In this article we present the list of 15 Countries that Produce the Most Plastic Waste. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Countries that Produce the Most Plastic Waste.

India, China, and Philippines are among the countries that produce the most mismanaged plastic waste, which is a significant problem in Asia in particular, which accounts for 81% of the plastic waste that ends up in the ocean.

All of that waste has lead to the formation of the infamous Great Pacific Garbage Patch, as much of that plastic is not biodegradable. At best, it simply wears down into tinier and tinier pieces, which causes its own issues, as it’s then more likely to be ingested by fish and end up on our own dinner plates. It’s estimated that fish ingest as much as 24,000 tons of plastic each year.

While Asia is a major contributor of plastic waste, the issue of mismanaged plastic waste is a global one, and regional statistics about mismanaged waste can often by skewed by developed countries exporting their waste to less developed ones, where it’s often improperly disposed of.

Several companies are on the forefront of advancements in plastic production and waste disposal that offer some hope for a brighter, less wasteful future. One of those companies is Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR), which has developed a 100% biodegradable plastic that activist hedge fund Greenlight Capital and DNMR shareholder believes there will be enormous demand for according to its Q4 2021 investor letter. The fund raised its stake in Danimer by 135% in Q3 2022.

Before we begin the countdown of which countries produce the most plastic waste, let’s dig into some of the most serious issues surrounding the matter. We asked OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT for some of the most important questions on plastic waste and recorded those questions and its own answers below.

Question 1: What is mistreated plastic waste and how does it differ from other types of plastic waste?

ChatGPT’s Answer: Mistreated plastic waste is plastic waste that has not been properly managed or disposed of. This can include plastic waste that has been improperly stored, transported, or processed, leading to damage or contamination. Mistreated plastic waste can pose a number of environmental and health risks, as it can release harmful substances into the air, water, and soil, and can also create litter and visual pollution.

Mistreated plastic waste differs from other types of plastic waste in that it has not been properly handled according to established protocols and guidelines. Properly treated plastic waste, on the other hand, has been managed and disposed of in a way that minimizes the risks it poses to the environment and human health. This can include recycling, incineration, or safe landfilling of plastic waste.

Overall, mistreated plastic waste is a significant environmental and health concern, as it can contribute to pollution and waste accumulation, and can have negative impacts on ecosystems and human health. It is important to properly manage and dispose of plastic waste in order to minimize these risks and protect the environment.

Question 2: What are the environmental impacts of mistreated plastic waste?

ChatGPT’s Answer: Mistreated plastic waste can have a number of negative environmental impacts. Some of these impacts include:

Pollution: Mistreated plastic waste can release harmful substances into the air, water, and soil, leading to pollution. For example, plastic waste that is improperly stored or transported can leach chemicals and other pollutants into the environment. Waste accumulation: Mistreated plastic waste can also contribute to waste accumulation, as it may not be properly disposed of and may end up in landfills, streets, and other public spaces. This can lead to litter and visual pollution, as well as pose a risk to wildlife and other organisms. Habitat destruction: Mistreated plastic waste can also contribute to habitat destruction, as it can be ingested by wildlife and other organisms, leading to injury or death. In addition, plastic waste that ends up in waterways can entangle or suffocate aquatic organisms, leading to habitat degradation. Climate change: The production and disposal of plastic waste can also contribute to climate change, as it involves the use of fossil fuels and the release of greenhouse gases. Mistreated plastic waste can also release methane, a potent greenhouse gas, as it decomposes in landfills.

Question 3: How does mistreated plastic waste end up in the environment?

ChatGPT’s Answer: Mistreated plastic waste can end up in the environment in a number of ways. Some of the most common ways include:

Improper disposal: Mistreated plastic waste can be improperly disposed of, either intentionally or accidentally. For example, it may be thrown into the wrong bin or left in public spaces, leading to litter and visual pollution. Poor waste management: Mistreated plastic waste can also result from poor waste management practices. This can include inadequate storage or transport of plastic waste, leading to spills or leaks that can release harmful substances into the environment. Improper processing: Mistreated plastic waste can also result from improper processing, such as burning or dumping plastic waste in an uncontrolled manner. This can release harmful substances into the air, water, and soil, leading to pollution. Accidental release: Mistreated plastic waste can also end up in the environment through accidental release. This can include plastic waste that falls off ships or trucks during transport, or that is lost or abandoned in the ocean.

Question 4: What are the health risks associated with mistreated plastic waste?

ChatGPT’s Answer: Mistreated plastic waste can pose a number of health risks to humans and other organisms. Some of the most significant health risks associated with mistreated plastic waste include:

Chemical exposure: Mistreated plastic waste can release harmful chemicals into the air, water, and soil, leading to chemical exposure. This can include chemicals such as dioxins, phthalates, and bisphenol A, which are known to be toxic to humans and other organisms. Infectious diseases: Mistreated plastic waste can also harbor infectious agents and pathogens, leading to the transmission of diseases. For example, plastic waste that ends up in waterways can be ingested by aquatic organisms, which can then be consumed by humans, leading to the transmission of diseases such as cholera and typhoid. Physical injuries: Mistreated plastic waste can also pose a physical hazard to humans and other organisms. For example, plastic waste that ends up in waterways can entangle or suffocate aquatic organisms, leading to injury or death. In addition, plastic waste that ends up on land can pose a risk to wildlife and other animals, as it can be ingested or cause physical injuries.

Question 5: How can we properly dispose of mistreated plastic waste?

ChatGPT’s Answer: There are several ways to properly dispose of mistreated plastic waste in order to minimize the risks it poses to the environment and human health. Some of the most common methods for disposing of mistreated plastic waste include:

Recycling: One of the most effective ways to dispose of mistreated plastic waste is to recycle it. This involves collecting and processing plastic waste so that it can be used to make new products. Recycling plastic waste can help to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills and can also help to conserve natural resources. Incineration: Another option for disposing of mistreated plastic waste is to burn it in an incinerator. This process can help to reduce the volume of plastic waste and can also generate energy in the form of heat or electricity. However, incineration can also release harmful substances into the air, so it is important to carefully control and monitor the process. Landfilling: Landfilling is another option for disposing of mistreated plastic waste. In this process, plastic waste is buried in a designated area and covered with soil. Landfilling can help to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in the environment, but it can also release methane, a potent greenhouse gas, as the plastic waste decomposes.

Question 6: How can we reduce our reliance on plastic and prevent mistreated plastic waste from being produced in the first place?

ChatGPT’s Answer: There are several ways to reduce our reliance on plastic and prevent mistreated plastic waste from being produced in the first place:

Reduce plastic use: One way to reduce our reliance on plastic is to use less plastic in our daily lives. This can involve using reusable bags, containers, and water bottles instead of disposable plastic ones, and choosing products that are made with less plastic or are made from more sustainable materials. Recycle: Recycling plastic can help to reduce the amount of plastic waste that is produced and can also help to conserve natural resources. By properly disposing of plastic waste and participating in recycling programs, we can help to reduce the demand for new plastic and prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills or the environment. Support businesses and organizations that are committed to sustainability: Supporting businesses and organizations that are committed to reducing plastic use and promoting sustainability can help to encourage the adoption of more sustainable practices and reduce the production of mistreated plastic waste. Educate others: Educating others about the environmental and health risks associated with plastic and the importance of proper plastic waste management can help to raise awareness and encourage individuals and communities to take action to reduce plastic use and prevent mistreated plastic waste.

Now that you have a better understanding of the dangers posed by mistreated plastic waste and the effect it has on climate change, let’s check out the list of countries that produce the most plastic waste.

15 Countries that Produce the Most Plastic Waste

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Our Methodology

The following data on mismanaged plastic waste per country is compiled from a 2021 study conducted by Meijer et al., which concluded that 1.5% of the world’s MPW ends up in the ocean within a year. Philippines and Malaysia were two of the worst offenders in that regard among the countries that produce the most plastic waste, with nearly 9% of their MPW ending up in the ocean.

15 Countries that Produce the Most Plastic Waste

Disclaimer: The following write-ups are generated primarily by ChatGPT and not everything ChatGPT outputs is accurate, so its responses have to be taken with a grain of salt. However, for the most part it’s proven to be a powerful research tool. In some instances the responses have been edited for style and clarity, or additional information has been added by the author.

15. Malaysia

Mismanaged Plastic Waste (MPW) Created in 2021 (in tons): 814,454

MPW Created in 2016 (in tons): 2.06 million

Malaysia is one of the countries that produce the most plastic waste and has been a major destination for mistreated plastic waste in recent years, with large quantities of plastic waste being illegally imported into the country. This has led to significant environmental and health concerns, as well as a backlash from the Malaysian government and local communities.

Mistreated plastic waste in Malaysia often ends up in illegal landfills or is openly burned, which can release harmful chemicals into the air and water. The country has also faced challenges in managing its own plastic waste, with a lack of infrastructure and regulation leading to plastic waste being improperly disposed of.

The Malaysian government has taken steps to address this issue, including implementing a ban on the import of plastic waste in 2019 and working to improve its waste management infrastructure. However, the problem of mistreated plastic waste in Malaysia remains significant and will require continued efforts to address.

14. Indonesia

Mismanaged Plastic Waste (MPW) Created in 2021 (in tons): 824,234

MPW Created in 2016 (in tons): 9.13 million

Indonesia has had one of the most impressive reductions in its mismanaged plastic waste creation among the countries that produce the most plastic waste. From generating 9.13 million tons of MPW in 2016, the country had lowered that figure to just 824,234 tons in 2021, though that still ranked it 14th among the countries that produce the most plastic waste.

The country is the second-largest contributor to marine plastic pollution in the world, and much of this plastic waste ends up in the country's rivers and oceans. One major contributor to the problem is the lack of a comprehensive waste management system in Indonesia. Many areas in the country do not have proper waste collection and disposal systems, which leads to plastic waste being improperly disposed of and ending up in the environment. In addition, the country has a large informal sector that often lacks the necessary infrastructure to properly manage waste.

13. Bangladesh

Mismanaged Plastic Waste (MPW) Created in 2021 (in tons): 1.02 million

MPW Created in 2016 (in tons): 764,951

Bangladesh is a country located in South Asia that faces significant challenges with mismanaged plastic waste. Like many other countries, Bangladesh lacks a comprehensive waste management system, and this has contributed to the problem of plastic waste in the environment.

One major issue is the lack of proper waste collection and disposal infrastructure in Bangladesh. Many areas of the country do not have access to adequate waste collection and disposal services, which leads to plastic waste being improperly disposed of and ending up in the environment.

There are also cultural and economic factors at play in Bangladesh's plastic waste problem. Single-use plastic products, such as plastic bags and bottles, are widely available and inexpensive, which leads to high levels of consumption. In addition, there is a lack of awareness about the environmental impacts of plastic waste, and there are few incentives for individuals and businesses to reduce their plastic consumption.

12. Vietnam

Mismanaged Plastic Waste (MPW) Created in 2021 (in tons): 1.11 million

MPW Created in 2016 (in tons): 1.4 million

Vietnam is a country located in Southeast Asia that has a significant problem with mismanaged plastic waste. The country is a major contributor to marine plastic pollution, and much of this plastic waste ends up in the country's rivers and oceans.

To address the problem of mismanaged plastic waste in Vietnam, the government and other stakeholders will need to work together to implement effective waste management systems, increase awareness about the environmental impacts of plastic waste, and provide incentives for individuals and businesses to reduce their plastic consumption. This will require a combination of policy measures, education campaigns, and infrastructure investment.

11. Pakistan

Mismanaged Plastic Waste (MPW) Created in 2021 (in tons): 1.35 million

MPW Created in 2016 (in tons): 2.73 million

Pakistan is another country located in South Asia that has a significant problem with mismanaged plastic waste, ranking as one of the countries that produce the most plastic waste. The country cut its MPW creation in half between 2016 and 2021 but is still a major contributor to marine plastic pollution, with the United Nations ranking Pakistan as the seventh-largest contributor to marine plastic pollution in the world.

10. Thailand

Mismanaged Plastic Waste (MPW) Created in 2021 (in tons): 1.36 million

MPW Created in 2016 (in tons): 4.8 million

According to data from the United Nations, Thailand is the eighth-largest contributor to marine plastic pollution in the world. Much of this plastic waste ends up in the country's rivers and oceans, where it can have negative impacts on marine ecosystems and wildlife.

Thailand has taken a number of steps to address its plastic waste problem in recent years, including implementing a ban on certain single-use plastics in 2021, such as plastic bags, straws, and utensils. The government has also encouraged businesses to switch to biodegradable plastics, which can break down more easily in the environment.

9. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Mismanaged Plastic Waste (MPW) Created in 2021 (in tons): 1.37 million

MPW Created in 2016 (in tons): 1.08 million

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a country located in Central Africa that has a significant problem with mismanaged plastic waste. Like many other developing countries, the DRC lacks a comprehensive waste management system, and this has contributed to the problem of plastic waste in the environment.

Unlike several of the other countries that produce the most plastic waste on this list, which have at the very least cut back on their MPW creation over the past five years, Congo’s MPW generation has risen by 27% during that time.

8. Egypt

Mismanaged Plastic Waste (MPW) Created in 2021 (in tons): 1.44 million

MPW Created in 2016 (in tons): 3.04 million

Egypt is a country located in North Africa that produces a significant amount of mismanaged plastic waste, which often ends up in the country's rivers and oceans, where it can have negative impacts on marine ecosystems and wildlife. In addition, plastic waste can cause water pollution and have negative impacts on the health of local communities.

The government has invested in the development of waste management infrastructure, including recycling facilities and incineration plants, to improve the country's ability to manage waste, but more needs to be done to address Egypt's plastic waste problem.

7. Turkey

Mismanaged Plastic Waste (MPW) Created in 2021 (in tons): 1.66 million

MPW Created in 2016 (in tons): 959,515

Turkey is another one of the countries that produce the most plastic waste which has actually increased its production of MPW in recent years rather than curtail. Among other things, the country lacks a comprehensive waste management system, which is contributing to its challenges in addressing the issue of how to handle a rising tide of plastic waste.

The Turkish government and other stakeholders will need to work together to implement effective waste management systems, increase awareness about the environmental impacts of plastic waste, and provide incentives for individuals and businesses to reduce their plastic consumption before the country can turn the corner on its plastic waste problem.

6. Tanzania

Mismanaged Plastic Waste (MPW) Created in 2021 (in tons): 1.72 million

MPW Created in 2016 (in tons): 814,511

Closing out the first part of our countdown of the countries that produce the most plastic waste is Tanzania, where mismanaged plastic waste has more than doubled since 2016. Many areas in the country do not have proper waste collection and disposal systems, which leads to plastic waste being improperly disposed of and ending up in the environment. In addition, the country has a large informal sector that often lacks the necessary infrastructure to properly manage waste.

The government has launched campaigns to encourage the use of reusable bags instead of single-use plastic bags and to educate the public about the environmental impacts of plastic waste, encouraging individuals to reduce their plastic consumption. However, it clearly must do more to address the challenges it’s facing as it rises higher on this list.

