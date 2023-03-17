15 cat products that thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with

These are the best cat products you can shop on Amazon.

When it comes to shopping on Amazon, there are fewer passionate groups than cat parents. We only want the best for our fur babies and we have no problem vocalizing what we love—and what we hate—when shopping on the major retailer.

If you’re shopping for your cat, know that thousands of trailblazing Amazon shoppers have made their opinions well-known on everything from cat scratchers to dental treats. Here are some of the absolute best cat products you can shop on Amazon, each of which have more than 10,000 reviews and hold 4-star or higher ratings.

1. Pet Fusion Cat Lounger

Best cat products on Amazon: Cat lounger

Stars: 4.8

Ratings: 11,000

The Pet Fusion cat lounger is the best product I’ve ever purchased for my cats, hands down. This infinity-shaped bed is coated in corrugated cardboard so your cats can scratch to their hearts’ content, then lie down for a mid-day snooze. Thousands of Amazon shoppers agree and give this one a near-perfect five-star rating.

$50 at Amazon

2. ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

Best cat products on Amazon: ChomChom

Stars: 4.5

Ratings: 134,000

It’s hard to argue with 134,000 shoppers, which is the number of Amazon reviewers who have something to say about the cult-favorite Chom Chom pet hair remover. This tiny-yet-powerful device can do the heavy lifting of a lint roller without all the waste. It’s perfect for daily maintenance and deep-cleaning sprints.

$25 at Amazon

3. Catit Water Fountain

Best cat products on Amazon: Catit Water Fountain

Stars: 4.4

Ratings: 41,000

My cats love drinking from our faucets, so we tried picking up the Catit water fountain to see if they’d prefer that to static water bowls. The verdict? They are obsessed—and better hydrated than ever before. Something about the fresh running water draws our cats and keeps them drinking all day long. Amazon shoppers agree, giving this one a firm 4.4-star rating.

$28 at Amazon

4. PetSafe Automatic Litter Scooper

Best cat products on Amazon: Automatic litter cleaner

Stars: 4.1

Ratings: 14,000

Hate scooping litter? Then stop—and pick up something that will do it for you. We love automatic litter scoopers, and Amazon shoppers swear by this model from PetSafe. It’s compact, quiet and will prevent you from having to touch cat poo ever again.

$170 at Amazon

5. PetLibro Automatic Cat Feeder

Best cat products on Amazon: Cat feeder

Stars: 4.5

Ratings: 17,000

Whether you’re going out of town or just enjoy keeping your cats to a tight feeding schedule, you may benefit from an automatic cat feeder. This one from PetLibro has the blessing of 17,000 Amazon shoppers, who say it’s easy to use and offers a variety of portion sizes so you can pick the one best suited for your cat.

$70 at Amazon

6. Petcube Pet Camera

Best cat products on Amazon: Pet camera

Stars: 4.2

Ratings: 16,000

Pet cameras are life savers for people who travel to the office or want to keep an eye on their pets while they travel. When we tested, we loved the Petcube and named it the best affordable pet camera on the market. It’s affordable, small and easy to use.

$35 at Amazon

7. Yaheetech Cat Tree

Best cat products on Amazon: Cat Tree

Stars: 4.5

Ratings: 23,000

Whether you’ve got one or two cats, they’ll love playing on this multi-tiered cat tree that nearly 23,000 reviewers love. This tree comes with scratching posts, hidey holes, elevated platforms and dangling toys—sure to tickle the fancy of any cat that comes across its way.

$40 at Amazon

8. Vceoca Cat Carrier

Best cat products on Amazon: Cat carrier

Stars: 4.8

Ratings: 22,000

Forget hard carriers—Amazon shoppers love this soft-sided carrier for transporting their feline friends. It’s only $20 and comes with two sturdy straps for easy carrying. It also features several mesh linings to provide fresh air for your kitty (or a way for you to hear them yell about how much they hate the vet).

$20 at Amazon

9. Dr. Elsey’s Clumping Cat Litter

Best cat products on Amazon: Dr. Elsey's Litter

Stars: 4.4

Ratings: 70,000

Every cat needs litter, but you don’t need to stick with the major brands at your grocery store. A whopping 70,000 shoppers love Dr. Elseys clumping litter, which comes in a long-lasting 40-pound bag. The litter is hard-clumping and 99% dust-free, so cleanup should be a breeze.

$20 at Amazon

10. Window Hammock Bed

Best cat products on Amazon: Window bed

Stars: 4.5

Ratings: 17,000

It’s hard to look at this cat bed and not immediately purchase it. This window hammock attaches securely to just about any window in your home and provides a sturdy bed for your cat. They can chirp at the birds or take a sunny snooze all while pressed against nature.

$25 at Amazon

11. Hertzko Self-Cleaning Brush

Best cat products on Amazon: Cat brush

Stars: 4.5

Ratings: 85,000

This cat brush is the highest rated on Amazon, with more than 85,000 shoppers swearing by its power. Use it for daily maintenance on your cats or for gently removing smaller hair mats. To use, you press the button to extend the bristles, then when you finish, the bristles automatically retract, just leaving behind the hair for easy disposal.

$16 at Amazon

12. Max Power Cat Grooming Brush

Best cat products on Amazon: Cat bursh

Stars: 4.6

Ratings: 46,000

This is the brush we turn to for those stubborn hair mats that just won’t leave. And 46,000 Amazon shoppers stand with us. This is not your daily maintenance brushing tool, but instead the one you use when you need to remove larger hair mats without hurting your cat. The blades feature sharp edges that cut the hair without harming the skin.

$15 at Amazon

13. Coastal Pet Cat Nail Trimmers

Best cat products on Amazon: Cat clippers

Stars: 4.6

Ratings: 11,000

If you trim your cat’s nails at home, you need some sturdy clippers that can do the job quickly and efficiently. These Coastal Pet clippers are just the solution. Our vet recommended using a pair of clippers meant for small dogs so they had a little more cutting power—we swear by this pair for their sharp blades and nail stopper (so we never have to worry about cutting to far).

$13 at Amazon

14. Cat Dancer

Best cat products on Amazon: Cat Dancer

Stars: 4.6

Ratings: 32,000

The Cat Dancer is the $4 toy you never knew you needed. This toy is basically a piece of cardboard attached to a metal string—that’s it. And yet, cats go absolutely bananas for it. If you’re hunting for an easy and fun toy for your feline friend, we can’t recommend the Cat Dancer highly enough.

$4 at Amazon

15. Feline Greenies

Best cat products on Amazon: Feline Greenies

Stars: 4.8

Ratings: 38,000

Your cat deserves a little treat every now and then, so why not give them one that will help their teeth, too? These Feline Greenie dental treats attack tartar while providing your cats with a delicious mid-day treat they can chomp on. Our vet recommended this brand for our cats who were beginning to get tartar buildup on their teeth.

$9 at Amazon

