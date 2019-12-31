15 budge-proof lipsticks to take you from mistletoe to New Year's Eve kiss

From all the chatter during parties, to the adorable mistletoe moments and New Year's Eve kisses, you need a lip pick that will last through it all.

And if you are in need of something fresh for the season, there are a variety of options ranging from beautiful balm textures to mesmerizing mattes.

Ahead, we have curated a handy list of some of the best budge-proof lipsticks to add to your beauty arsenal of long-lasting products.

Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayon

This easy-to-use crayon completely fills in your lips with precision, a burst of color and a promise to last for up to eight hours of wear. $7.99, Target

IT Cosmetics High Pigment Moisture Wrap Lipstick

In addition to its long-lasting wearability, this lipstick is infused with moisturizing ingredients, such as jojoba oil, peppermint oil and sesame seed oil. Plus, it's available in matte or cream. $24, itcosmetics.com

The Lip Bar Matte Lipstick

Made with the brand's signature vegan formulation, the color payoff here makes this matte a match made in heaven. $13, thelipbar.com

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion

Once you swipe this vibrant lip ink on, it's not going anywhere anytime soon. It's also formulated with soft silica microbeads and vitamin E to keep lips hydrated. $38, chanel.com

Dior Lip Tattoo

Just like the name implies, this colored tint wears like a tattoo for your lips and can last for up to 12 hours. Bonus points: its lightweight texture is transfer-resistant! $30, dior.com

Fempower Beauty

Look good and feel even better wearing these uber-punchy lip colors that last through holiday smooches as well as give back to people in need via Dignity not Despair, which is a nonprofit organization that donates makeup and hygiene products to female refugees. $25, fempowerbeauty.com

Huda Beauty Throwback Lip Kit

Available in two hues, these '90s-inspired kits come with a full-size Power Bullet Matte Lipstick and an exclusive lip contour pencil -- aka the perfect combination for a Cindy Crawford-esque lip look that will last. $34, shophudabeauty.com

Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick

Try this budge-proof pick that's non-drying and available in 24 color-FULL shades for less then 10 bucks. $8.49, revlon.com

Milk Makeup Kush Lip Balm

In case you're more into balms, but still want to come close to the payoff of a traditional lipstick, this is a great go-to. Enjoy the moisturizing benefits of key ingredients, such as cannabis sativa seed, jojoba, olive fruit and coconut oils as well as a great wash of color on your lips. $16, milkmakeup.com

Haus Laboratories

Just in time for the holidays, this new lippie is a holiday hit. A little goes a long way, and one swipe is all you need for a sparkly, festive, big-red lip look. $20, hauslabs.com

e.l.f.

What's better than one vibrant lip balm? Three! Give or gift these tiny but mighty affordable balms. $5, target.com

Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment -- Lip Crayon

Fill in an amazing nude tone that's smudge-proof and lightweight with this cream textured crayon. $26, Sephora.com

L’Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte High Pigment, Lightweight Lip Ink

Available in a wide range of 28 shades, this inky-like lip color gives you the high impact of liquid lipstick but wears like a beautiful stain. $11.99, lorealparisusa.com

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick

With 100 shades, it's hard not to find a color you love within this lineup of long-lasting lippies. $19, urbandecay.com

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick

This limited-edition matte features 3D glowing pigments to create the illusion of fuller lips and has just the amount of oils and waxes needed to glide on and last. $34, charlottetilbury.com