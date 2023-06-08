15 Bosses I'm Convinced Were Created In A Lab Because They Have Zero Empathy For Everyday, Human Life

1. This boss who wanted all employees to be "strictly vegan" while on the clock:

2. This boss who expected an employee to come into work immediately after their dog died:

3. This boss who expected an employee to MOVE THE DATE of putting their dog to sleep so they could come into work the next day:

4. This boss who forbid employees from using chairs because they wanted them to stand all day long:

5. This boss who fired someone because they couldn't come to a spontaneous "cleaning party" with just two hours' notice:

6. This boss who expected an employee to work for them for a full year before they could even think about quitting:

7. This boss who expected employees to appreciate this "prize" of a 10-minute break:

8. This boss who wanted any and all employees to have similar (if not completely the same) religious views:

9. This boss who apparently expected their employee to show up to their shift vomiting everywhere:

10. This boss who expected their employee to continue working overtime for no pay, so they sent her husband this very patronizing "thank you" note:

11. This boss who expected an employee to pay hundreds of their own dollars for job training:

12. This boss who told their employee to lie about their mother dying in order to protect the bottom line:

13. This boss who expected an employee to immediately bounce back after discovering her longtime partner was cheating on her:

14. This boss who thought an employee should get back to work immediately after their own sister died: