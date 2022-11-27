In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest juice companies and brands in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World.

According to a recent analysis by Grand View Research, Inc., the size of the worldwide fruit and vegetable juice market is anticipated to reach $228.96 billion by 2030, showing a CAGR of 6.3% over the projected period, reported Bloomberg. The introduction of fruit and vegetable mixes in retail stores all over the world and emerging nations' increased disposable income are among the notable drivers of the juice market. The adoption of healthy lifestyles and the introduction of cold-pressed juices are expected to drive the market potential in the coming years. Globally, there is evidence that people drink fewer soft drinks, such as cola, flavored sodas, and other liquids with added sugar. Due to the rising demand for wholesome, fresh products and the simple accessibility of a wide selection of products, the vegetable juice category will experience the quickest CAGR throughout the anticipated years.

Climate change is also having a rising impact on the juice and nectar sector. Hurricanes have damaged orange-growing regions in Florida and the Caribbean, while drought harms producers in Central and South America, California, and other places. Water is a crucial component as it makes up over 90% of the ingredients in still drinks. Pressure on producers to use less energy and water, more sustainable packaging, and less transportation energy will increase as more nations begin to take more dramatic action to tackle climate change.

Our Methodology

We picked the top 15 biggest juice companies and brands by market capitalization.

Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World

Market Capitalization as of November 20, 2022: $0.004 billion

Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was founded in 1987 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's real ginger ales, Reed's ready-to-drink products, Virgil's handcrafted sodas and other ginger beverages under Reed's brand.

14. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)

Market Capitalization as of November 20, 2022: $0.036 billion

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) engages in the selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. Alkaline88 has developed the first sports drink that instantly delivers elite hydration, performance-enhancing functionality, and delicious flavor, all with the freshness of all-natural ingredients, no preservatives, and zero calories.

13. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Market Capitalization as of November 20, 2022: $0.592 billion

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) was founded in 2004 and is located in New York, New York. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. In June this year, The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) released Vita Coco Coconut Juice, the brand’s first juice offering. A blend of coconut water and a burst of tropical flavor, Vita Coco Coconut Juice is available in two varieties: Original with Pulp and Mango. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and food service channels.

12. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Market Capitalization as of November 20, 2022: $2.08 billion

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company produces and sells beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In Paraguay, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU), through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes juices under the brand Puro Sol.

11. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Market Capitalization as of November 20, 2022: $2.61 billion

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI), together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The company sells its products directly or through distributors to manufacturers and processors of finished packaged goods or to bakeries primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, and Canada.

10. BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Market Capitalization as of November 20, 2022: $3.40 billion

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR), together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It was formerly a business unit of consumer packaged goods company Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through clubs, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

09. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Market Capitalization as of November 20, 2022: $5.02 billion

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ), through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure brands. It also offers carbonated soft drinks under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

08. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Market Capitalization as of November 20, 2022: $7.67 billion

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) develops, processes, markets, distributes and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name, dietary supplements in carbonated flavors, and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) also provides CELSIUS On-the-Go, a powdered form of the active ingredients in functional energy drinks in individual On-The-Go packets and canisters, and sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate, as well as pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Sweetened brand.

07. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Market Capitalization as of November 20, 2022: $26.12 billion

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) was founded in 1890 and is based in Monterrey, Mexico. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX), through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. It produces, markets, sells and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, and isotonic drinks. In 2007, Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) acquired juice maker Jugos del Valle for $380 million in a joint venture with Coca-Cola Co. to gain a greater share of the fast-expanding juice market.

06. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Market Capitalization as of November 20, 2022: $44.96 billion

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV), through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various kinds of beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, malt, and other non-alcoholic beverages. The company operates through four segments: Brazil, Central America and the Caribbean, Latin America South and Canada. The company provides bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas.

