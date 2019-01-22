Up to £15 cashback on purchases at GAME with TopCashback

Twitter More

Cashback is a weird and wonderful thing, and it therefore generates a fair amount of scepticism. How can it be that we essentially get money for nothing? This must be a scam. How are we being swindled in this situation?

We have the answers. You aren't being swindled and it's certainly not a scam. You can recieve up to £15 cashback on purchases at GAME right now, meaning that TopCashback will award £15 cashback for any eligible purchases worth over £15. Purchases under £15 will receive 100% cashback. That means if you spend £49.99 on FIFA 19 you'll get £15 cashback. Simple and scam-free.

The £15 cashback at GAME promotion is running until midnight on Jan. 25 and is only available to new members with no previous purchases or cashback through TopCashback. This offer can only be redeemed once per household on a first come first served basis. Read more...

