15 caged dogs rescued from sweltering van

TikTok is planning to ban links to outside e-commerce links, according to a report from The Information, but TikTok denies the claim. The report says the move would be a way for the company to force people to use TikTok Shop if they want to purchase an item that they see on the app. The report also says TikTok Shop is on track to lose more than $500 million in the U.S. this year.