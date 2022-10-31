In this article, we will discuss the 15 countries that produce the most alcohol. If you want to learn about similar countries, you can also take a look at 5 Countries That Produce The Most Alcohol.

The Alcohol Industry: An Analysis

The alcoholic beverages industry is a lucrative one and is in for further secular growth. According to an industry analysis report by Grand View Research, the global alcoholic beverages industry was valued at $1.44 trillion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.3% from 2022 to 2028. The industry is on track to generate a revenue of $2.87 trillion in 2028. In 2021, North America accounted for 33% of the total market share of the global alcoholic beverages industry and was the most dominant region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace among all regions and register a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2028. This growth in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by favorable demand trends for agave-based spirits from China and India. Europe is expected to pace just behind Asia Pacific and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2028. Europe is among the largest producers of alcoholic beverages in the world and is home to some of the top labels that are circulated across the globe. The United States is also famous for its liquor and, like Europe, has a strong global presence due to its industry-leading brands. Some of the major players in the alcoholic beverages industry include Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), and Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP). In this article, we have identified and discussed countries that produce the most alcohol in the world.

Our Methodology

To determine the countries that produce the most alcohol, we looked at NationMaster's database which included countries and the amount of alcohol they produced in 2019. NationMaster is a comprehensive statistics database that contains up-to-date information and data released from authoritative entities such as UNDP, UNESCO Institute for Statistics, UNCTAD, WTO, World Bank, World Health Organization, and OECD among others. The database of countries' alcohol production was populated with information officially released by The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. We picked countries with the highest alcohol production in the latest available year and arranged them from least to most.

15 Countries That Produce The Most Alcohol

15. South Korea

Alcohol Production in 2019 (Thousand Metric Tons): 4,035

South Korea has a long and rich history of alcohol production. Soju, a distilled rice liquor, is the most popular type of alcohol in South Korea. Soju is typically around 13% alcohol by volume but can be as high as 53% alcohol by volume. Soju has been produced in South Korea for centuries, and the production process has been passed down from generation to generation. Today, there are many commercial soju brands available, but many Koreans still prefer to drink homemade soju. Soju is a popular drink to consume with food and is often served alongside Korean BBQ. Soju is also popularly consumed during social gatherings and is a key part of Korean culture. South Korea produced roughly 4 million metric tons of alcohol in 2019 and is one of the countries that produce the most alcohol.

14. South Africa

Alcohol Production in 2019 (Thousand Metric Tons): 4,293

South Africa is one of the world's leading producers of wine, and the industry plays a significant role in the country's economy. In addition to wine, South Africa also produces a variety of other alcoholic beverages, including beer, brandy, and spirits. In 2019, South Africa reportedly produced 4.2 million metric tons of alcohol and is therefore ranked among the 15 countries that produce the most alcohol.

13. Japan

Alcohol Production in 2019 (Thousand Metric Tons): 4,592

Japan has a long history of alcohol production, dating back to the 8th century. The country is home to a variety of alcoholic drinks, including sake, shochu, and beer. Japanese alcohol is typically made from rice, wheat, or potatoes. Sake is the national drink of Japan and has been produced for centuries. It is made from fermenting rice. Shochu is another popular type of alcohol in Japan. It is made from a variety of ingredients, including rice, wheat, and sweet potatoes. Japanese alcohol is typically consumed with food and is often used in religious ceremonies. The country reportedly produced 4.59 million metric tons of alcohol in 2019 and is one of the countries that produce the most alcohol.

12. Poland

Alcohol Production in 2019 (Thousand Metric Tons): 4,850

Poland has a long and rich history of alcohol production, dating back to the Middle Ages. Poland is also one of the world’s leading producers of fruit wines, and its winemaking tradition extends back to the 14th century. Polish alcohol producers use a wide variety of ingredients, including wheat, rye, barley, potatoes, and fruit. Polish alcohol is typically very high in quality, and it is exported to countries all over the world. Poland produced about 4.85 million metric tons of alcohol in 2019 and stands among the countries with the highest level of alcohol production.

11. United Kingdom

Alcohol Production in 2019 (Thousand Metric Tons): 5,141

The United Kingdom has a long and proud tradition of alcohol production, and today there are many different types of alcohol made in the country. The most common type of alcohol produced in the United Kingdom is beer, and there are hundreds of different brands and styles of beer brewed in the country. Other popular types of alcohol made in the United Kingdom include wine, spirits, and cider. The alcoholic beverages industry in the United Kingdom was valued at $44.8 billion in 2018.

One of the major global producers of Alcoholic beverages in the United Kingdom is Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO). Other key players in the global alcoholic beverages industry include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) and Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP). The United Kingdom produced over 5 million metric tons of alcohol in 2019 and is ranked among the countries that produce the most alcohol.

10. India

Alcohol Production in 2019 (Thousand Metric Tons): 6,885

Alcohol has been produced in India since ancient times, and the country is one of the world's largest producers of alcoholic beverages. One of India's largest and most well-known alcohol producers is United Breweries, which has a history that dates back to the 1850s. India reportedly produced more than 6.8 million metric tons of alcohol in 2019 and is one of the countries that produce the most alcohol. One of the country's most iconic alcoholic beverages is "desi daru" which is made from molasses, a byproduct of sugarcane.

9. Italy

Alcohol Production in 2019 (Thousand Metric Tons): 7,350

Italy is home to some of the oldest wine-producing regions in the world, and Italian wines are known worldwide for their excellent quality. The country is also a major producer of beer, spirits, and other alcoholic beverages. Some of the country's most well-known and prestigious wines include Chianti, Prosecco, and Amarone. In 2019, Italy produced an estimated 7.35 million metric tons of alcohol. Italy is ranked high among the countries that produce the most alcohol.

8. Spain

Alcohol Production in 2019 (Thousand Metric Tons): 8,299

Spain has a long and rich history of alcohol production. Spanish wines are some of the most famous in the world, and the country is also well-known for its production of brandy and sherry. Spanish wines are produced in all regions of the country, from the cool, northern regions to the warm, southern regions. Spanish wines are made from a variety of grape varieties, including Tempranillo, Garnacha, and Albariño. Spain is one of the countries that produce the most alcohol and, in 2019, reportedly produced more than 8.2 million metric tons of alcohol.

7. France

Alcohol Production in 2019 (Thousand Metric Tons): 8,981

France is one of the world's leading producers of alcohol, with a long history of wine-making and distilling. The country is home to a number of large alcohol producers, including Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau. French alcoholic beverage producers are required to adhere to a number of quality standards, ensuring that only the finest products are produced. The French spirits market was worth over $18.8 billion in 2021. The country produced over 8.98 million metric tons of alcoholic beverages in 2019. France is also one of the largest consumers of alcohol, and as of 2018, has an alcohol consumption rate of 12.33 liters per person of ages 15 and older.

Some of the key players in the alcoholic beverages industry include Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), and Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP).

6. Russia

Alcohol Production in 2019 (Thousand Metric Tons): 9,160

Up next among the countries that produce the most alcohol, we have Russia, which reported producing over 9 million metric tons of alcohol in 2019. Russia is a major exporter of alcoholic beverages and its key exports include vodka, Russian beer, and wine. The nation is one of the largest alcohol markets in the world. Most of Russia's produced alcohol is consumed domestically. The country has an alcohol consumption rate of 11.19 liters per person of ages 15 and older, as of 2018.

