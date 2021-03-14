These 15 Billionaires Got Richer During the Pandemic

Peter Foley/EPA/REX / Shutterstock.com

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the financial well-being of millions of people around the world, with many losing jobs, shuttering their businesses or losing a large portion of their retirement savings due to market volatility. Yet somehow, the world’s richest seem to be coming out of the crisis unscathed — and in many cases, even richer.

Related: Coronavirus Has Made These Brands More Valuable Than Ever

GOBankingRates compared the net worths of the world’s richest billionaires on March 18 to their net worths on Oct. 7 to determine the total money they lost or gained during the coronavirus pandemic, which narrowed down the list to 47 billionaires who had seen a rise in wealth. GOBankingRates also looked at the amount each one-percenter had given to coronavirus charities between March and August (the most recent date available), and then presented the data for the 15 billionaires who had gained the most wealth.

Take a look at these billionaires, ranked in order of who has gained the least to most during the health crisis.

Last updated: March 10, 2021

Michael Dell CEO Dell Computers

15. Michael Dell

Beginning net worth: $22.9 billion

Ending net worth: $38.5 billion

Amount gained: $15.6 billion

Perhaps an increase in people setting up home offices has led to the outrageous bump in Michael Dell’s wealth during the pandemic. The Dell Technologies chairman and CEO has been paying his good fortune forward with $104.1 million in donations to coronavirus charities as of August. Although that’s a hefty sum, it amounts to just 0.29% of his total net worth during that period.

See Also: 21 Billionaires Who Lost Big in 2020

Lidl

14. Dieter Schwarz

Beginning net worth: $19.8 billion

Ending net worth: $35.4 billion

Amount gained: $15.6 billion

Owner of the Kaufland and Lidl store chains, German billionaire Dieter Schwarz has become much wealthier during the pandemic.

Check Out: 20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers heiress of L'Oreal cosmetics is Richest Woman in the World

13. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & Family

Beginning net worth: $48.9 billion

Ending net worth: $65.2 billion

Amount gained: $16.3 billion

L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world — and she’s become even richer during the pandemic. However, Bettencourt Meyers also donated $2.01 million to coronavirus causes.

Story continues

Helping Out: CEOs Taking Pay Cuts To Help Their Companies Survive the Coronavirus

Francois Henri Pinault donates euros to Notre Dame restoration in Paris France

12. François Pinault & Family

Beginning net worth: $27 billion

Ending net worth: $44.5 billion

Amount gained: $17.5 billion

François Pinault is another luxury fashion mogul who has managed to become richer during the pandemic despite a drop in sales in the sector. Pinault — who founding Kering, the group that owns Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Gucci — has seen his net worth increase by $17.5 billion. As of August, he had donated $4.3 million — roughly 0.01% of his net worth — to coronavirus charities.

Major Effects: 12 Most Controversial Coronavirus Price Hikes

Bill Gates net worth

11. Bill Gates

Beginning net worth: $98 billion

Ending net worth: $115.8 billion

Amount gained: $17.8 billion

Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ fortune has grown by 18.2% amid the pandemic. Well-known as a philanthropist, Gates gave the largest monetary donation to coronavirus causes of any billionaire from March to August: $305 million. As a percentage of net worth, however, his donation was not the greatest: 0.27% — less than half of Potanin’s 0.64%.

Read More: Companies Making the Most Money From Coronavirus

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock (9761146cm)Phil KnightAllen & Company Sun Valley Conference, USA - 13 Jul 2018.

10. Phil Knight & Family

Beginning net worth: $29.5 billion

Ending net worth: $49.3 billion

Amount gained: $19.8 billion

Nike founder Phil Knight has become 67.1% richer during the coronavirus crisis. He also donated $10 million — 0.02% of his total net worth — to coronavirus charities between March and August.

Watching the Market: 50 Stocks That Have Suffered the Biggest Losses During the Coronavirus Scare

Larry Ellison CEO Oracle net worth

9. Larry Ellison

Beginning net worth: $59 billion

Ending net worth: $78.9 billion

Amount gained: $19.9 billion

Tech billionaire Larry Ellison has added 33.7% to his net worth since mid-March.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew Gombert/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (7717871q)Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer During His Keynote Speach at the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show (ces) in Las Vegas Nevada Usa 06 January 2010 Ces Runs From January 7-10 United States Las VegasUsa Ces - Nov 2009.

8. Steve Ballmer

Beginning net worth: $52.7 billion

Ending net worth: $71.2 billion

Amount gained: $18.5 billion

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s net worth has increased a great deal during the pandemic. The tech billionaire had donated $28 million to coronavirus charities by August.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JEROME FAVRE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10161913b)The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tencent Holdings, Ma Huateng, speaks during the company's 2018 annual results press conference in Hong Kong, China, 21 March 2019.

7. Ma Huateng

Beginning net worth: $38.1 billion

Ending net worth: $58.5 billion

Amount gained: $20.4 billion

Chinese technology billionaire Ma Huateng’s wealth has increased by 53.5% during the pandemic.

See: What’s Next for Disney and Other Big Companies in 2021

MacKenzie Bezos

6. MacKenzie Scott

Beginning net worth: $36 billion

Ending net worth: $59.6 billion

Amount gained: $23.6 billion

MacKenzie Scott received 4% of Amazon as part of her divorce settlement with Jeff Bezos, Forbes reported, and those shares have helped her become 65.6% richer amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon sales soared 26% in the first quarter of 2020 as people did more shopping from home, The Washington Post reported.

Scott had given $100 million — 0.17% of her total net worth — to coronavirus causes as of August.

Bernard Arnault donates euros to Notre Dame restoration in Paris France

5. Bernard Arnault & Family

Beginning net worth: $76 billion

Ending net worth: $117 billion

Amount gained: $41 billion

As LVMH CEO, Bernard Arnault oversees an empire of 70 brands that include Louis Vuitton and Sephora. His net worth has risen by $41 billion during the pandemic.

Arnault donated $5.4 million to coronavirus charities between March and August, which is less than 0.01% of his total net worth.

BARCELONA - FEBRUARY 22: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaking at the Mobile World Congress on February 22, 2016, Barcelona, Spain.

4. Mark Zuckerberg

Beginning net worth: $54.7 billion

Ending net worth: $96.8 billion

Amount gained: $42.1 billion

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become 77% richer during the pandemic. He donated $180 million to coronavirus charities as of August — a drop in the bucket for the tech billionaire.

Read: 14 Famous Companies That Aren’t Profitable

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ajit Solanki/AP/Shutterstock (10374470e)Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during a convocation ceremony at the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar, IndiaConvocation, Gandhinagar, India - 29 Aug 2019.

3. Mukesh Ambani

Beginning net worth: $36.8 billion

Ending net worth: $85.2 billion

Amount gained: $48.4 billion

The net worth of Indian energy billionaire Mukesh Ambani has increased $48.4 billion during the pandemic. He donated $68.32 million — 0.09% of his total net worth — to coronavirus causes from March to August.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, speaks during a news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 Demo-1 launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla SpaceX Crew Capsule, Cape Canaveral, USA - 02 Mar 2019

2. Elon Musk

Beginning net worth: $24.6 billion

Ending net worth: $87.9 billion

Amount gained: $63.3 billion

Despite having to shut down Tesla production facilities due to the pandemic, Elon Musk’s net worth has grown by a whopping 257.3%.

Jeff Bezos

1. Jeff Bezos

Beginning net worth: $113 billion

Ending net worth: $185.6 billion

Amount gained: $72.6 billion

The richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, has made the most money during the pandemic. Bezos has given about 0.09% of his total net worth to coronavirus causes, which amounts to $127 million worth of donations.

More From GOBankingRates

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the images may not reflect the people or companies listed in this article.

Methodology: In order to discover how these 50 billionaires have fared during the coronavirus crisis, GOBankingRates first looked at the 50 richest people in the world as sourced from Forbes’ “2020 World’s Billionaire List” with data from March 18, 2020. Using this list, GOBankingRates found (1) pre-coronavirus crisis net worth for each of the top 50 richest billionaires. GOBankingRates then used Forbes’ “Real-Time Billionaire List” to find each of the top 50 richest billionaire’s (2) net worth as of the end of trading on Oct. 7, 2020. GOBankingRates then took the above factors to discover the following for each billionaire: (3) total amount gained or lost (March 18 to Oct. 7) and (4) percent change in net worth during the entire COVID-19 pandemic thus far. All data was collected on and up to date as of Oct. 7, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 15 Billionaires Got Richer During the Pandemic