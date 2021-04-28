15 charged in region-wide patronizing prostitutes sting, troopers say; Two believed they were meeting 14yos

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
·2 min read

Apr. 28—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

CAPITAL REGION — Fifteen people have been arrested in a Capital Region-wide patronizing prostitutes sting, including two people accused of believing they were meeting 14-year-olds, state police said.

The two accused of believing they were meeting 14-year-olds are from Waterford and Rensselaer, troopers said.

Of the other 13 charged, three are from Schenectady, one is from Mechanicville and one is from Gloversville, state police said.

The sting took place over four days, from April 19 to April 22, state police said, with arrest locations in Rotterdam, Clifton Park, Colonie and Schodack, troopers said.

Troopers made the arrests as part of a multi-agency investigation into child exploitation and human trafficking, state police said. Troopers did not elaborate on the investigation, but said no actual children were involved.

The two charged with felony second-degree patronizing a prostitute — accused of believing they were meeting 14-year-olds for prostitution — were:

— Bradley R. Boisen, 25, of Waterford, in Colonie April 21, also charged with second-degree attempted rape, a felony

— Brett F. Dittmar, 25, of Rensselaer, in Clifton Park April 22, also charged with second-degree attempted criminal sex act, a felony

Charged with third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution, a misdemeanor, were:

— Tracey Collins, 69, of Schenectady, in Rotterdam April 19

— Vincent Morton, 41, of Schenectady, in Rotterdam April 19

— Sandice Miambi, 50, of Schenectady, in Clifton Park, April 21

— Adam M. Kraszewski, 27, of Mechanicville, in Schodack April 21

— Todd J. Mraz, 49, of Gloversville, in Clifton Park April 21

— Peter G. Riscitto, 61, of West Sand Lake, in Clifton Park April 21

— Daniel R. Grimm, 59, of Troy, in Colonie April 20

— Gerald N. Pierce, 62, of Albany, in Colonie April 20

— William L. Sherman, 57, of Guilderland, in Colonie April 20

— Sedad Kildiz, 39, of Delmar, in Colonie April 20

— Joseph N. Panza, 66, of Watervliet, in Colonie April 20

— Nicholas Chenard, 43, of Wynantskill, in Schodack April 21

— Joshua L. Jones, 25, of Latham, in Schodack April 21

Those participating in the investigation were: the Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop G Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force from the Albany Division of the FBI, Rotterdam Police Department, North Greenbush Police Department, Colonie Police Department, East Greenbush Police Department, and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The District Attorney's Offices of Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady counties were also consulted during this investigation, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

Recommended Stories

  • FBI searches home of Giuliani-connected lawyer in relation to Ukraine dealings, report says

    At the same time federal investigators executed search warrants at Rudy Giuliani’s New York properties, FBI agents also searched the Washington home of a lawyer close to the former mayor, according to a report. Victoria Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and justice department official, was the subject of the second search The New York Times reports, citing people with knowledge of the warrant, which reportedly sought her phone. Ms Toensing had dealings with several Ukrainians involved in the search for negative information on the Bidens prior to the 2020 election, according to the publication.

  • A Peek Inside Peter Copping’s Normandy Chateau, Courtesy of Christie’s

    Copping, the former creative director of Oscar de la Renta, is curating two sales of English and European antiques by Christie's London, and has opened the virtual doors to his French countryside home to showcase some of the lots.

  • Biden's boost to IRS funding means the wealthy could soon be hiding only hundreds of billions per year

    Biden's plan to reclaim $780 billion over 10 years would close about 8% of a collection gap that the IRS chief says could be as high as $1 trillion.

  • Rowdy Facebook food page erupts over harvesting of ramps

    A popular, food-focused Facebook page bearing the name of The New York Times erupted in unruly debate again Wednesday over unsustainable harvesting of a basketful of coveted ramps purchased by an artist in upstate New York. Tom Brauer of Norwich, New York, was no worse for the pummeling.

  • A juror in Derek Chauvin's murder trial says it 'felt like every day was a funeral'

    Brandon Mitchell, a 31-year-old high-school basketball coach, is the first juror who deliberated on the case to speak out.

  • The Chickens Come Home to Roost for ‘Traitorous Traitor’ Rudy

    REUTERSThe man once known as “America’s mayor” now appears to be on the brink of a federal indictment for, among other things, selling out his country by actively aiding and abetting Russia’s campaign to undermine American democracy in the 2020 election.In addition to the far-reaching investigation of Rudy Giuliani and several of his cohorts by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, culminating in the raid on his home and office on Wednesday to seize his electronic devices, a recent U.S. intelligence report all but identified Giuliani by name as one of the lead facilitators of the Russian intelligence effort to tarnish then candidate Joe Biden’s reputation and to influence the 2020 election again in Trump’s favor. One very notable passage in the report stated, “A key element of Moscow’s strategy this election cycle was its use of people linked to Russian intelligence to launder influence narratives… through US media organizations, US officials, and prominent US individuals” tied to Trump.The clear implication is that Giuliani has been at the top of the list of White House insiders knowingly spreading Kremlin disinformation designed to call into question the legitimacy of the 2020 election and our country’s entire democratic electoral system.Giuliani has also been directly linked with Andrii Derkach, a Ukrainian lawmaker who – according to the U.S. Treasury Department and various U.S. intelligence agencies – has been an active Russian agent for over a decade. Although Trump White House officials and Giuliani himself were repeatedly warned by the FBI that Derkach was a Russian agent and that Giuliani should avoid dealing with him, Giuliani continued to coordinate with Derkach to dig up dirt on Biden that could be used to smear him in the 2020 presidential election. In November 2020, Giuliani even went so far as to appear with Derkash as part of a One America News "investigation" into Biden that aired in December, the same week the House of Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment against the outgoing president. Giuliani announced on air at the start of the OAN show that he was there to meet with Derkach “to get the facts” about Ukrainian collusion and interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In other words, Giuliani was on T.V. to lend credibility to one of Russia’s favorite disinformation projects, which was to divert attention from Russian interference in the 2016 election by falsely shifting the blame to Ukraine.Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine ‘Investigation’ Stars Some of Kyiv’s Most Dubious CharactersFormer Senator Claire McCaskill got it just right when she told Brian Williams that Giuliani was a “treasonous traitor” who was working directly with a hostile foreign power – Russia – to undermine our democracy.The U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation of Giuliani had been put on hold during the later stages of the 2020 election campaign, during which time the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (which Rudy long ago led) was holding off making any final decision on the Giuliani investigation – whether to indict him or not, and if so, on what charges – until after the election. Since Giuliani was Trump’s personal lawyer, any indictment of him just before the election would have been perceived as politically motivated. Then, during the transition period, federal prosecutors continued to hold off taking any action against Giuliani because Giuliani was continuing to dominate the news cycles by perpetuating the myth that the election had been “stolen” from Trump through massive voter fraud and shadowy left-wing conspiracy. The optics would not have looked good if the news cameras showed FBI agents jumping on stage to handcuff Giuliani while he was holding one of his post-election press conferences.The U.S. Attorneys Who Revered Rudy Loathe Him NowGiuliani’s “free hall pass” ran out, however, when President Biden was sworn in on January 20, 2021. It then took some time for Attorney General Merrick Garland to be confirmed, and his team at the Justice Department now have a full plate of investigations and potential indictments that they are reviewing. Near the top of the pile, however, is the Giuliani investigation, especially now that the U.S. Intelligence Community has confirmed that Giuliani disregarded warnings about his continued dealings with known Russian operatives. Two of Giuliani’s former Soviet-born operatives – Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – have already been indicted, in part, for their connection with their efforts to assist Giuliani in digging up dirt in Ukraine on Biden and his son Hunter.Giuliani, who has denied any wrongdoing, thus appears vulnerable to a wide range of federal crimes, including violations of the federal election and lobbying laws, as well as money laundering. Although both Parnas and Fruman pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to go to trial as soon as the Covid-19 crisis permits, their lawyers are also intensely talking to federal prosecutors about a possible deal, and the primary subject of these discussions is what credible evidence can these two accomplices deliver about Giuliani.Things are getting interesting 👇👀 https://t.co/NVny4jFBb3— Lev Parnas (@levparnas) April 28, 2021 An important piece of the puzzle that Parnas and Furman can provide to federal prosecutors relates to the details that these two can provide about Giuliani’s dealings with Derkach and Konstantin Kilimnik, the Russian agent who was Paul Manafort’s right-hand man while Manafort was chairman of the Trump Campaign in 2016. Even after Manafort’s indictment and arrest, there have been reports that Giuliani visited Manafort while he was still under house arrest in order ensure that there was a seamless handoff of Manafort’s Russian contacts and connections to Giuliani so that Trump’s “back channel” communications with the Kremlin would be uninterrupted.In short, Giuliani – like Manafort before him – appears to have been more than willing to enter into a criminal conspiracy against the United States by assisting Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election and then to attack the legitimacy of that election with bogus claims of election fraud. Although treason prosecutions have been few and far between throughout our country’s history, Giuliani’s shameful conduct may qualify him for such treatment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Vaccines aplenty but some Californians struggle to get one

    Hearing of excess vaccine and unfilled appointments frustrates Dr. Aaron Roland, a family physician who has been lobbying for doses to inoculate his patients, many of whom are low-income, immigrants or elderly. The San Francisco Bay Area doctor has more than 200 patients who have inquired when he will offer inoculations against the coronavirus. California, swimming in vaccine, is in far better shape than just weeks ago when scoring an appointment was cause for celebration.

  • What Biden's new plan does for direct payments to Americans via tax credits - and what it doesn't

    From expanded health care credits to child tax credits, Biden plans to assist working families and lift children out of poverty for a few more years.

  • Microsoft wants you to choose the new default font to replace Calibri in Word docs

    The company's design team asked for typographophiles to vote for one of five new choices. And no, the classic Times New Roman isn't one of them.

  • Vandals write ‘white power’ across ‘ancient’ petroglyphs in Utah, photo shows

    Officials said people shouldn’t try to clean or remove the graffiti because it could cause further damage to the site.

  • Novartis CEO says could boost CureVac vaccine production, if needed

    Novartis is scaling up facilities to make COVID-19 vaccine doses for German drugmaker CureVac and could boost production beyond levels agreed so far, Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said on a conference call on Tuesday. Novartis aims to produce up to 50 million doses in 2021 and up to a further 200 million doses in 2022 for CureVac at its facilities in Austria's Tyrol region near Innsbruck. CureVac is still seeking approval for its mRNA vaccine, with hopes of the shot being ready in Europe by next month.

  • Man dies after being pinned to the ground for five minutes by California police

    City of Alameda release 911 audio and body camera footage of police altercation

  • White House blasts comedian Joe Rogan after he tells young people to skip the vaccine

    Comedian, podcaster and mixed martial arts TV host, Joe Rogan, tells listeners to his podcast to skip the Covid vaccine

  • Donald Trump blasts Liz Cheney’s polling as ‘sooo low’ calling her a ‘warmongering fool’

    Wyoming Republican representative voted to impeach former president in January

  • US warship fires warning shots at Iranian vessels in close encounter

    Iranian actions ‘deemed unsafe and unprofessional’

  • Gretchen Whitmer kidnap suspects now charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ plot

    A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge

  • Police officer investigated after TikTokker catches him invoking Ma’Khia Bryant ‘stab’

    Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the police shooting of Ms Bryant

  • Dr Fauci says rich countries have failed India by focusing on themselves during Covid

    Chief medical adviser says situation is ‘tragic’ and Covaxx not enough

  • Florida accused of flying spy plane to monitor Ben Crump press conference on police brutality

    Highway Patrol says plane was used ‘to monitor and ensure proper flow of traffic and crowds around the immediate area’

  • GameStop CEO leaves company after just two years with $170million thanks to Reddit

    The executive will step down at the end of July