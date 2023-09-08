15 charged in Kansas City drug conspiracy valued at nearly $8 million: Prosecutors

Fifteen alleged members of a multi-million-dollar drug trafficking organization tied to Kansas City have been indicted on federal criminal charges, prosecutors said Friday.

A grand jury called in the Western District of Missouri returned a 63-count indictment with charges of methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution along with gun crimes, including the illegal possession of machine guns.

The group is accused of committing the offenses over the past 16 months and profiting from a drug network valued at nearly $8 million.

The fifteen charged in the alleged conspiracy are Jermel McCray, 28; Jermon McCray, 28; Devion Miles, 21; Armeer Asad, 33; Kyrie H. Fields, 28; Adonijah Moody, 23; Gary Young, 31; Zamewick McCray, 30; Dollahead Finney, 21; Dawn Keating, 52; Makenna Glynn, 23; Clayton Hammons, 21; Brandon Kline, 25; and Chase McNichols, 25.

Several of those charged were already in federal or state custody when the indictment was unsealed Thursday, following the arrest and initial court appearance of one defendant.

Among them was Jermel McCray, of Kansas City, who was arrested and charged in January under a criminal complaint following an attempted traffic stop and police chase in Independence. He allegedly carried a modified Glock handgun with a converter switch that makes the gun fully automatic.

The federal case was investigated by several area local law enforcement agencies alongside the FBI, DEA and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.