15 Cities Where You Can Thrive Without a Full-Time Job

Jami Farkas
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The pandemic taught Americans one big thing when it comes to their work: If you have a good internet connection, and a spot you can carve into a quiet office space, there are a lot of jobs that can be done from home. That isn’t news to the estimated 67 million Americans who are freelancers. And that number is expected to rise to 86.5 million — or more than half the workforce — by 2027, according to research from Statista.

Find Out: How One Person Turned a Side Hustle Into $100,000 Per Year

Because freelancers can work, and live, anywhere, GOBankingRates took a look at the best cities for freelancers to call home. The study took into consideration the cost of rent, state and federal income taxes paid, and ease of getting around the city on foot, by bike or via public transit. The end results assume the freelancer rents a one-bedroom apartment, earns the average annual freelance salary of $67,139 and files income taxes as a single person.

The 15 cities listed reflect a combination of cheap housing, low taxes and convenient transportation, along with fast internet and the assumption of plenty of coffee shops where you can work.

Here are the best places to live if you’re a freelancer.

Last updated: Feb. 10, 2021

Young adults on a park bench over the bay at St.
Young adults on a park bench over the bay at St.

St. Petersburg, Florida

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,210

  • Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 47

Careers: 20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000

Knoxville, Tennessee, USA city skyline at World&#39;s fair Park.
Knoxville, Tennessee, USA city skyline at World's fair Park.

Knoxville, Tennessee

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $840

  • Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 30

Tips: 100 Ways To Work Better From Home

Bellagio Tower in Las Vegas part of The Leading Hotels of the Wo
Bellagio Tower in Las Vegas part of The Leading Hotels of the Wo

Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,000

  • Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 40

Earning Power: 94 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year

Houston is the most populous city in the U.
Houston is the most populous city in the U.

Houston, Texas

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,100

  • Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 45

Afraid of a Recession? These Industries Will Make the Biggest Comeback From COVID-19

Arlington, Texas AT&amp;T football Stadium, November 23, 2018 is home of the Dallas Cowboys AT&amp;T Stadium located in Arlington, Texas USA, nightlight - Image.
Arlington, Texas AT&T football Stadium, November 23, 2018 is home of the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium located in Arlington, Texas USA, nightlight - Image.

Arlington, Texas

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $950

  • Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 40

Related: How To Improve Your Presentation, Meeting and Interview Skills on Zoom

San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.
San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

San Antonio

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $950

  • Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 39

Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.
Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

Tucson, Arizona

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $730

  • Federal and state income taxes: $9,402

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 48

Memphis, Tennessee, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.
Memphis, Tennessee, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $830

  • Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 40

Tallahassee-FL
Tallahassee-FL

Tallahassee, Florida

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $800

  • Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 37

Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Akron, Ohio

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $600

  • Federal and state income taxes: $9,165

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 41

Keep Reading: The Best and Worst Things About Working From Home

Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.
Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.

Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $850

  • Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 40

View of the Maple Street Bridge in Spokane at Sunset - Image.
View of the Maple Street Bridge in Spokane at Sunset - Image.

Spokane, Washington

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $880

  • Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 46

El Paso, Texas, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment
El Paso, Texas, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

El Paso, Texas

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $710

  • Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 38

Side Gigs: 14 Smart Ways To Earn Money Online

summer footbridge and lake In Lubbock Texas.
summer footbridge and lake In Lubbock Texas.

Lubbock, Texas

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $650

  • Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 36

Laredo Texas
Laredo Texas

Laredo, Texas

  • Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $650

  • Federal and state income taxes: $7,758

  • Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 43

More From GOBankingRates

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To discover 15 cities where you can thrive without a full-time job GOBankingRates analyzed a number of factors. First, GOBankingRates found the (1) median rent for a one-bedroom apartment, according to Zumper.com’s “National Rent Report: February 2021” for 100 of America’s largest cities. Then, the annual salary for a freelancer ($67,139) was sourced from ZipRecruiter and was held constant for every city. Next, GOBankingRates found the (2) total income tax paid (federal and state) by a person single-filing and using the standard deduction in each city, as calculated using an in-house income tax calculator with tax bracket information sourced from the Tax Foundation. Then, GOBankingRates found (3) the average internet speed (Mbps) for each city as sourced from BroadbandNow.com and (4) a getting around score sourced from WalkScore.com’s walk, transit and bike score for each city. These four factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. In final calculations factor (1) was weighted 2x and factor (3) was weighted 0.5x. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 27, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Cities Where You Can Thrive Without a Full-Time Job

Latest Stories

  • Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

    The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years

  • Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit

    Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro — are seeking the dismissal of claims against them and their employer as part of a $2.7 billion libel lawsuit brought by the voting technology company Smartmatic. Bartiromo, Dobbs and Pirro, as well as Donald Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, were sued this month for the eye-popping amount by Smartmatic, which accused them of conspiring to spread false claims that the company was involved in an effort to steal the presidential election from Trump.

  • Japan political 'village mentality' pierced as Tokyo Olympics Mori resigns

    In just a week, the metamorphosis was complete: former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori went from being a political asset seen as vital to the Tokyo Olympics' success to a liability threatening the already cloudy outlook for the Summer Games. Mori, 83, resigned on Friday as head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after an apology for sexist comments failed to quell domestic and overseas outrage. The groundswell of criticism from athletes, sponsors, volunteers, diplomats, media and ordinary Japanese pierced what one newspaper described as the "village mentality" of Mori's allies, including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who had hoped an apology would put the controversy to rest.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Russia warns EU it is 'ready' to break off ties over threatened Navalny sanctions

    Moscow said on Friday that it was “ready” to cut ties with the European Union if the bloc imposes further sanctions over its jailing of prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny. The comments mark another deterioration in relations between Russia and the West after Mr Navalny, an outspoken Kremlin critic, was poisoned with Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok last summer. After a months-long convalescence in Germany, he returned to Russia in January, only to be arrested and later jailed for three years for violating the terms of his parole. Mr Navalny’s ordeal has sparked Russia’s biggest nationwide protests in a decade and the EU has already imposed sanctions on six senior Russian officials over his poisoning. Now it is raising the prospect of further sanctions and Moscow has signalled that it will fight back. Asked in an interview on Friday if Russia was moving towards “breaking off” with the EU, Mr Lavrov said Russia was “ready” if “sanctions are imposed in certain areas that create risks for our economy”. “We don’t want to isolate ourselves from the rest of the world but we need to be ready for this. If you want peace, prepare for war.” A German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said “these statements are really disconcerting and incomprehensible.” The foreign ministry and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later softened the minister’s remarks, insisting that he was misunderstood. The foreign ministry said Russia had no plans to cut ties but that it would be “ready” if the EU were to do it. Mr Peskov insisted that Moscow “wants to foster ties with the European Union but if the EU follows this path (of introducing further sanctions), then yes, we will be ready because you need to prepare for the worse.” EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss new sanctions on Russia on Feb 22. Mr Lavrov’s remarks came a week after as a disastrous visit to Moscow by Josep Borrell. The EU foreign policy chief got a public dressing down by Mr Lavrov, who criticised the bloc for alleged human rights abuses in Latvia and said the relationship was marked by “lack of trust.” While Mr Borrel was still in Russia, the Kremlin ordered three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland to be expelled for observing January’s opposition protests. Meanwhile, Mr Navalny, who has been locked up in a notorious Moscow’s prison since his return in January, was back on trial on Friday on charges of defaming a Second World War veteran. Mr Navalny has accused Russian authorities of concocting the case and exploiting the 94-year-old man to smear him in the eyes of ordinary Russians on state TV. He insisted that he was expressing an opinion and did not target the veteran in any way. The charges related to Mr Navalny’s blog post last summer, in which he denounced a group of people filmed in a TV ad for President Putin’s constitutional reforms allowing him to stay in power as “lackeys and traitors.”

  • Ron Johnson, Mitt Romney reportedly got into a heated discussion after impeachment witness vote

    As the Senate floor transformed into a state of confusion following the surprising vote to hear from witnesses in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) reportedly got into a heated discussion with his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who along with four other Republicans joined Democrats in the 55-45 tally. “... They were going back and forth with Sullivan in the middle of them. I heard Johnson tell Romney ‘Blame you.’ Voices were definitely raised.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 13, 2021 Johnson, like most everyone else, was apparently under the assumption the vote would go the other way, setting up a quick end to the trial on Saturday. But Democrats became more interested in hearing from witnesses after more details about a call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the middle of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot emerged. And shortly after the Senate on Saturday morning, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a House impeachment manager, said he and the other managers wanted to hear from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who described McCarthy's recounting of the call. Trump was and still is headed toward acquittal, as it remains unlikely enough Republicans will be swayed by witnesses to reach the two-thirds majority required for conviction. For instance, it was reported earlier Saturday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was at least publicly on the fence, had told colleagues in an email that he was prepared to vote to acquit. It doesn't seem like that will change, since his reasoning was based on the fact that Trump is already out of office rather than on anything about Trump's alleged role, or lack thereof, on Jan. 6. Other lawmakers are expected to move forward with the same rationale. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostGOP Rep. Herrera Beutler confirms contentious Capitol riot call between Trump, McCarthy

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • U.N. envoy urges U.S. to relax Venezuela sanctions, drawing opposition rebuke

    A U.N. envoy on Friday said U.S. and E.U. sanctions on Venezuela were worsening a humanitarian crisis and recommended the United States relax the measures, an argument the country's opposition labeled "regime propaganda." Following a 12-day visit, Alena Douhan, a U.N. special rapporteur focusing on sanctions, recommended in a preliminary report that the sanctions be lifted and the Venezuelan government be granted access to funds frozen in the United States, United Kingdom and Portugal. Washington in January 2019 sanctioned state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to try to oust President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse in the once-prosperous OPEC nation and stands accused of corruption, rights violations and rigging his 2018 re-election.

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • Myanmar coup leader: 'Join hands' with army for democracy

    Myanmar's coup leader used the country's Union Day holiday on Friday to call on people to work with the military if they want democracy, a request likely to be met with derision by protesters who are pushing for the release from detention of their country's elected leaders. “I would seriously urge the entire nation to join hands with the Tatmadaw for the successful realization of democracy,” Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said using the local term for the military. In addition to the military commander's message published Friday in the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the new junta also announced it would mark Union Day by releasing thousands of prisoners and reducing other inmates’ sentences.

  • Turkey says it will not turn back from Russian S-400s: TRT Haber

    Turkey will not turn back from its acquisition of Russian S-400 defense systems despite U.S. sanctions, it said on Thursday, but added it would seek to resolve issues with its NATO ally through dialogue. In December, Washington imposed sanctions on Ankara for acquiring the S-400s on grounds they threaten its F-35 fighter jets and are incompatible with shared NATO defences. Turkey rejects this and says the systems will stand independently from NATO defences.

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • No execution: Courts side with inmate wanting pastor present

    An Alabama inmate won a reprieve from a planned lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court said the state must allow his personal pastor in the death chamber. Thursday's scheduled execution of Willie B. Smith III was called off by Alabama officials after the justices maintained an injunction issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, saying he could not be executed without his pastor present in chamber. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Samantha Rose said the execution would not proceed given the ruling.

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • Tough migration enforcement south of border key to Biden plans

    CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico (Reuters) - ​In the days before U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration, Mexican soldiers patrolling the banks of the wide Suchiate River found few migrants amid the flow of trade across the water from Guatemala. The likely explanation lay hundreds of miles to the south, where baton-wielding Guatemalan security forces beat back one of the largest U.S.-bound migrant caravans ever assembled, according to a Reuters photographer and other witnesses. "We're scared," Honduran migrant Rosa Alvarez told a reporter by telephone as she fled with many others toward the nearby hills, two young children in tow.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Gender identity bill divides Spain's feminists, left-wing

    Victòria Martínez continues to sign official documents with the name that she, her partner and their two daughters ditched four years ago. Barring any surprises, she expects the Spanish government to recognize her as Victòria by May, closing a patience-wearing chapter familiar to transgender people around the world. Changing her legal identity at a civil registry office in Barcelona will allow Martínez to update her passport and driver's license and to carry a health card that correctly states she is a woman.

  • U.S. Senate honors police officer who protected lawmakers in riot

    After hours of heated arguments in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, lawmakers found a rare moment of consensus when the U.S. Senate voted on Friday to award the highest honor Congress can bestow to one of the police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. By unanimous consent, the Senate passed a measure to give the Congressional Gold Medal to officer Eugene Goodman of the U.S. Capitol Police force. Goodman steered rioters away from lawmakers as a pro-Trump mob rampaged through the Capitol while Congress gathered to formally certify President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange