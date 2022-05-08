15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just to make ends meet.

Learn: Social Security COLA Increases Add This Much Cash To Your Pockets Each Month

Find Out: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

Retirement should be about enjoying your life with minimal stress and spending some time in the sun. To do that on a budget though, you'll need to choose a retirement destination that's not only affordable but also features a hospitable climate. To assist you in your relocation plans, GOBankingRates looked at hundreds of U.S. cities to find the cheapest places to retire that feature favorable weather.

More often than not, retirees will find the most affordable and sunniest retirement destinations in the southernmost state of the continental U.S. -- Florida. In fact, one third of the 15 U.S. cities on this list are in Florida.

To rank in the study, each city had to meet the following requirements: More than 25% of the population had to be age 65 or older, the median home listing price must have ranked below the national average of $331,266 and the average annual temperature needed to fall in the moderate range. Check out these beautiful places to retire that won't stretch your bank account.

benedek / Getty Images

Sebring, Florida

Median home value: $207,496

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74

Total population: 10,454

Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.8%

KenWiedemann / Getty Images

Tarboro, North Carolina

Median home value: $107,526

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 60.8

Total population: 10,806

Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.6%

BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mountain Home, Arkansas

Median home value: $171,770

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 69

Total population: 12,463

Percentage of population 65 and older: 29%

Shutterstock.com

North Fort Myers, Florida

Median home value: $315,928

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.8

Total population: 42,315

Percentage of population 65 and older: 47.1%

Story continues

MG_Photos / Shutterstock.com

Zephyrhills, Florida

Median home value: $235,248

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72

Total population: 16,062

Percentage of population 65 and older: 35.7%

Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

Saint Albans, West Virginia

Median home value: $126,358

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 55.8

Total population: 10,078

Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.6%

Shutterstock.com

Winter Haven, Florida

Median home value: $266,200

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73.2

Total population: 42,933

Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.5%

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

Median home value: $264,819

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 73

Total population: 15,562

Percentage of population 65 and older: 62.8%

Shutterstock.com

Leesburg, Florida

Median home value: $260,604

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 72.2

Total population: 23,142

Percentage of population 65 and older: 25.5%

AlexLinck / Shutterstock.com

Mount Airy, North Carolina

Median home value: $146,089

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 55.2

Total population: 10,213

Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.7%

Ken Bosma / Wikimedia Commons

Bullhead City, Arizona

Median home value: $310,565

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 74.7

Total population: 40,808

Percentage of population 65 and older: 31%

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Rockport, Texas

Median home value: $285,679

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 71.2

Total population: 10,815

Percentage of population 65 and older: 28%

Redfin

Kingsport, Tennessee

Median home value: $185,975

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 57.5

Total population: 53,699

Percentage of population 65 and older: 25%

stevegeer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Godfrey, Illinois

Median home value: $172,004

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 55.3

Total population: 17,540

Percentage of population 65 and older: 27.6%

Shutterstock.com

Aiken, South Carolina

Median home value: $237,763

Average temperature (Fahrenheit): 63.5

Total population: 31,428

Percentage of population 65 and older: 26.1%

More From GOBankingRates

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cheapest cities by analyzing all U.S. cities with populations of over 10,000 people, narrowing down the list of cities to only those with greater than 25% share of the population being 65-year-olds and older, sourced from the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates narrowed the list down even further by making sure the February 2022 median home value of each city was below the national average. From this list of cities, the two main factors used were (1) median home value, sourced from Zillow's February 2022 index; and (2) average annual temperature, sourced from Weather Base. All data compiled on April 11, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire