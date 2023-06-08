15 Bosses I'm Convinced Were Created In A Lab Because They Have Zero Empathy For Everyday, Human Life

BuzzFeed15 Bosses I'm Convinced Were Created In A Lab Because They Have Zero Empathy For Everyday, Human LifeJune 8, 2023 at 8:46 AM·2 min read1.This boss who wanted all employees to be "strictly vegan" while on the clock: u/Reezeyyy / Via reddit.com2.This boss who expected an employee to come into work immediately after their dog died: u/kpay10 / Via reddit.com3.This boss who expected an employee to MOVE THE DATE of putting their dog to sleep so they could come into work the next day: u/lailette / Via reddit.com4.This boss who forbid employees from using chairs because they wanted them to stand all day long: u/m_zayd / Via reddit.com5.This boss who fired someone because they couldn't come to a spontaneous "cleaning party" with just two hours' notice: u/L3wdMegumin / Via reddit.com6.This boss who expected an employee to work for them for a full year before they could even think about quitting: u/WorthlessFloor / Via reddit.com7.This boss who expected employees to appreciate this "prize" of a 10-minute break: u/No-Satisfaction-749 / Via reddit.com8.This boss who wanted any and all employees to have similar (if not completely the same) religious views: u/Shankar_0 / Via reddit.com9.This boss who apparently expected their employee to show up to their shift vomiting everywhere: u/spr_t / Via reddit.com10.This boss who expected their employee to continue working overtime for no pay, so they sent her husband this very patronizing "thank you" note: u/SolitudeWeeks / Via reddit.com11.This boss who expected an employee to pay hundreds of their own dollars for job training: u/xlil_stoopidx / Via reddit.com12.This boss who told their employee to lie about their mother dying in order to protect the bottom line: u/The71Show / Via reddit.com13.This boss who expected an employee to immediately bounce back after discovering her longtime partner was cheating on her: u/Plenty-Artichoke7924 / Via reddit.com14.This boss who thought an employee should get back to work immediately after their own sister died: u/sudde004 / Via reddit.com15.And finally, this boss who lost it after an employee didn't magically teleport across state lines to come into work: u/snowy_blissful / Via reddit.com u/snowy_blissful / Via reddit.comH/T: r/antiwork