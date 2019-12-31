15 budge-proof lipsticks to take you from mistletoe to New Year's Eve kiss originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

From all the chatter during parties, to the adorable mistletoe moments and New Year's Eve kisses, you need a lip pick that will last through it all.

And if you are in need of something fresh for the season, there are a variety of options ranging from beautiful balm textures to mesmerizing mattes.

Ahead, we have curated a handy list of some of the best budge-proof lipsticks to add to your beauty arsenal of long-lasting products.

Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayon

This easy-to-use crayon completely fills in your lips with precision, a burst of color and a promise to last for up to eight hours of wear. $7.99, Target

IT Cosmetics High Pigment Moisture Wrap Lipstick

In addition to its long-lasting wearability, this lipstick is infused with moisturizing ingredients, such as jojoba oil, peppermint oil and sesame seed oil. Plus, it's available in matte or cream. $24, itcosmetics.com

The Lip Bar Matte Lipstick

Made with the brand's signature vegan formulation, the color payoff here makes this matte a match made in heaven. $13, thelipbar.com

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion

Once you swipe this vibrant lip ink on, it's not going anywhere anytime soon. It's also formulated with soft silica microbeads and vitamin E to keep lips hydrated. $38, chanel.com

Dior Lip Tattoo

