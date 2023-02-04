Not Allowing Their Employees To Wear Coats In The Middle Of Winter, And 14 Other Straight-Up Evil Moves From Crappy Bosses That Make Me Want To Riot

In my feeble attempt to cancel any and all crappy bosses in 2023, please enjoy these (infuriating) screenshots, courtesy of r/antiwork

1. This boss who decided their employees didn't deserve warmth in the middle of winter:

2. This boss who decided their employees didn't deserve JACKETS in the middle of winter:

3. This employer who didn't want their employees to spend a single second not working:

4. This boss who gave their employee false hope thanks to their own incompetence:

5. This boss who really tried to guilt an UNPAID INTERN for having COVID:

6. This boss who straight up berated their employee for having the *audacity* to take a COVID test:

7. This monster of a boss who forbid listening to music in the workplace:

8. This boss who wasted absolutely no time harassing their new hire:

9. This boss who created a messed up "incentive program" to give their employees a piddly raise:

10. This boss who attempted to hold their employees hostage for half of December:

11. This boss who really had the gall to send this to their staff in a weekly newsletter:

12. This boss who doesn't seem to understand the concept of days off:

13. This boss who left a single person to handle an entire store on their own:

14. This boss who refused to pay their employees for the full hours they worked:

15. And finally, this boss who tried to limit bathroom breaks to five minutes, and threatened to dock pay for anything longer:

What's the worst move your boss ever pulled? Tell us in the comments!

H/T: r/antiwork