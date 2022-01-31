15 Clueless Bosses Who Definitely Live On Another Planet

1. This boss who's apparently OK with selling ANYTHING:

2 weeks of telling my boss the produce in the warehouse is going bad - Him: dont worry about it. from mildlyinfuriating

2. This boss who can't take no for an answer:

Great thank you I will put you down from ChoosingBeggars

3. This moving company boss who doesn't really care about the customer's furniture:

My “boss” has no regard for a customers expensive chair even after I told her how much it’s worth. from mildlyinfuriating

4. This boss who made their employee pay for a customer's accident:

Costumer broke this where i work at and i have to put it back like nothing happened because colleagues told me my boss will make me pay for it if it happened on my shift. which it did. Love my job from mildlyinfuriating

5. This boss who just wants the job done:

My boss’s concern for my health is so touching 😭 from mildlyinfuriating

A boss sends a long text to an employee asking if they are available, and the employee responds: &quot;I have covid; if you&#39;re comfortable with me being in the office, I can do it on Saturday&quot;
u/ScandalousBanshee / Via reddit.com

6. This boss who just wanted to do some redecorating:

Boss didn't like the color of the chairs in the break room. So now we just don't have chairs. from mildlyinfuriating

7. This boss who had the audacity:

My old boss fired me because I was sick then their business went under and she actually sent me a go fund me type thing to donate to the business from ChoosingBeggars

8. This boss who doesn't even care to set reasonable work hours:

Just some important points before applying for this Job. from ChoosingBeggars

"Monday to Saturday, 9:30 a.m. 'til work gets over."

9. This boss who basically just said, "NAH," to their employees' well-being:

A greedy boss makes the worst sign from ChoosingBeggars

10. This boss's SON who also doesn't understand boundaries:

My boss's son just called me for seemingly no reason at 3:24 in the morning. I have to be up in three hours to work on a weekend when I'm salaried and get no benefit from it. I LOVE NEVER BEING FREE FROM WORK. from mildlyinfuriating

11. This former boss who apparently tried robbing his old store:

What's going on, boss? from facepalm

12. This boss who doesn't care to clarify:

What it's like talking to my boss from facepalm

13. This boss who had a passive-aggressive solution:

Got new cubicles installed at work. They were installed incorrectly, blocking the window so my boss improvised from funny

14. This boss who wants 24/7 commitment:

Work hours from ChoosingBeggars

15. And finally, this boss who has a VERY demanding cellphone policy:

One of a seemingly endless series of unreasonable notes left by my boss. It’s great here. from mildlyinfuriating

