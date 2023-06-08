15 Bosses I'm Convinced Were Created In A Lab Because They Have Zero Empathy For Everyday, Human Life

1.This boss who wanted all employees to be "strictly vegan" while on the clock:

&quot;our workplaces are strictly vegan&quot;
2.This boss who expected an employee to come into work immediately after their dog died:

&quot;this is why you HAVE TO START PREPPING THE DAY BEFORE&quot;
3.This boss who expected an employee to MOVE THE DATE of putting their dog to sleep so they could come into work the next day:

&quot;Is there a way you could do it on a night where you don&#39;t work the next day?&quot;
4.This boss who forbid employees from using chairs because they wanted them to stand all day long:

&quot;Not for employee use&quot;
5.This boss who fired someone because they couldn't come to a spontaneous "cleaning party" with just two hours' notice:

&quot;I understand, it sounds like you&#39;re very busy, and I unfortunately I don&#39;t think this will be a good fit for you.&quot;
6.This boss who expected an employee to work for them for a full year before they could even think about quitting:

&quot;therefore, your earliest available departure date would be 03/06/2023.&quot;
7.This boss who expected employees to appreciate this "prize" of a 10-minute break:

&quot;You won an extra 10 min break!&quot;
8.This boss who wanted any and all employees to have similar (if not completely the same) religious views:

&quot;Please provide us with an expression of your Christian faith.&quot;
9.This boss who apparently expected their employee to show up to their shift vomiting everywhere:

&quot;I&#39;m vomiting and throwing up and can&#39;t get out of the bathroom&quot;
10.This boss who expected their employee to continue working overtime for no pay, so they sent her husband this very patronizing "thank you" note:

&quot;Please know we appreciate her and thank you for sharing when we desperately needed her.&quot;
11.This boss who expected an employee to pay hundreds of their own dollars for job training:

&quot;If I had 600 in my pocket to spend like that, I wouldn&#39;t be looking for a job.&quot;
12.This boss who told their employee to lie about their mother dying in order to protect the bottom line:

&quot;Seriously, I&#39;m not happy about that.&quot;
13.This boss who expected an employee to immediately bounce back after discovering her longtime partner was cheating on her:

&quot;I&#39;m going to ask that you fake it until you make it.&quot;
14.This boss who thought an employee should get back to work immediately after their own sister died:

&quot;were you THAT close to your sister?&quot;
15.And finally, this boss who lost it after an employee didn't magically teleport across state lines to come into work:

&quot;I&#39;m sorry but I&#39;m multiple states away visiting family.&quot;
&quot;I&#39;m not responding to anymore messages, that&#39;s so inappropriate.&quot;
