In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest potash companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Potash Companies in the World.

According to the United Nations (UN), the global population is projected to reach 8.6 billion by the end of this decade, 9.8 billion by 2050, and 11.2 billion by 2100. With the growing population, there will be an increased demand for agricultural products, which will result in a higher demand for potash, a critical input for producing agricultural goods. Urbanization will also reduce the availability of farmland, making it necessary to enhance crop output. Potash fertilizer is known for providing nutrients to crops, enhancing water retention abilities, and strengthening roots and stems, making it essential for increasing crop productivity. Additionally, potash is crucial in the burgeoning cannabis industry. Currently, 95% of global potash production is used for growing food, and there are no substitutes for potash as an essential crop nutrient.

The global potash industry is estimated to have produced around 40 million tonnes of potash in 2022, representing a YoY decline of 13.6%. The onset of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022 has adversely impacted the potash market. The US and EU imposed economic sanctions on Russia and Belarus for their involvement in the conflict, resulting in significant declines in potash production in both countries. Russia, which is the second-largest producer of potash globally, saw its annual production drop from 9.1 million tonnes in 2021 to 5 million tonnes in 2022, while Belarus, the third-largest producer, experienced a drop from 7.6 million tonnes to 3 million tonnes in the same period. Despite these challenges, Brazil remains the biggest export market for Russian potash, although it plans to reduce its reliance on imported fertilizer from 85% to 45% by 2050. Despite the negative impacts of the conflict, the potash industry remains essential to global agriculture and food production.

Story continues

Commodity Prices Trading Above Average Historical Levels BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM), and Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) are some of the biggest potash companies in the world. Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR), based in Saskatoon, Canada, is the world's largest producer of potash, with an estimated annual capacity of 20 million tonnes. As the largest producer of potash globally, Canada is well-positioned to meet the demand for this essential agricultural input. In response to the economic sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus, Canada has increased its potash production from 14.2 million tonnes in 2021 to 16 million tonnes in 2022 to offset the shortage in the market. In recent years, the potash market has been oversupplied, leading to low prices and pressure on producers. However, according to the World Bank, fertilizer prices increased by 30% in 2022 due to the disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During Nutrien Ltd.'s (NYSE:NTR) Q4 2022 earnings call, CEO Ken Seitz highlighted that the inventory of grains is at its lowest level in 25 years, and it would require multiple crop cycles to restore the inventory to normal levels. He also shared that "crop commodity prices are trading well above historical average levels." He added there is an expected increase in planted acreage and crop input demand in North America and Brazil.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Our Methodology

We shortlisted the 15 biggest potash companies in the world by analyzing their market share, production capacity, diversity of product lines, geographical distribution, and other relevant factors of major players in the potash industry. These companies have been ranked in ascending order of their market capitalization as of March 17. We have used a revenue multiple of 1.5x to estimate the market cap of private companies.

Biggest Potash Companies in the World

15. Jordan Phosphate Mines Company Ltd.

Estimated Market Capitalization: $2.28 billion

TTM Revenue: $1.52 billion (JOD 1.08 billion)

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company Ltd. is an Amman, Jordan-based company that was founded in 1949. The company, with a headcount of 2,318 employees, is considered an important enterprise in the Jordanian economy. The company is a major producer and exporter of phosphate and potash products in the Middle East region. JPMC operates three mines in Jordan, which produce large quantities of phosphate and potash fertilizers. The firm exports its potash products to different countries in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company also supplies its products to the local market in Jordan and neighboring countries.

14. Arab Potash Company

Estimated Market Capitalization: $2.75 billion

TTM Revenue: $1.83 billion

Arab Potash Company is a Jordan-based mining company. The company ranks eighth in the world in terms of potash production volume. Potash is extracted from the Dead Sea by the Arab Potash Company using a unique solar evaporation method. Evaporating Dead Sea water results in a slurry that is rich in minerals, which is then processed to create several potash products. Arab Potash Company has three factories in Jordan with a combined capacity to produce over 2.5 million tonnes of potash annually.

13. Belaruskali

Estimated Market Capitalization: $3.6 billion

Revenue 2020: $2.4 billion

Belaruskali is a Minsk region, Belarus-based leading potash fertilizer company. As per the International Fertilizer Association, Belaruskali produces one-fifth of the world's potash.

The company has made significant investments in updating its mining infrastructure, including using cutting-edge technologies to boost productivity and cut costs. Belaruskali is thought to have among the largest potash reserves in the world and uses traditional underground mining techniques to harvest the potash. Belaruskali's products are renowned for their exceptional quality and have been awarded many international accolades. This has enabled the company to export its products to over 130 countries worldwide.

12. Asia-potash International Investment (Guangzhou) Co.,Ltd. (000893.SZ)

Market Capitalization: $3.74 billion

Asia-potash International Investment (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. (000893.SZ) is a Guangzhou, China-based potash-producing and marketing company. The company is already one of the biggest potassium fertilizer producers in Asia. Asia-potash International Investment (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. (000893.SZ) invested $461.5 million (¥3.2 billion) to construct Laos's potash fertilizer production facility. The facility is set to reach an annual production of 3 million tonnes by 2024 and is considered Asia's biggest single potash-producing resource. The facility will heavily rely on the China-Laos railway network to transport the potash back to China for consumption.

11. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.DE)

Market Capitalization: $4.17 billion

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.DE) is a Kassel, Germany-based chemical company that is the biggest potash supplier in Europe. The company also has production facilities in North and South America and has a workforce of 11,000 employees. The company sells its products under the brand name "K+S KALI." K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.DE)'s exports its potash products to customers in more than 100 countries. Overall, K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.DE) is a major player in the global potash market and is committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to support agriculture worldwide.

10. Acron Group

Estimated Market Capitalization: $4.8 billion

TTM Revenue: $3.2 billion

Acron Group is a Veliky Novgorod, Russia-based fertilizer company that is considered among the top 10 producers of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) in the world. The company has an aggregate annual capacity of 8 million tonnes. Acron Group has an extensive distribution network in Russia, China, Argentina, Brazil, the USA, and Switzerland. Overall, the company exports its products to 60 countries. Acron Group has a headcount of 11,000 employees spread across eight countries. Acron Group produces several types of potash fertilizers, including Muriate of Potash (MOP) and White Potash (WP).

9. Uralkali

Estimated Market Capitalization: $5.22 billion

TTM Revenue: $3.48 billion

Uralkali is a Berezniki, Russia-based leading vertically-integrated producer and exporter of potash. The company, founded in 1930, has five mines and seven ore-treatment facilities in its portfolio and has a workforce of 12,000 employees. Uralkali controls the complete value chain, from mining potash ore to supplying its end product to customers. Uralkali produces a wide variety of fertilizers containing different concentrations of potassium chloride.

8. ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Market Capitalization: $8.83 billion

Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) Group is a Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company. The company employs around 12,000 people and operates 38 production facilities across 13 countries. Additionally, it has 60 logistics and sales service points in 30 countries.

ICL Group's potash production comes from its mines in Israel and Spain. The company uses evaporation to extract potash from the Dead Sea at Sodom, Israel. ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) markets its potash products under various brand names, including "PotashCorp" and "Qrop." In 2022, ICL Group Ltd's (NYSE:ICL) potash production stood at 4.69 million tonnes. Overall, the company's global reach, extensive production facilities, and expertise in potash extraction position it as a major player in the industry.

7. Yara International ASA (YAR.OL)

Market Capitalization: $11.03 billion

Yara International ASA (YAR.OL) is an Oslo, Norway-based fertilizer company. It manufactures and sells fertilizers with nitrogen, phosphate, and potash as active ingredients.

The business dominates the worldwide fertilizer market and is well-established in a number of key regions, including Europe, North America, and Asia. The fertilizers are made by Yara International ASA (YAR.OL) using a range of techniques, such as the extraction of potash through mining and solar evaporation, the manufacturing of nitrogen using natural gas, and the mining of phosphate rocks. The business is also a top producer of urea and ammonia, two industrial goods dependent on nitrogen.

6. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Market Capitalization: $15.05 billion

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is a Tampa, Florida-based maker of concentrated potash and phosphate. The company has a headcount of 13,000 employees spread across six countries. In a research note issued to investors on February 27, Steve Byrne at Bank of America raised the price target on The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) from $65 to $69 and maintained a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst termed the management's tone as "quite constructive" during the Q4 2022 earnings call, as the Mosaic Company highlighted that there would be input cost deflation this year that will aid in improving margins for the business. The analyst added that strong demand for potash would support the additional supply due to the restart of the Colonsay mine.

In addition to The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM), and Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) are also some of the biggest potash companies in the world.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Biggest Potash Companies in the World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Biggest Potash Companies in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.