15 Cities Where You Can Thrive Without a Full-Time Job

The pandemic taught Americans one big thing when it comes to their work: If you have a good internet connection, and a spot you can carve into a quiet office space, there are a lot of jobs that can be done from home. That isn’t news to the estimated 67 million Americans who are freelancers. And that number is expected to rise to 86.5 million — or more than half the workforce — by 2027, according to research from Statista.

Because freelancers can work, and live, anywhere, GOBankingRates took a look at the best cities for freelancers to call home. The study took into consideration the cost of rent, state and federal income taxes paid, and ease of getting around the city on foot, by bike or via public transit. The end results assume the freelancer rents a one-bedroom apartment, earns the average annual freelance salary of $67,139 and files income taxes as a single person.

The 15 cities listed reflect a combination of cheap housing, low taxes and convenient transportation, along with fast internet and the assumption of plenty of coffee shops where you can work.

Here are the best places to live if you’re a freelancer.

Last updated: Feb. 10, 2021

Young adults on a park bench over the bay at St.

St. Petersburg, Florida

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,210

Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 47

Knoxville, Tennessee, USA city skyline at World's fair Park.

Knoxville, Tennessee

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $840

Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 30

Bellagio Tower in Las Vegas part of The Leading Hotels of the Wo

Las Vegas, Nevada

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,000

Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 40

Houston is the most populous city in the U.

Houston, Texas

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,100

Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 45

Arlington, Texas AT&T football Stadium, November 23, 2018 is home of the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium located in Arlington, Texas USA, nightlight - Image.

Arlington, Texas

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $950

Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 40

San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

San Antonio

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $950

Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 39

Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

Tucson, Arizona

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $730

Federal and state income taxes: $9,402

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 48

Memphis, Tennessee, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

Memphis, Tennessee

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $830

Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 40

Tallahassee-FL

Tallahassee, Florida

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $800

Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 37

Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Akron, Ohio

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $600

Federal and state income taxes: $9,165

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 41

Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $850

Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 40

View of the Maple Street Bridge in Spokane at Sunset - Image.

Spokane, Washington

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $880

Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 46

El Paso, Texas, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

El Paso, Texas

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $710

Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 38

summer footbridge and lake In Lubbock Texas.

Lubbock, Texas

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $650

Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 36

Laredo Texas

Laredo, Texas

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $650

Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 43

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To discover 15 cities where you can thrive without a full-time job GOBankingRates analyzed a number of factors. First, GOBankingRates found the (1) median rent for a one-bedroom apartment, according to Zumper.com’s “National Rent Report: February 2021” for 100 of America’s largest cities. Then, the annual salary for a freelancer ($67,139) was sourced from ZipRecruiter and was held constant for every city. Next, GOBankingRates found the (2) total income tax paid (federal and state) by a person single-filing and using the standard deduction in each city, as calculated using an in-house income tax calculator with tax bracket information sourced from the Tax Foundation. Then, GOBankingRates found (3) the average internet speed (Mbps) for each city as sourced from BroadbandNow.com and (4) a getting around score sourced from WalkScore.com’s walk, transit and bike score for each city. These four factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. In final calculations factor (1) was weighted 2x and factor (3) was weighted 0.5x. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 27, 2021.

