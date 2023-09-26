15 Celebrities You Didn't Know Narrated Books on Audible



Don't get us wrong: We love reading as much as the next bookworm—speedily swiping to the next chapter as the plot thickens or dog-earing a page when it's time to take a pause—but there's always a time and place for an audiobook. Instead of deciphering each word, you can kick back, relax, and listen to a story—just like you did when you were a kid. But unlike your childhood—when your mom, grandpa, or babysitter would read books to you—Audible has a treasure trove of audiobooks read by celebrities. (Because who wouldn't have to have story time with Meryl Streep or Morgan Freeman?)

The Amazon-owned platform makes it possible to find and download a great audiobook in just a few simple clicks. To start, select one of the two membership tiers. Experimental bookworms will love the Audible Plus membership, which provides unlimited access to its Audible Plus Catalog for $8 per month. But, if you have a more refined "to be read" list, an Audible Premium Plus membership will also give you one to two credits every 30 days for a monthly fee of $15 or $23, respectively. (Not sure you want to commit to another membership? Not only can you buy one-off Audible books through Amazon, but you can always opt into a 30-day Audible trial—and snag two complimentary credits.) You can cash in those credits to purchase new releases, best-sellers, or celeb-narrated books—and download them for to go-to device to read anytime, anywhere.

Ready for a story with star-studded appeal? Read on for the best books read by Hollywood's biggest stars. From children's books to the classics, these readers will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

Whether you know him as Forest Gump or Woody from Toy Story, it's safe to say that Tom Hanks' voice is oh-so soothing. If you'd like to bring an extra dose of comfort to your next story time, you might find a lot to love about Ann Patchett's The Dutch House, which is narrated by the Cast Away actor.

Patchett'sbook primarily revolves around siblings Danny and Maeve Conroy, who are exiled from their opulent childhood home (a.k.a. the Dutch House) by their stepmother. Over the years, Danny and Maeve find themselves tied to the Dutch House and all its mysteries.



Spare by Prince Harry

Calling all Anglophiles: Spare is a must-read for anyone fascinated with the Royal Family. Narrated by none other than Prince Harry himself, this tome chronicles the Duke of Sussex's life—from his mother's tragic passing to his courtship with Meghan Markle to the estrangement with his father and brother.

Since it hit bookstands in 2023, Spare has garnered a lot of attention from the press—so why not see what the hype is about for yourself?



Heartburn by Nora Ephron

What's more iconic than a best-selling novel from Nora Ephron? A best-selling novel from Nora Ephron that happens to be narrated by Academy Award winning actress Meryl Streep. But it makes sense, doesn't it? After all, Streep did play Rachel in Heartburn's movie adaptation.

The book chronicles Rachel, who is seven months pregnant when she learns that her husband is in love with another woman. But, as a cookbook writer, Rachel uses some mouth-watering meals to help her navigate heartbreak. A book that will appeal to all of the senses? Yes, please.



Dracula by Bram Stoker

A double feature! Alan Cumming and Tim Curry are two of the many narrators who help recount Bram Stoker's classic Dracula. This time-honored tale follows Jonathan Harker, a young solicitor who travels to Transylvania to assist a mysterious nobleman named Count Dracula—only to be upended by his nightmarish world. The horror story has been a classic since 1897—and this star-studded roster gives it a modern edge.



Corduroy by Don Freeman

Looking for a family-friendly book to listen to on a quick car ride? Don Freeman's Corduroy has you covered. A little teddy bear who lives in a bustling department store, Corduroy has one small problem: He's missing a button on his green overalls. One night, as the store empties of shoppers, Corduroy embarks on a quest to find his missing button. His journey leads him through the store's various departments, encountering delightful surprises and making new friends along the way.

Corduroy has been a classic picture book since it was published in 1968, but with Viola Davis as its narrator, it's a go-to audiobook, too.



Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee

Fifty-five years after publishing To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee made a comeback in 2015 with Go Set a Watchman. Her sophomore novel centers around Atticus Finch's now-grown daughter, Scout, who confronts the harsh realities of her hometown's deep-rooted racism and prejudice during the Civil Rights Movement. (Spoiler alert: Prepare to get drawn into a captivating exploration of family, identity, and the moral complexities of a changing society as Scout navigates her own disillusionment.)

Such a highly-anticipated book requires an equally accomplished narrator, so it's only fitting that it's read by Reese Witherspoon.



Breakfast at Tiffany's by Truman Capote

A far cry from his titular role in Dexter, Michael C. Hall trades in his kill kit for little blue bags as the narrator of Breakfast at Tiffany's. Though the Truman Capote classic has some differences from the Audrey Hepburn-led movie, the story is very similar to what you've seen on the big screen. Here, the narrator focuses his gaze on Holly Golightly, a socialite whose story runs deeper than her impeccable wardrobe and party-hopping ways. Now, if only "Moon River" was playing in the background of Hall's dynamic storytelling...



The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum

The tornado that rocked Kansas. The ruby red slippers that magically landed on Dorothy's feet. The lions, and tigers, and bears—oh my! Let's face it: Everyone knows The Wonderful Wizard of Oz—or at least some variation of L. Frank Baum's classic story. But what you may not know is that Anne Hathaway narrates the Audible-exclusive version.

“It’s such a wonderful book and I was so happy to be a part of bringing it to life” Hathaway told Audible. “There are a lot of great voices in it. The more fun you have with it, the sillier and the more free you get with it, the better it is because it’s a story that can handle it. It’s amazing to be able to discover something new about something you feel you know so well.”



Casino Royale: James Bond by Ian Fleming

When you think about who would possibly narrate Ian Fleming's Casino Royale, your mind might immediately jump to a roster of 007 alums: Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery...we could go on. So you might be surprised to learn that this edition of James Bond's action-packed adventures is narrated by Downtown Abbey's Dan Stevens. The real-life Matthew Crawley does a spot-on portrayal of the famous spy as he attempts to neutralize the Russian operative Le Chiffre at the baccarat table.





Ishmael by Daniel Quinn

Good news for anyone who could listen to Morgan Freeman's silky voice for hours: The Shawshank Redemption star co-narrates the 25th anniversary edition of Daniel Quinn's beloved book, Ishmael. The best-seller uses a man's relationship with a gorilla named Ishmael as a thoughtful dialogue about man's place in the natural world. Through Ishmael's teachings, the narrator (and readers!) embark on a philosophical journey, challenging conventional beliefs about human culture, civilization, and the environmental crisis we face.



Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Laura Dern played Marmee March in the 2019 adaptation of Little Women, so it's only fitting that she takes on the role of narrator for this Audible-exclusive version. Considered a great American novel, Louisa May Alcott's classic is a coming-of-age story that chronicles the four March sisters—each of them carving out their own path in the world.



The Comeback by Lily Chu

Should you crave something a bit more contemporary, try Lily Chu's The Comeback, which is narrated by Broadway star Phillipa Soo.

So, what's it about? Ariadne Hui, a by-the-book lawyer at a prestigious firm whose world is rocked when she meets her roommate's cousin Choi Jihoon. While Choi's spontaneous nature might seem like perfect opposites attract pairing, one false move shows an earth-shattering side to her blossoming relationship. Can Ariadne cut through the noise and become the person she was meant to be? You'll have to read to find out...



The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

If you're craving a trip back to the Jazz Age, let Jake Gyllenhaal transport you to the Roaring Twenties in his adaptation of The Great Gatsby. Famously written by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the literary classic takes a look inside the life (and love) of the illusive-and-isolated Jay Gatsby. Think this is a classic story for the ages? Just wait until you hear it narrated by the Brokeback Mountain actor!



Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz

Lin-Manuel Miranda might be known for writing his own dynamic musical—hello, In the Heights and Hamilton—but he can certainly recite other people's stories, too. Case in point: Benjamin Alire Sáenz's Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe. Two people—a loner named Aristotle and Dante, a classified know-it-all—form unlikely bond as they come into their own and understand exactly who they are each meant to be.



The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood

The Homeland star is fastening on her white bonnet and red cloak to narrate Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale. In case you haven't seen the Hulu adaptation, this dystopian tale is set in Gilead, a theocratic society where women have been stripped of their rights and reduced to reproduction machines. The story follows Offred, a Handmaid whose sole purpose is to bear children for the ruling elite. But it wasn't always that way: Atwood's narrative jumps from the pre-dystopian past, to the present, to an underground group of women who are revving up to overthrow Gilead once and for all.

Though The Handmaid's Tale is not exactly a mood-boosting book, but it's an important commentary that's message lingers long beyond the final page.



