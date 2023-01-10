In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 companies that still test on animals in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 companies that still test on animals in 2022.

There is a longstanding and ongoing debate about the use of animals in testing, particularly for products such as cosmetics and household cleaning products. Some people argue that testing on animals is necessary in order to ensure the safety and effectiveness of these products, while others argue that it is unethical to subject animals to such testing, and that alternative methods should be used instead.

Many companies test on animals to ensure that their products are safe for human use. Before products are sold to the general public, companies need to ensure that their cosmetics are both properly labelled and safe. In the U.S., this is regulated by the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. While the act doesn't tell companies to use animals for testing their products, it is often the only natural conclusion to fulfil the requirements of the Act. Hence, animal testing is used by these companies to ensure that their products can be used or consumed by humans.

This is an issue for companies in various industries, including cosmetics, pharmaceutical and medical research laboratories. Various products be it makeup items, medicine and shampoos to surgical procedures are first tested on animals. While this may seem necessary, it is important to note that this often falls under animal cruelty, due to the effects of this testing on animals. According to the Humane Society International, more than 115 million animals are used in testing every single year worldwide. Even if these tests are classified as "mild", there is a strong chance that animals are likely to face not just physical but mental distress and suffering, while some of the harsher treatments can cause irreparable damage. Many animals are often even killed at the end of experiments.

While many people may argue that animal testing is necessary and people are being overly sensitive, you might change your mind if you knew about some of the experiments that are conducted, such as forced chemical exposure to determine toxicity testing including forced-feeding, exposure to drugs or chemicals which can result in severe physical harm and even death, manipulation of genes, infliction of wounds, infliction of pain and even behavioral experiments. In plain words, this is pure torture of animals which is illegal in every way, except when companies are able to lobby and get exemptions.

Nowadays, investors don't just want to learn about the financial performance of a company, but also their contribution to society, which is where the term ESG comes in. ESG refers to environmental, society and governance and focuses on the non-financial contributions of a company. Many organizations are now lobbying for avoiding investing in companies which test products on animals, because that is the only way that companies will consider minimizing or completely eliminating animal testing. Such organizations include PETA, which states that "cruelty-free investing means investing in companies, mutual funds, bonds, and other investment vehicles that do not support, cause, or contribute to animal exploitation and suffering, including the destruction of natural habitats."

PETA even maintains an exhaustive database which shows companies which test on animals, making it easier for potential investors to avoid such companies. Some examples of companies which have focused on non-animal testing include Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL). One of the largest FMCG companies in the world, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has been implementing non-animal testing for decades now. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) also consistently publishes its work in this regard and collaborates with others to ensure that everyone is able to implement similar practices. The company has also been involved in working on regulatory changes that will lead to a decline in animal testing, and some of its brands have been certified by PETA as well. The company has also been involved in calling for a global ban on animal testing by 2023, as some of its products still have to be tested on animals to comply with local regulations, while it has maintained its stance that such testing is not necessary.

Some states in the U.S. have also started to implement tougher regulations in this respect, and in 2022, the state of New York banned cosmetics animal testing which is the 10th such state in the country to do this. Worldwide, there are now 42 national bans in addition to 12 states banning the practice in Brazil.

All of this is possible due to improvements in technology, which have made non-animal testing a real possibility. These technologies include a combination of 3D printing, robotics, computer models, microengineering and human cell, organs and tissues. There are several companies which are leading the way here, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), one of the largest healthcare companies by market cap, which purchased Advanced Bioprocessing for $477 million in 2018. With bans on animal testing increasing, and governments providing support to companies which are working on non-animal testing, this industry could see stratospheric growth and investing in it now might be a very viable possibility.

Of course, many other companies have continued to test on animals despite the backlash. Recently, Neuralink, owned by everyone's favorite villain in Elon Musk, has been in the news for an investigation regarding its animal testing practices after allegations that more than 1,000 animals were killed by the company during rushed brain chip experiments. This should come as no surprise for a company owned by a person who considers laws and regulations as suggestions and believes money to be above everything else. There are many other such companies as well, which we'll mention below. Our list has been devised from PETA's directory which maintains extensive records regarding animal testing. So let's take a look at the companies that may end up on the wrong side of history if they don't change their ways, starting with number 15:

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is one of the biggest FMCG companies, with several of its brands earning more than $1 billion in revenue each every single year. While The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been working with PETA and the Humane Society International, some of its products are still tested on animals because of local regulations. Some of the brands owned by The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) which engage in animal testing according to PETA include Always, Bounty, Christina Aguilera Perfumes and Gillette, among others.

BIC is one of the largest producers of lighters, stationery and shavers. While the company states that it is working with experts to evaluate alternative solutions to animal testing, it still engages in animal testing if alternates can't guarantee product safety for commercial use, and if aniaml testing is required by law.

While PETA lists Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) as “working toward regulatory changes to reduce the number of animals used for testing”, this does not mean that Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is cruelty-free. In fact, according to Logical Harmony, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) still tests on animals where required by law.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) producers over 36,000 different items and engages in animal testing where necessary. Despite pressure by several organizations, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is one of the companies that still tests on animals in 2022.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is a major retail corporation with operations in dozens of countries. Several brands owned by Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), including Free People and Anthropologie, sell animal-derived materials, which according to PETA, are always a product of extreme violence.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world, which states that it doesn't engage in animal testing. However, in 2012, PETA filed a resolution asking Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to "use non-animal methods for medical device training and to incorporate them consistently throughout the company’s operations." This was opposed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stating that existing policies already covered what PETA proposed.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) states that it is fully committed to not testing on animals, but does so where required by law. Some of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:CHD) brands where animal testing takes place include Aim, Arm & Hammer and Arrid among others.

S.C. Johnson & Son is the reason why the Johnson family is one of the wealthiest families in the world. The company manufactures cleaning supplies and some of its brands including Fantastik and Glade are engaged in animal testing, which is why it is unfortunately among the companies which still test on animals in 2022.

According to PETA, some of Reckitt's brands which engage in animal testing include Lysol, Old English and Veet.

While The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) claims that it stopped testing its products on animals, PETA mentions that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is the owner of several subsidiaries some of which still test on animals.

Calvin Klein continues to sell in China where animal testing is mandatory, making it one of the companies that still test on animals in 2022.

