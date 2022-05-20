15 charged federally in trafficking, laundering case

May 20—A federal grand jury has indicted fifteen people, Indiana residents among them, on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Specifically, the indictment charges the defendants with a conspiracy to distribute semi-truckload quantities of marijuana and THC-containing products and to launder the bulk cash proceeds from selling the drugs.

Adewale Adediran, the alleged leader of the conspiracy, was also charged with engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise. Nathan Canary was charged with firearms-related offenses.

The charges were announced following a week-long effort by federal agents in conjunction with state and local law enforcement partners in Indiana, California, Kentucky, and Florida, to arrest the defendants and seize drugs and drug proceeds, U.S. prosecutors said in a news release.

Over the past seven days, authorities have arrested ten of the defendants, executed search warrants at twenty-three locations in three states and executed seizure warrants on over a dozen bank accounts and a trove of high-end jewelry.

Five defendants remain at large.

According to the indictment, from 2016 until this year, Adediran and the drug trafficking organization he led used commercial-level logistics and warehousing to distribute large quantities of marijuana throughout the United States and collect millions of dollars in cash proceeds.

The indictment alleges that the organization utilized commercial trucking and airplanes to facilitate the shipment of tractor-trailer loads of marijuana to warehouses and other commercial locations in various states, including Indiana. The indictment further alleges that the organization used semi-trucks and an airplane to transport large quantities of cash back to Adediran and his co-conspirators in California and later used cashier's checks and bank accounts to launder the proceeds.

Adediran was arrested in California and was ordered detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service pending trial.

Story continues

To date in this investigation, the government says it has seized or restrained nearly $40 million in drugs, alleged drug proceeds, and assets purchased with drug proceeds.

Indiana residents charged in the indictment were:

—Stephen Lamar Richardson, 51, Noblesville, Indiana; conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

—Richard Davis, 32, Fishers, Indiana; conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

—Rafael Smith, 30, Fortville, Indiana; conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

—Nathan Canary, 37, Indianapolis; conspiracy to distribute marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

Other defendants charged in the indictment were:

—Adewale Adediran, 36, Orange, California; conspiracy to distribute marijuana; continuing criminal enterprise; and money laundering conspiracy.

—Jazmine Adediran, 31, Orange, California; conspiracy to distribute marijuana; money laundering conspiracy.

—Crystal Thomas, 33, Irvine, California; conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

—Hugo Molina, 45, Irvine, California. conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

—Tayo Muyiwa Olukoya, 53, Irvine, California; fugitive; conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

—Teoddy Carillo Domingo, 46, Tustin, California; conspiracy to distribute marijuana, money laundering conspiracy.

—Jeremy Quire, 44, Tampa, Florida; fugitive; conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

—Marquis Bruce, 34, Tampa, Florida; fugitive; conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

—John Carson, 36, Louisville, Kentucky; conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

—Mercedes Blackwell, 27, Woodland Hills, California; fugitive; conspiracy to distribute marijuana; money laundering conspiracy.

—Donnell Cooper, 30, Las Vegas, Nevada; fugitive; conspiracy to distribute marijuana; money laundering conspiracy.

Making the announcement on Friday were Zachary Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Michael Gannon, assistant special agent in vharge of the DEA's Indianapolis field office, and Justin Campbell, special agent in charge of IRS criminal investigation Chicago field office.

Investigating agencies included the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Internal Revenue Service, Brownsburg Police Department, Clarksville Police Department, Southern Indiana Drug Task Force and the Hamilton/Boone County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Brady is prosecuting. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Rota is handling asset forfeiture.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation.