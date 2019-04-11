15 burning questions the final 'Game of Thrones' season needs to answer

The night may be dark and full of terrors, but the final season of “Game of Thrones” had better shine a light on some pressing mysteries.

Fans have been waiting a long time for answers to the biggest questions “Thrones” has unfurled over the years. And the series has just six episodes to wrap it all up. So let’s hope writers are generous with the big reveals (without overdoing it, as “Lost” did). Here are the 15 biggest questions Season 8 should address.

1. Who will tell Jon he’s really Aegon Targaryen? And what will he do with that information?

Now that it’s abundantly clear that Jon Snow is actually Aegon Targaryen, the rightful heir to the Seven Kingdoms, who is going to tell the former King in the North that he’s not who thinks he is (and that he’s actually having sex with this aunt)? And once Jon knows who he is, what will he do? Tell Dany? Tell Tyrion or Davos or his sister/cousins? Knowing Jon, there will be at least a little brooding involved.

2. Are either Cersei or Dany pregnant?

Cersei talked about being pregnant so often last season that it seems like she can't really be with child. Dany protested a bit too much that she can’t have kids. Jon’s insistence in the Season 7 finale that Dany shouldn’t trust the prophecy that called her infertile seems to foreshadow the pair will have an incest baby. What that baby means, or what it may do, could tip the scales in the final season.

3. Is Tyrion in love with Dany?

The dark glare Tyrion gave Jon and Dany’s door as they consummated their love in the Season 7 finale might mean that he’s fallen in love with his current Queen (and maybe that explains why his tactical decisions have been so bad). "Thrones" should also declare, once and for all, whether he’s a Targaryen, a fan theory that first surfaced with the publication of the "Thrones" books and was given credence by Tyrion’s hangout with the dragons in Season 6.

4. Will Dany go full “Mad Queen”?

Everyone’s favorite Mother of Dragons has demonstrated a penchant for merciless, brutal violence, just like her father, the Mad King Aerys. If Jon has to kill his lover/aunt because she’s become everything Ned Stark was fighting against, it would mark a tragic ending for the series.

5. Where has Melisandre been?

Remember the good old Red Woman, who burns little kids at the stake? After Jon banished her from the North in Season 6, she briefly popped up at Dragonstone in Season 7 to tell Dany to seek out Jon and had a disturbing chat with Varys. We haven’t seen her since, but we know she’ll be back at some point. Maybe she'll hang out with Arya, because in Season 3 Melisandre prophesied that she’d meet the lethal Stark daughter again.

6. Who is the prince(ss) who was promised?

We keep hearing about this prophecy, and both Dany and Jon fit the bill as chosen ones who (maybe) have the power to defeat the White Walkers. Will it be one of them (the obvious choices)? Will it be their maybe baby? And will it mean anything, or instead mark one more failure of magic and religion?

7. What does the Night King want?

The greatest sin the final season of “Thrones” could commit would be to leave the Night King a mute, inscrutable villain who just wants death and destruction. This series is known for its devilishly complex villains, so making the ultimate bad guy a blank slate feels like a betrayal. So far, all we know about the Night King is that he could throw a javelin at the Olympics; was one of the First Men; and likes to make weird patterns out of body parts. That has to mean something more.

8. Will Jaime kill Cersei?