15 Biggest Open Source Companies in the World

Ramish Cheema
·8 min read

In this article we take a look at the 15 biggest open source companies in the world. You can skip this part and jump ahead to 5 Biggest Open Source Companies in the World.

The advent of the modern-day computing era has seen an unexpected and unprecedented boom in the use of electronic devices. The proliferation of the personal computer and the smartphone have resulted in billions of users having access to computing devices. These devices, made up of physical hardware and virtual software, have generated billions in revenue for technology companies. As a result, founders of software firms such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) have become billionaires, with software integration playing a crucial role in the manner in which another technology giant, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), operates and maintains a product ecosystem.

However, while Apple maintains strict control over its software and is notorious for cracking down on jailbreaking applications which let its users make unapproved modifications to their gadgets, other companies often make their software open source by providing the software code to repositories such as GitHub.

Given its vast nature, the exact size and growth of the software industry are hard to pin down. Still, some estimates are available which lay down the size and growth of the entire industry, the open-source services software segment, and the open-source segment itself.

For instance, renowned accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers evaluates the industry in the aftermath of the disruption ushered in by the pandemic. PwC outlined in 2020 that the pandemic stands to shrink the global software market to an expected peak growth rate of 7% from an earlier estimate of 9%. Highlighting that the slight downward revision is an indicator of the sector's resilience, PwC also expects the sector's earnings per share (EPS) growth to outperform the Standard & Poor 500 (S&P 500) benchmark index growth. The sector's resilience is due to the uptick in enterprise computing in the wake of the pandemic, which saw companies shift to remote working patterns.

Data from ReserchandMarkets shows that the open-source software services market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.75% to sit at roughly $67 billion by 2026. A report from MarketandMarkets, for the open-source services market, lists down a CAGR of 23.6% for this segment, mirroring the conclusion reached by ResearchandMarkets. Through this growth rate, the research firm believes that the segment will grow from $8.9 billion in 2016 to sit at roughly $33 billion by the end of next year.

Finally, a report from Grand View Research studies the entire software market. Its research suggests that the global business software and services market was worth roughly $390 billion in 2020 and was expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 11.6% through 2028.

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Our Methodology

In order to determine the largest open-source software companies in the world, we have chosen to look at their contributions to the internet software hosting service provider GitHub. These contributions are made by employees with official email addresses. While other approaches which evaluate the firms based either on their market capitalization or revenues are tempting, in our opinion, the true metric is GitHub contributions, since they form the backbone of the open source space. So, let's head over below and see which companies are the largest open source contributors right now.

Biggest Open Source Companies In The World

15. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA)

GitHub Contributors By August 2021: 517 Active GitHub Contributors

Alibaba Holding Group Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of the largest software companies in the world that has a presence across several markets. These include the retail segment which allows sellers to connect with buyers, individuals to connect with each other and businesses to sell their products to other businesses.

Data reveals that by the end of August 2021, Alibaba had a total of 1579 employees actively contributing to GitHub with 517 active contributors making it one of the largest open-source companies in the world.

14. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

GitHub Contributors By August 2021:  586 Active GitHub Contributors

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world's largest graphics processing unit (GPU) company and it is often credited with inventing the GPU as well. The company's prowess in technology has allowed it to expand its product reach from gamers to now include enterprise users, and leverage emerging trends in artificial intelligence and machine learning as well.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is also a major open source contributor, with data revealing that the company had a total of 1,224 GitHub contributors with 586 active contributors in August 2021.

13. Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY)

GitHub Contributors By August 2021:  617 Active GitHub Contributors

Tencent Holdings Limited (OETC: TCEHY) is another Chinese technology firm that is also one of the most financially valuable companies that trace their roots in the East Asian country. It has several subsidiaries with a presence in a variety of sectors such as digital commerce, video gaming, artificial intelligence and payment systems.

The company's total GitHub contributors stood at 2,126 and its active contributors stood at 617 by the end of August 2021.

12. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

GitHub Contributors By August 2021: 658 Active GitHub Contributors

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) was founded in California 44 years ago and it is currently headquartered in Austin, Texas. It is primarily a software firm that offers both consumer and enterprise grade products. It also offers its own hardware products and the software segments that the company targes include databases, developer software, file systems, cloud computing and consulting services.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) had 3,068 total GitHub contributors and 658 active contributors by August 2021 end.

11. Huawei Technologies (Private)

GitHub Contributors By August 2021: 667 Active GitHub Contributors

Huawei Technologies is one of the largest Chinese technology companies in the world, and it is popular amongst customers primarily because of a host of consumer electronics which its sells such as smartphones. The company also has dealings with enterprise customers and it is proving to be pivotal in China's rapid adoption of next generation fifth generation (5G) cellular communication standards. Additionally, Huawei Technologies also sells laptops, tablets and wearables alongside internet subsystems.

Data reveals that by the end of August 2021, the company had 1,511 total and 667 active GitHub contributors, making it one of the largest open source software firms in the world.

10. VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

GitHub Contributors By August 2021: 825 Active GitHub Contributors

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is an American firm headquartered in California which provides its customers with cloud computing and software virtualization services Its software target both the consumer and enterprise segments, and at the enterprise front, it offers software for the cloud and server platforms. Additionally, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) also offers a blockchain based solutions for its customers to tore and record their transactions.

The company had 1,677 total and 825 active contributors on GitHub by the end of August last year allowing it to leap ahead in front of Huawei.

9. SAP SE (NYSE: SAP)

GitHub Contributors By August 2021: 850 Active GitHub Contributors

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP)'s platforms lie at the backbone of many of the world's largest companies. The firm is known for providing enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to its enterprise customers and for providing solutions complementary to the ERP software which allow its customers to utilize copious amounts of data to generate sharp insights into their operations and businesses.

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) had 1,695 total contributors and 850 active contributors on GitHub by the end of August 2021.

8. GitHub (Private)

GitHub Contributors By August 2021: 1,201 Active GitHub Contributors

GitHub, as it is evident from this piece, is an online repository for open source software. It allows developers to share their creations with the world and lets them solicit feedback from others. It has millions of users and 'repositories' which are used to refer to the collection of software on its platform.

While it is used by others to host open source software, GitHub itself is also an active contributor on its platforms. As of August 2021, the company's active GitHub contributors stood at 1,201 and its total contributors were 3,069.

7. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB)

GitHub Contributors By August 2021: 1,445 Active GitHub Contributors

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world with billions of users using or having used its platform to interact with each other. The company is headquartered in California and it is also cautiously venturing into the consumer electronics sector by announcing devices that serve to enhance its users' experience of its main social media platform.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is also one of the largest open source software companies in the world, with data revealing that by the end of August 2021, the company had 4,280 total and 1,445 active GitHub contributors.

6. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

GitHub Contributors By August 2021: 1,883 Active GitHub Contributors

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the largest digital retail platforms in the world and over the years it has aimed to transform itself from primarily being a connection between sellers and buyers to an enterprise services provider as well. These services include the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform which targets the enterprise segment. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) also targes the consumer electronics segment by providing products such as smart speakers and portable readers.

Its GitHub active and total contributors as of August 2021 were 1,883 and 4,730 contributors, respectively.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Biggest Open Source Companies in the World.   Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Biggest Open Source Companies in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Looking to invest in gaming? Nvidia, Corsair Gaming, and Warner Bros. Discovery are excellent stocks worth considering.

  • The ‘thunderstorm’ in markets is coming for the economy, strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Gabriela Santos joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss bond volatility, the Fed’s plan to combat U.S. inflation, recession fears, and the outlook for markets.

  • Bank of Canada says high rates starting to work, housing and debt a worry

    Higher interest rates are starting to slow the Canadian economy, the Bank of Canada said on Tuesday, putting pressure on households with elevated debt and people who recently bought a home with a variable-rate mortgage. "It will take time to get back to solid growth with low inflation but we will get there," Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said in a speech at the University of Ottawa. The Bank of Canada raised rates by 50 basis points last month to fight high inflation, lifting the policy rate to 3.75%, the highest since the 4% level seen in January 2008.

  • Intel's Ambitions To Compete With Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung Suffers Jolt After Losing Foundry Head

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) executive Randhir Thakur, who headed its push into the contract-manufacturing industry, is leaving the chipmaker, jeopardizing CEO Pat Gelsinger’s turnaround plan. Thakur “has decided to step down from his position to pursue opportunities outside the company,” Bloomberg reported citing an emailed statement. “He will stay on through the first quarter of 2023 to ensure a smooth transition to a new leader.” Also Read: US $52B Chip Funding For Intel, TSMC, Samsung Will Cost

  • How a Disney senior staff rebellion put the final nail in Bob Chapek’s CEO coffin

    Trouble had been brewing for months as CFO Christine McCarthy and other senior figures campaigned with the Disney board to force Chapek out.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • Want Growing Dividend Income? Buy This Future Dividend King.

    With a global recession potentially around the corner, now is a wise time for investors to recession-proof their portfolios. The fast-food restaurant chain McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) is a safe pick for dividend growth investors. Let's take a look at the company's fundamentals to understand why it could soon become a Dividend King.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing on April 21, 2021, with a reference price of $250 per share. For $10,000, you could have bought 26 shares of Coinbase on that very first trade. Coinbase's stock surged to $429.54 later that day, which would have temporarily boosted the value of your investment to nearly $11,300.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBillionaire Investor Carl Icahn Is Betting Against GameStop SharesCrypto Brokerage Ge

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Crumbling FTX Empire Holds $1.2B Cash Reserves

    The bankrupt crypto exchange FTX owes around $3.1 billion to its top 50 creditors.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • Bitcoin tumbles to fresh lows and Grayscale trust discount worsens as Genesis denies imminent bankruptcy

    Bitcoin traders were spooked by a report that digital-asset brokerage Genesis told investors it might need to file for bankruptcy if it can't raise money.

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.

  • 2 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    Reliable income can be found in big energy stocks preparing for a future that's different from the past.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Be a Lifeline In a Recession

    Dividend checks that keep on coming in good markets and bad are exactly what you'll want if the economy takes a tumble.

  • Who Is Alameda's Former co-CEO Sam Trabucco?

    The former co-CEO of Alameda Research took steps to distance himself from the firm by saying in August he had not acted as chief executive for months prior to announcing his departure

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is a leader in the digital security analytics industry. Sitting at the intersection of data analytics and cybersecurity, Splunk helps organizations monitor their software operations more efficiently and effectively. Splunk stock took a beating over the past year, as investors fled from growth stocks with aggressive valuations.