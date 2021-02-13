15 Biggest Water Companies in the World

Ty Haqqi

In this article we are going to list the 15 biggest water companies in the world. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 5 biggest water companies in the world.

No one can argue that water is one of the most essential elements that nature has to offer. It is even more important than food! Scientists have determined that the human body can survive without solid food for three weeks but can’t go one without water for even 3 days! The body will get dehydrated and even if it somehow manages to stay alive, it’ll go in a state of shock and go into a vegetative state. The necessity of water is second only to our need for oxygen. Did you know, that the daily required amount of water needed for a human being is 20 to 50 liters of clean, safe water? This includes drinking, cooking, cleaning and other basic everyday activities. Water provides nourishment, prevents disease, helps in flushing out toxins, is necessary for agriculture and food production and last but not least, is very important for sanitation.

There are many sources where we can get water from. Abundant, even. According to Disney’s (NYSE: DIS) National Geographic, about 71 percent of the earth is covered by water but only 3 percent of that is fresh water. And of that, only 1.2 percent can be used for drinking purposes while the rest is locked in glaciers, permafrost, ice caps or buried in the ground. But some of the main sources are Surface Water, River and Lakes, Spring Water, Rock catchment areas and rock holes, Excavated dams, Rainwater tanks, Bores and wells, and Artesian bores.

15 biggest water companies in the world
15 biggest water companies in the world

Pixabay/Public Domain

Sadly, clean safe water is still a luxury in many parts of the world. Polluted water doesn’t only pollute the environment around it, it also causes a myriad of diseases in its wake. One of the most common diseases caused by polluted water is diseases. So much so that every year around 1.8 million people suffer and die from diarrheal diseases like cholera. It is up to the ones in power to help save people from the lack of safe water. Most of the water issues stem from a weak government and an unstable economy as you’ll find that most of the countries that are plagued by this are either developing or third world countries.

There are a lot of non-governmental organizations who are trying their best to eradicate this problem such as Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP) and Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technology. There are also companies dedicated to help the world by working to minimize water pollution. Some of these are: American Water Works Co. (NYSE: AWK), Nalco Water (NYSE: ECL) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL). Some businesses are doing their part by funding government and non-government projects that are making water and sanitation available to the world but all of this effort is still not enough as the world is still plunging deeper and deeper into a water crisis. One way that safe drinking water is being made available to the world is through water companies. These companies make it their business and goal to extract and provide safe drinking and usable water to its consumers. The industry has grown so much that there are almost as many options as soft drinks for drinking water. Some brands customize their selections by flavors and essence as well as on the basis of the type of water. Some of the most favored types of water, aside from still water, are spring water, sparkling water, fizzy water and bubbling water. As the years go by, the water industry is becoming more and more competitive.

Most of these companies in our list of the biggest water companies in the world have a strong international presence and are contributing to a large chunk of their respective economies. The rankings are based on the companies’ average annual sales. Read on to know about the top water brands, starting with number 15:

15. Cielo AJE

Starting off with number 15, we have Cielo bottled water. Cielo was launched by the AJE Group in 2001. The bottled water is available in more than 10 countries. The AJE Group is a multinational organization which manages the manufacture, distribution and sale of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. It was started by the Añaños Family in Ayacucho, Peru and has its headquarters in Lima, Peru and in Madrid, Spain. It is also known for producing Kola Real and Big Cola. Apart from water, it also produces juices, nectars, light beverages, dairy and beer.

15 biggest water treatment companies in the world
15 biggest water treatment companies in the world

Pixabay/ Public domain

14. Poland Spring

Like the name suggests, Poland Spring Water is manufactured in Poland. The brand is primarily based in the United States and is considered to be one of the most widely used. They produce different variants of water including sparkling water, spring water, and distilled water. The company markets their water as being sourced directly from the natural springs in Maine. Poland Spring also sells different options of their water based on essence like lemon, lime, and Orange. Their tagline is “Born Better” The company generates an annual revenue of 1 million USD on average.

Countries with the Cleanest Tap Water in the World in 2018
Countries with the Cleanest Tap Water in the World in 2018

Pixabay/Domain

13. Wahaha

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. is a private company and is headquartered in China’s Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Its name means Laughing Child in Chinese. The company was established in 1987, originally intended for ice cream, soda, and stationary sales. They have about 150 subsidiary companies with 60 manufacturing plants throughout the country. They launched the Wahaha Pure Water in the mid-1990s and it became an instant success. The famously employ the reverse osmosis technology for their mineral water. The company generates an annual revenue of 1.2 million USD on average.

21 Countries with the Purest, Best Tasting Tap Water in the World
21 Countries with the Purest, Best Tasting Tap Water in the World

Pixabay/Public Domain

12. Tingyi

Popularly known as Master Kong, Tingyi Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China. Apart from water, the company also specializes in other beverages, soft drinks, instant noodles and also baked products. Their top selling product is their Master Kong mineral water. The company generates an annual revenue of 2.48 million USD on average.

11. Deer Park

Deer park is produced and marketed primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. The brand was found in 1873 and has the tagline "That's Good Water!” It is the daughter company of Nestle Waters North America. The water brand was founded after the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad noticed that the spring water in their casino in Pennsylvania was attracting a myriad of tourists, including four American Presidents, from James Garfield to William Taft. The spring was purchased by the Boiling Spring Holding Corporation in 1966 and called their company Deer Park Spring Water, Inc. It was bought by Perrier Group of America Inc. in 1966, which is a subsidiary of Nestle Waters.

10 best cocktails for people who don&#x002019;t like the taste of alcohol
10 best cocktails for people who don’t like the taste of alcohol

Pixabay/Public domain

10. Ozarka

Ozarka is a private company operating mainly in the United States. It sells its water mostly in the South Central of the United States, including Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, Mississippi, and portions of Tennessee, Missouri, and Kansas. The company is known for selling spring water which is sourced from the three famous springs in the state of Texas. The three springs cover 150 miles in the Eastern side of Texas. It sells mainly three variants of water; sparkling water, spring water, and distilled water. The company generates an annual revenue of 21 million USD on average.

Healthiest Bottled Water Brands in 2018
Healthiest Bottled Water Brands in 2018

Artem Varnitsin/Shutterstock.com

9. Fiji

Named after its main source, the Republic of Fiji which is an island country in Melanesia, part of Oceania in the South Pacific Ocean, Fiji Water is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The water is marketed as being sourced from an artesian aquifer in Viti Levu. It was originally named Natural Waters of Viti Ltd. in 1996. Until Stewart and Lynda Resnick's The Wonderful Company acquired it in 2004. Their tagline further stresses that their water is all natural by saying “the best water known to man, because he had nothing to do with it." The company generates an annual revenue of 29.20 million USD on average.

Healthiest Bottled Water Brands in 2018
Healthiest Bottled Water Brands in 2018

sico manzer/Shutterstock.com

8. Bisleri

Launched by Jayantilal Chauhan and Felice Bisleri in 1969, Bisleri is an Indian brand of drinking water. They sell water in two variants; bubbly and still. The company has 135 operational plants with 3000 distributers and 5000 distribution vehicles. Bisleri is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The company also sells other beverages among their top selling water brand. The products are available widely in the country and neighboring nations on online portals like Flipkart, Big Basket, and Grofers etc. The company generates an annual revenue of 210 million USD on average.

7. Glaceau SmartWater

Introduced in 1996, the brand is considered as one of the top five bestselling waters in the United States. Glaceau SmartWater also has a considerable market share in Australia, Canada, Europe, India, and the Middle East. It is a daughter company of Coca Cola and Energy brands. Jennifer Aniston and Gal Gadot are the ambassadors of the top brand. Their slogan is “pure. crisp. flawless". Smartwater has now expanded with an offering of smart hydration options for every occasion.” The company generates an annual revenue of 830 million USD on average.

Best Bottled Water in the World in 2018
Best Bottled Water in the World in 2018

Copyright: kurga / 123RF Stock Photo

6. Nestle Pure Life

Introduced in 1993, Nestlé’s Pure Life took the world by storm. It was originally called Aberfoyle Springs under the Aberfoyle Springs Company until it was acquired by Nestle in 2000. The company has one of the strongest presence worldwide so it’s no wonder it makes the top three brands in the USA. A daughter company of Nestle Waters (NYSE: NSRGY), Pure Life is one of their most lucrative brands. The water is sold and distributed in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, including the Middle East, and Africa. Its tagline is "A healthy, active lifestyle starts with staying well hydrated with Nestlé Pure Life Purified Water."

Please continue to see the 5 biggest water companies in the world. Suggested articles:

Disclosure: No position. 15 biggest water companies in the world is originally published at Insider Monkey.

