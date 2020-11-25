$15 Billion Marketing Automation Software Markets - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marketing Automation Software Market Research Report: By Offering, Enterprise, Deployment, Application, Industry - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Owing to these factors, the global marketing automation software is predicted to reach a value of $15,018.5 million by 2030, from $4,057.3 million in 2019, progressing at a13.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Services and solutions are the two key offerings of the technology, between which, the demand for solutions was higher in 2019. These solutions are being adopted widely for capturing real-time customer data from different online channels and generating high number of quality leads by a number of industries, including BFSI, media & entertainment, IT & technology, and retail & e-commerce.The demand for personalized content has risen considerably in the past few years.

Customers these days are increasingly demanding products and recommendations are suited to their individual needs. The digital era is compelling enterprises to adopt new marketing strategies that center on customers instead of conventional marketing campaigns that highlighted the products and services. In this scenario, companies are increasingly making use of customer information for providing them with enhanced services.

Since marketing automation software has the ability to identify purchasing patterns, learn from the gathered information, and make decisions on its own with minimal human intervention, its demand has also been increasing swiftly among companies. The marketing automation technology basically manages multifunctional campaigns, across various channels, and marketing processes. By making use of this this technology, companies can target customers by sending automated messages across web, email, text, and social. The technology is majorly utilized for automating sales activities and online marketing campaigns.

Different types of marketing automation solutions are content marketing platform, through-channel marketing automation, marketing resource management, lead-to-revenue management, real-time interaction management, and cross-channel campaign management. The largest use of the marketing automation software in the past was made for the lead management application in the past. The technology is used for better management of the entire lead lifecycle process, providing personalized experience to customers, monitoring prospect behavior, and capturing potential leads that are browsing the company website.

Among different industries, the retail & e-commerce industry made the most of marketing automation software in the past. The rising consumer spending, increasing preference for the adoption of next-generation technologies by retail companies, and growing penetration of internet are the major reasons for the increasing adoption of the technology in the industry. In addition to this, the need to better customer experience is also leading to the growth of the industry.

North America emerged as the major marketing automation software market during 2014-2019. The presence of a large number of vendors in the regions are driving the growth of the regional industry. Other than this, the demand for the technology is also projected to rise in the Asia-Pacific region in the years to come, owing to the growth of the retail & e-commerce industry, increasing penetration of social media platforms, and developments in the IT sector.

In conclusion, the market is being driven by the growing emphasis on providing personalized services to customers.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Offering

4.1.1.1 Solutions

4.1.1.1.1 CCCM

4.1.1.1.2 RTIM

4.1.1.1.3 L2RM

4.1.1.1.4 MRM

4.1.1.1.5 CMP

4.1.1.1.6 TCMA

4.1.1.2 Services

4.1.1.2.1 Professional

4.1.1.2.1 Managed

4.1.2 By Enterprise

4.1.2.1 Large enterprises

4.1.2.2 SMEs

4.1.3 By Deployment

4.1.3.1 Cloud

4.1.3.2 On-Premises

4.1.4 By Application

4.1.4.1 Lead management

4.1.4.2 Email marketing

4.1.4.3 Campaign management

4.1.4.4 Inbound marketing

4.1.4.5 Reporting and analytics

4.1.4.6 Others

4.1.5 By Industry

4.1.5.1 BFSI

4.1.5.2 Telecom & IT

4.1.5.3 Retail & e-commerce

4.1.5.4 Manufacturing

4.1.5.5 Healthcare

4.1.5.6 Media & entertainment

4.1.5.7 Education

4.1.5.8 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Growing preference for personalized content

4.3.1.2 Use of predictive lead scoring

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Rising adoption of digital marketing

4.3.2.2 Growing social media usage across the globe

4.3.2.3 Increasing implementation of marketing automation software among SMEs

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High initial investment

4.3.3.2 Prevalent risks associated with mobile device data

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Integration of artificial intelligence with marketing automation software

4.4 Impact of COVID-19

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Solutions, by Type

5.1.2 Services, by Type

5.2 By Enterprise

5.3 By Deployment

5.4 By Application

5.5 By Industry

5.6 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Major Countries

11.1 U.S. Market Revenue, by Application

11.2 U.S. Market Revenue, By Industry

11.3 U.K. Market Revenue, by Application

11.4 U.K. Market Revenue, by Industry

11.5 Germany Market Revenue, by Application

11.6 Germany Market Revenue, by Industry

11.7 China Market Revenue, by Application

11.8 China Market Revenue, by Industry

11.9 India Market Revenue, by Application

11.10 India Market Revenue, by Industry

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.3 Benchmarking Analysis of Key Players

12.4 Strategic Developments in the Market

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3 Key Financial Summary

  • SAP SE

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Teradata Corporation

  • HubSpot Inc.

  • SharpSpring Inc.

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Infusion Software Inc. (Keap)

  • ActiveCampaign LLC

  • Act-On Software Inc.

