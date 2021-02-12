15 Biggest VC Companies in the World

Trish Novicio

In this article, we are going to list the 15 biggest VC companies in the world. You can skip our detailed discussion about the changing trends in the venture capital world and go directly to 5 Biggest VC Companies in the World.

Venture capitalists invest in promising startups that have a potential to grow and expand. The VC-backed companies get money from investors and funnel them into their products. Did you know that most of the innovative companies of today are funded by these VC firms? Facebook, Google, PayPal, eBay, Airbnb — all received money from VCs and returned exponential returns in a few years.

The VC industry has changed dramatically over the last few years. In the early '80s, most VC companies heavily invested in the energy industry. In recent years, technologies such as IoT, blockchain, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI) have seen significant growth in popularity and innovation. As a result venture capitalists are pouring money into futuristic technologies like AI and IoT. Data shows that AI startups collected a whopping $9.3 billion from VCs in 2018 alone.

According to Tech Crunch, the global venture capital investment market size is currently valued at more than $300 billion. Surprisingly, 2020 has been a great year for startups and small companies despite the emergence of COVID-19. The growth of certain industries such as healthcare, business, finance, education, entertainment, and retail has been directly impacted but the pandemic also transformed these sectors. Online shopping and work-from-home trends created a boom for the tech industry, e-commerce, infrastructure, and could services companies.

According to a Pitchbook report, VC dealmaking was upbeat in 2020 with companies raising around $148 billion as of Dec. 14, 2020. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) were the two most valuable and important venture-backed companies that came to the public markets via IPOs in 2020. Airbnb went public at a valuation of $47 billion and as of today, it is trading at close to over $100 billion. DoorDash has gone public at $39 billion and is now more than 50% higher.

15 biggest VC companies in the world
15 biggest VC companies in the world

Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock.com

To give you the most accurate ranking of the biggest VC companies in the world, we measured the Investment to Exit Ratio of each company. The higher the ratio, the better a VC firm is. An Investment to Exit Ratio of is 1 is bad as it shows a “no growth” scenario, meaning the VC is making one investment for every exit. When the ratio is above 1, the VC is a net acquirer of portfolio companies. We included the updated number of investments and the total number of all investments and exits of each company, sourced from CrunchBase. We have ranked the VC companies mainly on the basis of the Investment to Exit Ratio.

Let's start our list of 15 biggest VC companies in the world.

15. Global Founders Capital

Number of Portfolio Investments in 2020: 90

Total Number of Investments: 448

Total Exits: 41

Investment to Exit Ratio: 9.15%

Headquarters: Berlin, Germany

Based in Berlin, Global Founders Capital was founded in 2013. It has been a global player in the VC industry, investing in companies operating in retail, fintech, internet, information technology, and communication sectors.

GFC's portfolio includes a total fund amounting to $34.2 billion with a total of 8 IPOs with a valuation of $137.9 billion.

Image by aymane jdidi from Pixabay

14. Sequoia Capital (China)

Number of Portfolio Investments in 2020: 76

Total Number of Investments: 632

Total Exits: 77

Investment to Exit Ratio: 12.18%

Headquarters: Beijing, China

One of the most active of 15 biggest VC companies in the world is China's is Sequoia Capital. The company primarily focuses on seed, mid, late-stage, and growth investments in the financial technology sector. The Chinese VC firm seeks to invest in agricultural production, distribution, B2B, education, retail, energy, healthcare, and technology sectors.

Klook, a global travel services booking platform, is one of the notable companies funded by Sequoia Capital China. The company also back-funded the on-demand delivery service, Lalamove, and TikTok-owner ByteDance. The firm's portfolio includes total funding amounting to $124.6 billion with 60 IPOs with a total valuation of $171.8 billion.

13. Khosla Ventures

Number of Portfolio Investments in 2020: 71

Total Number of Investments: 853

Total Exits: 116

Investment to Exit Ratio: 13.60%

Headquarters: Menlo Park, CA

Khosla Ventures is a venture capital firm that concentrates on environmentally-friendly technology, the internet, computing, mobile, and silicon technology. Khosla Ventures aims to invest in financial services, health, big data, agriculture and food, sustainable energy and robotics, and cleantech industries.

Khosla Ventures is one of the VC companies that raised funds for Square (NYSE:SQ). Among popular exits of Khosla Ventures are Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Big Switch Network.

10 Best Financial Advisory Firms To Buy Now
10 Best Financial Advisory Firms To Buy Now

Adam Gregor/Shutterstock.com

12. Greycroft

Number of Portfolio Investments in 2020: 79

Total Number of Investments: 606

Total Exits: 89

Investment to Exit Ratio: 14.69%

Headquarters: New York, NY

One of the 15 biggest VC companies in the world is the New York-based Greycroft. The VC firm that was founded in 2006 and invests in companies operating in AI, data, fintech, healthcare, enterprise software, gaming, and publishing sectors. Greycroft favors technology start-ups and investments in the Internet and mobile markets. Among the brands in its portfolio are the freight forwarding business RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) and the Bumble dating site, which is reportedly geared towards an IPO value of between $6 billion and $8 billion.

Greycroft's portfolio includes a $15.9 billion total funding amount with 2 IPOs with a total value of $1.7 billion.

AQER
AQER

Pixabay/Public Domain

11. Tiger Global Management

Number of Portfolio Investments in 2020: 76

Total Number of Investments: 489

Total Exits: 74

Investment to Exit Ratio: 15.13%

Headquarters: New York, NY

Tiger Global is an investment firm focusing on public and private companies in the global Internet, software, consumer, and financial technology industries. The VC giant backed Airbnb Inc's (NASDAQ:ABNB). Among its exits were Sumo Logic's (NASDAQ:SUMO) IPO and Postmates' merger.

Chase Coleman of Tiger Global

10. GGV Capital

Number of Portfolio Investments in 2020: 66

Total Number of Investments: 664

Total Exits: 104

Investment to Exit Ratio: 15.66%

Headquarters: Menlo Park, CA

GGV Capital is one of the world's biggest VC companies in the world that invests in mobile, cloud, e-commerce, and media sectors. Among its successful exits through IPOs of e-commerce platforms such as Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) and the fintech company, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) with a total valuation of $26.6 billion.

Biggest eCommerce Websites in the World
Biggest eCommerce Websites in the World

9. Andreessen Horowitz

Number of Portfolio Investments in 2020: 91

Total Number of Investments: 879

Total Exits: 145

Investment to Exit Ratio: 16.50%

Headquarters: Menlo Par, CA

Andreessen Horowitz was launched by famous entrepreneurs Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz in 2009 with $300 million. The VC now has $2.7 billion under management. The company is investing from seed to growth in the consumer, business, biotechnology, healthcare, cryptocurrency, fintech, and technology sectors.

One of its recent exits is Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN), a web and mobile team-based work management company valued at $3.99 billion at its IPO in 2020.

15 Fastest-Growing Software Companies
15 Fastest-Growing Software Companies

8. General Catalyst

Number of Portfolio Investments in 2020: 83

Total Number of Investments: 777

Total Exits: 135

Investment to Exit Ratio: 17.37%

Headquarters: Cambridge, MA

General Catalyst ranks 6th on our list of 15 biggest VC companies in the world. It is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage and growth-stage operating in sectors of technology, software, big data, and transportation. The prominent VC firm's most notable exits are Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) with a valuation of $3.4 billion and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS).

7. Lightspeed Venture Partners

Number of Portfolio Investments in 2020: 89

Total Number of Investments: 889

Total Exits: 173

Investment to Exit Ratio: 19.46%

Headquarters: Menlo Park, CA

Ranking 7th on our list of 15 biggest VC companies in the world is Lightspeed Venture Partners, which was founded in 2000 and is actively investing in consumer, business, technology, and clean technology markets.

Among its recent acquisitions are the data solutions company, Gainsight Inc, EverString and software company Qubole.

one photo/Shutterstock.com

6. Accel

Number of Portfolio Investments in 2020: 114

Total Number of Investments: 1514

Total Exits: 306

Investment to Exit Ratio: 20.21%

Headquarters: Palo Alto, CA

Founded in 1983, Accel is headquartered in California and has established operations in London, China, and India. Accel was the most active VC company in 2020 with 114 investments. The VC company invests primarily in consumer software, mobile technology, enterprise software, and the internet.

Among its most successful investments are Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Animoca Brands, and cybersecurity tech firm, Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Biggest VC companies in the World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: No position. 15 biggest VC companies in the world is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Latest Stories

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Terrorist's mother sentenced for shredding planning document

    The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22. A federal judge also fined Rafia Sultana Shareef $5,500, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Shareef, the 67-year-old mother of shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, had pleaded guilty to a single count of alteration, destruction and mutilation of records.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • U.S. and Israeli national security advisers hold call on Iran

    Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat discussed Iran with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on a secure video call on Thursday, according to two Israeli officials.Why it matters: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Ben Shabbat to lead Israel's talks on Iran with regional partners and world powers — most importantly, with the Biden administration, the Israeli officials say.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The Biden administration is drafting its strategy on the Iran nuclear deal and broader strategy toward Tehran. Israel is concerned Biden will return to the 2015 nuclear deal and lift sanctions. The Biden administration has said it intends to do so if Iran returns to compliance with the deal, but will consult with Israel before it makes any decisions.Thursday's call was the second between Sullivan and Ben Shabbat, but was much longer than the previous call and included several other officials on both sides, the Israeli officials say.National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne confirmed the call took place but didn’t provide further details.Behind the scenes: There has been an internal struggle within the Israeli government between Ben Shabbat and Mossad director Yossi Cohen over who would lead the talks with Biden on Iran.Cohen lobbied for the "Iran czar" position, claiming only he could convince the U.S. administration not to return to the Iran nuclear deal, sources familiar with the situation told me.Several Israeli reporters close to Cohen published stories saying he would be appointed, or had already been. One report suggested Cohen met Biden transition officials during a visit to Washington in January. Biden’s team flatly denied that.White House officials were puzzled by the constant leaks about Cohen’s alleged contacts with the Biden administration but didn’t comment.After the first phone call between Sullivan and Ben Shabbat last month, Sullivan issued a statement saying he'd invited Ben Shabbat to start a strategic dialogue. That gave Ben Shabbat an advantage over Cohen.Several days ago, Netanyahu decided to hand the Iran czar role to Ben Shabbat, though that could change after Israel's March 23 elections.Israeli officials think Netanyahu’s decision was partially due to Cohen’s tense relations with other senior national security officials, like IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. Others think Cohen’s media campaign hurt his case.What’s next: Ben Shabbat is expected to hold several interagency meetings in the coming week to draft the Israeli strategy on the Iran nuclear deal issue.The next step will be a high-level meeting on Iran including Netanyahu, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and other senior national security, intelligence and foreign policy officials.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Alabama cancels execution after court requires pastor

    An Alabama inmate on Thursday won a reprieve from a scheduled lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court said the state must allow his personal pastor in the death chamber. The lethal injection of Willie B. Smith III was called off by Alabama after justices maintained an injunction issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals saying he could not be executed without his pastor present in chamber. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Samantha Rose said the execution would not proceed given the ruling.

  • Covid vaccines: Israel sees more hospitalisations in under-60s than elderly for first time

    For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Israelis aged over 60 are being hospitalised with Covid-19 in fewer numbers than their younger counterparts, scientists have announced, in the latest signal that the jabs are highly effective. In a post on Twitter Eran Segal, a scientist at the Weizmann Institute, said: "For the first time in the pandemic, there were fewer Covid-19 hospitalisations this week in the 60 y/o and older age group than in the 60 y/o and younger age group." He added: "The 60 y/o and older were first to vaccinate and 91% of them have been infected or vaccinated to date." Israel is running one of the fastest vaccination drives in the world, in which around 40 per cent of the population have already received their first jab. The vast majority of over-60s in Israel have also received vaccines provided by Pfizer and Moderna. The speedy pace of vaccinations has allowed Israel to partially lift its third nationwide lockdown and unveil its plans for returning to normality.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • At least 6 dead in 133-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

    At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Mike Pence had ‘nuclear football’ with him as he was rushed to safety during Capitol riot

    Experts noted that though the insurrectionists could not have launched a nuclear attack because of security controls, they posed the threat of revealing classified information to the world

  • 18 bags of hacked-up body parts found in Mexico

    Prosecutors in the western Mexico state of Jalisco say that police have found 18 plastic bags full of hacked-up body parts on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara. In November, authorities recovered 113 bodies and additional human remains from a secret grave in the town of El Salto, just outside Guadalajara. The state is home to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico’s most violent and powerful.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • More Inside the Light-Filled Los Feliz Home of Two Art-World Wonders

    Between the collection of gallery owner Nino Mier and his wife and Barbara Gladstone Gallery partner Caroline Luce, there are over 300 works of art.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Kim Jong-un admits North Korea facing 'worst ever' crisis amid sanctions, Covid and natural disasters

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered tougher legal supervision to support his development plans, state media said Thursday, as he works to salvage an economy battered by the pandemic and other challenges. Kim faces what appears to be the toughest crisis of his nine-year rule as the already-troubled economy is hit by pandemic-related border closings that have sharply reduced the North's external trade, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions. During the party congress, Kim described the difficulties as the "worst-ever." Kim spoke Wednesday during a ruling Workers' Party meeting this week convened to follow up on decisions made at the ruling party's congress in January, where he admitted previous economic plans had failed and announced a new five-year development plan. Kim "stressed the importance to strengthen legal supervision and control over the establishment and executive process of the national economic plan," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Impeachment trial — live: Trump defence claim case a ‘witch hunt’ and ‘political vengeance’ in fiery opening

    Follow for all the latest news from Congress, the White House and Mar-a-Lago

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Fauci predicts 'everybody and anybody' will be able to get vaccinated starting in April

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has a dose of hope for Americans looking to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are in short supply, and every state has restricted their distribution to priority groups like older people and essential workers. But Fauci sees that turning around in just a few short months. "As we get into March and April, the number of available doses will allow for much more of a mass vaccination approach," he told the Today show on Thursday. "I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, 'open season,'" Fauci added. "Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated." Still, it could take several months for everyone to nab an appointment and complete inoculation, he said. “By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call open season,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about the timeline for vaccination availability for all groups to begin getting shots. pic.twitter.com/BMGD3YSVex — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 11, 2021 Fauci's prediction came just hours before President Biden announced the purchase of 200 million more vaccine doses. While visiting the National Institutes of Health on Thursday, Biden said 100 million more Moderna vaccine and 100 million more from Pfizer will be available this summer. That means the U.S. has purchased enough doses to vaccinate every American, and will have procured 300 million doses total by this summer. BREAKING: "We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans," President Biden says after announcing the purchase of 200M more coronavirus vaccines (100M Moderna, 100M Pfizer). "We're now on track to have enough supply for 300M Americans by the end of July." pic.twitter.com/lGXtxFtKCP — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic