15 Biggest Renewable Energy Companies and Stocks

Ty Haqqi
·9 min read

In this article we are going to list the 15 Biggest Renewable Energy Companies and Stocks. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 5 Biggest Renewable Energy Companies and Stocks.

Renewable energy is one of the hottest industries amid excellent growth prospects, driven by the world’s shifting focus towards green energy, climate-friendly and cost-effective technologies. Data from U.S. Energy Information suggests that electricity generation from renewable energy in 2021 will increase to 21% in 2021 from 20% in 2020. According to Deloitte, as of December 2020, the share of renewables surpassed that of coal in power generation for 153 days compared with 39 days in 2019. Renewable energy is gaining support worldwide, driven by the Paris agreement and realization by governments that adapting renewable energy is sustainable and cost effective. Industries are also ditching conventional energy means in the favor of renewable energy. From 2016 to 2019, coal-fired electricity generation plummeted 22%, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration, despite President Trump’s efforts to revive coal in the country.

As a result, renewable energy stocks are thriving. In 2020, the MAC Global Solar Energy Index posted a 233% gain. Renewable Energy Industrial Index, or RENIXX, is up over 122% in the last 12 months.

Analysts also believe that the renewable energy market would thrive under the Biden administration. President Biden's plan to shift the U.S. energy market away from fossil fuels towards wind, solar and other renewable-energy sources. Immediately assuming the office, President Biden signed a flurry of climate-related executive orders. The president plans to create 10 million new jobs related to clean energy. He has also proposed a $2 trillion climate plan.

Energy's biggest consumers include the residential sector, transportation sector, industrial sector, and commercial sector. For decades these sectors relied on non-renewable energy, which is created by burning fossil fuels, including petroleum, hydrocarbon gas liquids, natural gas, and coal. They are termed as non-renewable energy sources because they cannot be naturally renewed. Fossil fuels take millions of years to form through decomposition of plankton and plants underground. Nearly 15 billion metric tons of fossil fuels are consumed each year.

Despite the limitations of fossil fuels and other non-renewable sources of energy, most of the world still relies on them for its energy needs. According to BP's Statistical Review of World Energy, 84% of the energy in 2019 came from oil, coal and natural gas.

15 biggest renewable energy companies and stocks
15 biggest renewable energy companies and stocks

However, the growth prospects of renewable energy remain strong. Sources such as wind power, solar power, hydroelectric power, and wave power are replenished naturally, and have the potential to keep up with the human demand for energy. Unlike fossil fuels, nonrenewable energy sources also do not contribute to greenhouse gas emissions which are responsible for devastating effects on the climate.

Countries are starting to adapt renewable energy worldwide. Iceland and Norway have already begun to generate most of their consumed electricity from these sources, with many others pledging to become 100% carbon-free in the coming decade. Some companies primarily involved in the utilization of fossil fuels for energy created subsidiaries or new departments to adapt this trend.

Today, there are several different operations within the renewable energy sector. These include the generation of electricity from the wind, sun, or sources of water, the development of biofuel from animal and plant material, and the production of electric-power vehicles and their associated charging stations. As ideas about clean energy and sustainability become more mainstream, the market for renewable energy is increasing as well. In fact, by 2025, the global renewable energy market is expected to reach $1,512.3 billion.

For this reason, we have prepared a list of the biggest renewable energy companies and stocks in the world. To prepare this ranking, we have used Global Fortune 500 list as well as each company’s annual reports for 2019 as our sources. We ranked the companies based on revenue, assets, profits and headcount.

Let's start out list of 15 biggest renewable energy companies and stocks.

15. CropEnergies AG (XETRA: CE2.DE)

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 1,089.52 Total profits of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 125.92 Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 129.68 Total employees of the company in 2019: 450

First on our list of the biggest renewable energy companies and stocks is CropEnergies. A subsidiary of the German sugar producer Südzucke, CropEnergies is the leading European producer of ethanol. Ethanol, while not as clean a resource as wind or solar, is still a viable source of renewable energy. The company produces biofuels from renewable raw materials such as sugar syrups, wheat, and raw alcohol from wheat, maize, and barley.

T photography / Shutterstock.com

14. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR)

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 1,864.2 Total profits of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 125.9 Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 2,171 Total employees of the company in 2019: 8,400

The Silicon Valley-based energy company SunPower Corp is partially owned by the French multinational oil and gas company Total SE (NYSE:TOT). SunPower develops and manufactures solar panels and photovoltaic cells. The company has received more than 1,000 patents for solar innovation.

13. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA Preference Shares Series B (BVMF: ELET6)

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 2,100 Total profits of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 380.1 Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 1,785.3 Total employees of the company in 2019: 829

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, this Brazilian power company is among the top global clean energy companies in the world. The company generates energy from solar, wind, nuclear, natural gas, and oil, though the top contributor would be hydroelectric power. More than 90% of Eletrobras’ installed capacity comes from sources with low greenhouse gas emissions.

12. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI)

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 2,643.2 Total profits of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 380.1 Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 1,785.3 Total employees of the company in 2019: 829

This US-based company has been providing cleaner fuels including biodiesel, renewable diesel as well as a mixture of the two known as REG Ultra Clean. The company operates 12 biorefineries dispersed across America as well as in Europe. It is also a part of the Fortune 1000 list of top companies ranked by revenue.

11. Hanergy Holding Group (Private)

Total revenue of the company in 2018 (in millions of dollars): 2,741 Total profits of the company in 2018 (in millions of dollars): 1,563.7 Total assets of the company in 2018 (in millions of dollars): 3,881.9 Total employees of the company in 2018: 15,000

Although the Chinese multinational has yet to release its annual report for 2019 to the public, it still deserves a spot on this list of 15 biggest renewable energy companies and stocks. It is China's largest privately-held energy enterprise operating on projects of hydro, wind, and solar power. It is known for being the leader in thin-film solar technology.

solar, panel, power, roof, roofer, home, green, building, electricity, worker, renewable, alternative, work, generator, business, rooftop, man, array, smiling, hardhat, grid,
solar, panel, power, roof, roofer, home, green, building, electricity, worker, renewable, alternative, work, generator, business, rooftop, man, array, smiling, hardhat, grid,

Federico Rostagno/Shutterstock.com

10. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP)

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 2,980 Total profits of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 772.8 Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 35,691 Total employees of the company in 2019: 3,000

Known as one of the world's largest investors in renewable power, this Candian company operates in the wind, solar, and hydro power sectors of the renewable energy industry. Brookfield Renewable Partner’s parent company, Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) is ranked at 155 on Fortune’s Global 500 Ranking. The company has assets spanning four continents, including countries like Canada, America, India, and China.

9. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 3,063.1 Total profits of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 549.21 Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 7,515 Total employees of the company in 2019: 6,600

First Solar is an American company established in 2001, most recognized for selling Photovoltaic Systems, and Photovoltaic Modules. The company has been ranked in Fast Company’s list of 50 Most Innovative Companies as well as Solar Power World’s list of Top Solar Contractors. First Solar has also recently pledged to power 100% of its global solar PV manufacturing operations with renewable energy by the year 2028.

Soonthorn Wongsaita/Shutterstock.com

8. Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ)

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 3,200 Total profits of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 230 Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 5,467 Total employees of the company in 2019: 14,000

The next company on our list of 15 biggest renewable energy companies and stocks is Solar PV Module manufacturer, Canadian Solar. The company has subsidiaries in 20 countries while their products are bought by customers hailing from more than 150 countries. Recently, Canadian Solar announced its decision to use money raised ahead of a planned stock sale in China to add manufacturing capacity, aiming to double its module shipments in 2020.

grass, intersection, light, light pole, pole, road, roadway, signpost, signs, solar, solar panel, street light, traffic route, transportation method, transportation route, trees, truck
grass, intersection, light, light pole, pole, road, roadway, signpost, signs, solar, solar panel, street light, traffic route, transportation method, transportation route, trees, truck

Copyright: phillipminnis / 123RF Stock Photo

7. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS)

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 4,270 Total profits of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 780.2 Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 6,872.5 Total employees of the company in 2019: 15,000

Beginning as a water manufacturer in 2006, this Chinese renewable energy company has made strides in just a little over a decade. JinkoSolar currently stands as the top solar panel manufacturer in the world by market share, distributing solar products to many countries. It was also named on Fortune’s list of 100 Fastest Growing Companies in the World in 2016.

6. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE)

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 5,639 (revenue for renewable energy segment) Net income of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 1,426 Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 51,516 Total employees of the company in 2019: 5,000

A subsidiary of the Fortune 500 company NextEra Energy, NextEra Energy Resources is the world's largest generator of wind and solar renewable energy. The company develops, constructs, and operates many projects to generate energy from wind, solar, and nuclear power. They also offer energy storage and energy marketing among other services.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Biggest Renewable Energy Companies and Stocks.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Biggest Renewable Energy Companies and Stocks is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Bukele Allies on Track to Win Landslide in Salvador

    (Bloomberg) -- Allies of President Nayib Bukele were on track to win a landslide in El Salvador congressional elections on Sunday, according to a partial vote count.Bukele’s Nuevas Ideas party and its allies appeared to have secured about two thirds of votes cast, according to a chart published by the electoral authority more than six hours after polls closed, with 13% of ballot sheets tallied. The graphic omitted the percentages obtained by each party.Bukele said in a tweet that his party and the allied Gana party would get 60 seats, more than the 56 needed for a qualified majority.If confirmed by the final tally, that result would concentrate power in the 39-year-old leader and pave the way for a possible deal with the International Monetary Fund. A majority in congress would remove the main check on the popular president’s influence, and would make it easier for him to advance his agenda and issue debt.It would also alarm critics, including some U.S. lawmakers, who say the Central American nation is sliding toward authoritarianism. Since his election in 2019, Bukele has repeatedly clashed with the legislature, which until now had been controlled by his opponents, and last year he even sent troops into the building.The Arena and FMLN parties, which dominated the country for decades, appeared to have fared poorly winning only about a quarter of votes cast between them.Investors are betting that with a strong result, the government will reach out to the IMF in the near future. An agreement with the fund would likely include fiscal austerity to reign in a deficit that widened to more than 8% of GDP last year. Such a program would require approval from two-thirds of congress.A big victory could also set the stage for constitutional changes, a worrisome development for critics who see Bukele amassing excessive power.Why El Salvador Vote Is and Isn’t About Its President: QuickTakeVice President Felix Ulloa has said he hopes to present constitutional reforms to congress later this year, which may include changes to presidential term limits. Under current law, reforms would require approval by two consecutive legislatures, meaning not until 2024.Bukele’s attacks on corruption, and the conservative Arena party and the leftist FMLN have helped keep his approval rating around 90% since taking office. His government also boasted about its harsh treatment of jailed gang members, winning approval of some people in one of the world’s most crime-ridden countries.(Updates with partial vote count from first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Is Synchrony (SYF) Up 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Synchrony (SYF) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Stock Market Rally Isn't Over; Nio, Zoom On Tap

    Futures rose solidly. The stock market rally faces a big test after heavy losses last week. Here's what investors should be doing now.

  • Netflix, Disney Win Big at a Golden Globes Suited for a Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. emerged as the big winners at the Golden Globe awards, taking home most of the evening’s prizes for their films and television shows, in an awards show tailor-made for the unusual pandemic-affected times.Disney grabbed the top award, best dramatic motion picture, for “Nomadland,” while the film’s director Chloe Zhao became the second-ever woman to take home that prize. Netflix especially dominated in television, with “The Crown” and “Queen’s Gambit,” grabbing a handful of awards at the ceremony. In all, the two studios won 15 of the prizes handed out Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a NBC broadcast hosted by comic actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.The dominance of the top global streaming service and the top traditional studio won’t surprise many. For the past year, many theaters have been closed, and the biggest new films have been delayed or put online. That also meant studios had to hold back at least some of their multimillion-dollar marketing budgets, making it harder to suss out clear favorites. Instead, online viewing was on the rise, with even Disney leaning hard into the change, expanding its Disney+ streaming service and debuting top films over the internet.Other streaming services, particularly Amazon.com Inc., also picked up key prizes. “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” won best picture, musical or comedy, and its star Sacha Baron Cohen won the Golden Globe for his performance. Other winners included Daniel Kaluuya, who was named best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a Warner Bros. film about the FBI’s infiltration of the Black Panthers. John Boyega was voted best supporting actor in a TV role for his part in “Small Axe,” an Amazon show about London’s West Indian community, and “Schitt’s Creek” captured the award for best TV comedy.Because of Covid-19, the 78th Golden Globes were held with presenters and winners appearing remotely, unlike past years, when the awards were handed out in a banquet room at the Beverly Hilton hotel before a TV audience of millions. They’re also usually held in January, when many awards contenders are still playing in theaters.Read more: See the full list of winners here.An opening monologue from comedians Fey and Poehler highlighted the oddity. Rather than hosting the show from a stage at the Hilton, they spoke from separate stages in Los Angeles and New York.“Normally this room is full of celebrities, but tonight our audience on both coasts is made of smoking hot first responders,” Fey said. “We are so grateful for the work that you do, and that you’re here, so that the celebrities can stay safely at home.”The picture has been much brighter for TV, which the Globes also celebrate. Millions of people stuck at home in the U.S. and abroad over the past year swarmed to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, which now count hundreds of millions of subscribers globally.In addition to winning best television drama, Netflix’s British royal chronicle “The Crown,” saw the actors who played Princess Diana and Prince Charles, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, both take home acting awards. Gillian Anderson won a supporting Golden Globe for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the series.With film nominees like “Mank” and popular series like “The Crown,” Netflix led the nominations with 42. Disney was second with 20, including a best-picture nod for the movie “Nomadland” and its star Frances McDormand.The year’s awards also come against the backdrop of controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of journalists that chooses the nominees and winners.Read more: Golden Globes promise to add Black membersA lawsuit filed by a Norwegian journalist who was denied membership accused the organization of corruption, laid out in a series of exposes by the Los Angeles Times. The suit was dismissed, but several members told the newspaper awards can effectively be “bought” with expensive press junkets, among other inappropriate behavior.The group has also been criticized for failing to have a Black member for at least 20 years and for overlooking some of the buzziest Black-led pictures this year with their film-drama nominations. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods” are expected to be nominated for best picture at this year’s Academy Awards, according to the website Gold Derby. The Oscar nominations come out on March 15.The HFPA told the newspaper that none of the allegations had been proven in court, and they reflected “unconscious bias” against its “diverse membership.”Even with pandemic, the Golden Globes remain a big marketing showcase. Last year’s telecast drew a U.S. TV audience of 18.3 million viewers, putting it among the most-watched nonsports shows of the year. The Oscars, the movie industry’s most-prestigious awards, drew an audience of 24.3 million.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Be Sure To Check Out B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy B2Gold Corp. ( TSE:BTO ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR) Just Reported Interim Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

    Investors in Air New Zealand Limited ( NZSE:AIR ) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.6% to close at NZ$1.59...

  • The Week Ahead – A Particularly Busy Economic Calendar Will Test the Markets…

    It’s a busy week ahead on the economic calendar. Impressive economic indicators could fuel further concerns over inflation and monetary policy…

  • U.K. to Guarantee Mortgages to Help Young Buyers Get on Ladder

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is set to introduce a mortgage guarantee program to help people get on the property ladder, after the housing market enjoyed a recession-defying surge.The program will bring back 95% mortgages to help aspiring homeowners who have smaller deposits, the Treasury department said in a statement. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce the scheme during Wednesday’s budget.The much-anticipated budget will be the first look into a post-pandemic economy after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his road-map out of lockdown earlier this month.The U.K.’s housing market has been bolstered by a moratorium on stamp duty charged on property purchases, which saved buyers up to 15,000 pounds ($20,900). That’s due to expire at the end of next month, but there are reports that Sunak could prolong the exemption. First-time buyers or current homeowners looking to buy a house for up to 600,000 pounds will just need a 5% deposit to secure a mortgage. The government will offer lenders the guarantee they need when the program starts in April.“Young people shouldn’t feel excluded from the chance of owning their own home and now it will be easier than ever to get onto the property ladder,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 46% Return On Their Investment

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks...

  • Why Is Chevron (CVX) Up 12.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Chevron (CVX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Texas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator

    Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc is one of dozens of electricity providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers who collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said. Brazos and others that committed to provide power to the grid and could not, were required to buy replacement power at high rates and cover other firms' unpaid fees.

  • As the market nosedived last year, my older brother advised me to sell. I lost $80,000. How can I ever forgive him?

    This time last year, when the market was nosediving, my older brother advised me to get out of the market, and go to cash to conserve my assets. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’

  • Albanian world heritage site struggles without tourists

    Seeing city streets in 2019 flooded by tourists enjoying its beauty was a dream come true for residents of Gjirokastra, a city in southern Albania recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its Ottoman-period architecture. Called “the city of stone” due to its two-story houses with turrets dating back to the 17th century, Gjirokastra and a second Albanian town, Berat, were inscribed as a UNESCO Heritage Site in 2005 as “rare examples of an architectural character typical of the Ottoman period.” Following renovation of the city’s center, Hysen Kodra was among locals who turned their 200-300-year-old houses with wooden facades and stone slabs roofs into a guest lodging.

  • Hyatt calls hate symbols 'abhorrent' after CPAC stage compared to sign used by Nazis

    Hyatt Hotels Corp called symbols of hate "abhorrent" on Sunday after the design of a stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference at one of its hotels drew comparisons to a Norse rune used by Nazis during World War Two. High-profile Republicans including former President Donald Trump were attending the four-day event in Orlando, Florida, as conflict rages between Trump allies and establishment politicians trying to distance the party from him. A photo of the CPAC stage went viral on social media on Saturday, with thousands of Twitter users sharing posts comparing its distinctive design to an othala rune, one of many ancient European symbols that Nazis adopted to "reconstruct a mythic 'Aryan' past," according to the Anti-Defamation League.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – March 1st, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the majors. Avoiding a fall through the day’s pivot levels would bring resistance levels into play.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – March 1st, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through to $47,000 levels would support a breakout day for the majors.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

    As Washington awaits the House of Representatives' vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus aid package worth $7.6 billion,...

  • Does This Valuation Of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Globus Medical, Inc. ( NYSE:GMED ) by taking the...

  • Dogecoin Gets New Wings With Developer Upgrades: What You Need To Know

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), the joke cryptocurrency popularized by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, has received an under-the-hood upgrade. What Happened: The release of the Dogecoin Core 1.14.3 was announced on the r/dogecoin discussion board on Reddit on Sunday. The update includes “important performance improvements," and is a “strongly recommended update for everyone [running a DOGE node].” Why It Matters: Significant improvements to the speed at which a node can upload blocks will be made by removing expensive integrity checks which were previously carried out each time a block was sent to another node after the update is applied. The default time that transactions are cached in the mempool — a mechanism for storing information on unconfirmed transactions — will be reduced from 336 hours to 24 hours. See Also: In Bitcoin's Path Back To ,000, Institutional Investors, Whales Battle Miners The default setting can be modified by inputting a value in hours that makes the most sense for the use cases the node serves. Technical development in DOGE has mirrored Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to CoinDesk. “Since March 2014, “[Dogecoin Core] has always been based on Bitcoin,” said DOGE developer Maximilian Keller, as per CoinDesk. The price increase in the meme cryptocurrency has hastened the improvements in the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency. DOGE has risen 812.56% since the year began. In the same period BTC has given 58.12% returns. Price Action: DOGE traded 0.82% higher at $ 0.049 at press time, while BTC traded 0.54% higher at $46,637.15. Read Next: Dogenomics: What's So Special About Dogecoin Anyway? See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIn Bitcoin's Path Back To ,000, Institutional Investors, Whales Battle MinersWhy Cardano Is Surging Amid Bitcoin-Led Crypto Slump© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.