15 cars broken into overnight in Reading; police searching for suspect

Reading Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into 15 cars on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Officers have gathered reports from residents on Green Street, Washington Street, Main Street, Park Avenue, Center Avenue, Crosby Road, and Sweetser Avenue, all claiming their cars were broken into during the overnight hours.

Surveillance video shows the suspect on the prowl around 11:52 p.m. Another video, with possibly the same suspect or an additional suspect, was seen around 1:05 a.m.

If you are able to identify the suspect in question, you are asked to contact Reading Police at 781-942-6755.

Reading Police would also like to remind residents to lock their vehicles at night and take any valuable belongings inside your house.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



