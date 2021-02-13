15 Cities Where You Can Thrive Without a Full-Time Job
The pandemic taught Americans one big thing when it comes to their work: If you have a good internet connection, and a spot you can carve into a quiet office space, there are a lot of jobs that can be done from home. That isn’t news to the estimated 67 million Americans who are freelancers. And that number is expected to rise to 86.5 million — or more than half the workforce — by 2027, according to research from Statista.
Because freelancers can work, and live, anywhere, GOBankingRates took a look at the best cities for freelancers to call home. The study took into consideration the cost of rent, state and federal income taxes paid, and ease of getting around the city on foot, by bike or via public transit. The end results assume the freelancer rents a one-bedroom apartment, earns the average annual freelance salary of $67,139 and files income taxes as a single person.
The 15 cities listed reflect a combination of cheap housing, low taxes and convenient transportation, along with fast internet and the assumption of plenty of coffee shops where you can work.
Here are the best places to live if you’re a freelancer.
Last updated: Feb. 10, 2021
St. Petersburg, Florida
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,210
Federal and state income taxes: $7,758
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 47
Knoxville, Tennessee
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $840
Federal and state income taxes: $7,758
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 30
Las Vegas, Nevada
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,000
Federal and state income taxes: $7,758
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 40
Houston, Texas
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,100
Federal and state income taxes: $7,758
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 45
Arlington, Texas
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $950
Federal and state income taxes: $7,758
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 40
San Antonio
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $950
Federal and state income taxes: $7,758
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 39
Tucson, Arizona
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $730
Federal and state income taxes: $9,402
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 48
Memphis, Tennessee
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $830
Federal and state income taxes: $7,758
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 40
Tallahassee, Florida
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $800
Federal and state income taxes: $7,758
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 37
Akron, Ohio
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $600
Federal and state income taxes: $9,165
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 41
Corpus Christi, Texas
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $850
Federal and state income taxes: $7,758
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 40
Spokane, Washington
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $880
Federal and state income taxes: $7,758
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 46
El Paso, Texas
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $710
Federal and state income taxes: $7,758
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 38
Lubbock, Texas
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $650
Federal and state income taxes: $7,758
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 36
Laredo, Texas
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $650
Federal and state income taxes: $7,758
Combined walkability, bike and transit score: 43
Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: To discover 15 cities where you can thrive without a full-time job GOBankingRates analyzed a number of factors. First, GOBankingRates found the (1) median rent for a one-bedroom apartment, according to Zumper.com’s “National Rent Report: February 2021” for 100 of America’s largest cities. Then, the annual salary for a freelancer ($67,139) was sourced from ZipRecruiter and was held constant for every city. Next, GOBankingRates found the (2) total income tax paid (federal and state) by a person single-filing and using the standard deduction in each city, as calculated using an in-house income tax calculator with tax bracket information sourced from the Tax Foundation. Then, GOBankingRates found (3) the average internet speed (Mbps) for each city as sourced from BroadbandNow.com and (4) a getting around score sourced from WalkScore.com’s walk, transit and bike score for each city. These four factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. In final calculations factor (1) was weighted 2x and factor (3) was weighted 0.5x. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 27, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Cities Where You Can Thrive Without a Full-Time Job