15 charged in region-wide patronizing prostitutes sting, troopers say; Two believed they were meeting 14yos
CAPITAL REGION — Fifteen people have been arrested in a Capital Region-wide patronizing prostitutes sting, including two people accused of believing they were meeting 14-year-olds, state police said.
The two accused of believing they were meeting 14-year-olds are from Waterford and Rensselaer, troopers said.
Of the other 13 charged, three are from Schenectady, one is from Mechanicville and one is from Gloversville, state police said.
The sting took place over four days, from April 19 to April 22, state police said, with arrest locations in Rotterdam, Clifton Park, Colonie and Schodack, troopers said.
Troopers made the arrests as part of a multi-agency investigation into child exploitation and human trafficking, state police said. Troopers did not elaborate on the investigation, but said no actual children were involved.
The two charged with felony second-degree patronizing a prostitute — accused of believing they were meeting 14-year-olds for prostitution — were:
— Bradley R. Boisen, 25, of Waterford, in Colonie April 21, also charged with second-degree attempted rape, a felony
— Brett F. Dittmar, 25, of Rensselaer, in Clifton Park April 22, also charged with second-degree attempted criminal sex act, a felony
Charged with third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution, a misdemeanor, were:
— Tracey Collins, 69, of Schenectady, in Rotterdam April 19
— Vincent Morton, 41, of Schenectady, in Rotterdam April 19
— Sandice Miambi, 50, of Schenectady, in Clifton Park, April 21
— Adam M. Kraszewski, 27, of Mechanicville, in Schodack April 21
— Todd J. Mraz, 49, of Gloversville, in Clifton Park April 21
— Peter G. Riscitto, 61, of West Sand Lake, in Clifton Park April 21
— Daniel R. Grimm, 59, of Troy, in Colonie April 20
— Gerald N. Pierce, 62, of Albany, in Colonie April 20
— William L. Sherman, 57, of Guilderland, in Colonie April 20
— Sedad Kildiz, 39, of Delmar, in Colonie April 20
— Joseph N. Panza, 66, of Watervliet, in Colonie April 20
— Nicholas Chenard, 43, of Wynantskill, in Schodack April 21
— Joshua L. Jones, 25, of Latham, in Schodack April 21
Those participating in the investigation were: the Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop G Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force from the Albany Division of the FBI, Rotterdam Police Department, North Greenbush Police Department, Colonie Police Department, East Greenbush Police Department, and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The District Attorney's Offices of Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady counties were also consulted during this investigation, officials said.
