 38% from its peak, these highly innovative companies are ripe for the picking.

  • Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10,000 Into $300,000. Here's How.

    It has been a brutal year for the stock market, but downturns like the current one are often the best time to invest. In theory, because valuations are depressed, investors have the opportunity to buy shares of quality companies at a bargain and watch their positions grow.

  • Eli Electric Prepares To Launch U.S. Sales Micro EVs

    With the Biden administration targeting a 50% sales share of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, Eli Electric Vehicles is preparing to scale up production when it launches pilot sales of its micro-vehicles in the United States next year. The company has already ramped up small-batch production of these EVs to meet surging market demand in Europe. The proportion of the world’s population that lives in urban areas is expected to increase from 55% today to 68% by 2050, according to the United Nations

  • U.S. data brings some encouraging signs for inflation-weary Fed

    Some hints that U.S. price pressures are beginning to ease even as overall inflation remains high could encourage Federal Reserve policymakers to opt for smaller interest rate increases after they deliver a fourth straight supersized hike next week. While the Commerce Department reported on Friday that underlying inflation pressures remained stubbornly high last month, the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index showed a considerable slowdown in private-sector wage growth in the third quarter - it rose 1.2% compared to 1.6% in the second quarter - suggesting the likelihood of a scenario of ever-rising wages pushing prices higher may be receding. Fed policymakers are keenly attentive to the ECI as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation.

  • Why I don’t want I-bonds

    Investors who bought before Friday’s deadline locked in an interest rate of 9.6% (briefly), which will tumble to an estimated 6.5% if you missed it. And right now, while I-bonds are paying a “real” rate of interest of 0%, or inflation plus 0%, long-term TIPS are beating that by nearly 2 full percentage points a year.

  • 10 Best Pharma Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best pharma dividend stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Pharma Dividend Stocks To Buy. As per a Bloomberg report dated September 12, the global bio-pharma market was valued at $274.10 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach […]