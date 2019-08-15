The 15 Countries Worth Visiting for an Epic Drive

Packing up and going for a drive anyplace on earth is easier than you might think. Provided you don't intend to stay long enough to need a visa, you can almost always pop in and drive somewhere new, often with nothing more than a passport and your regular U.S. license. (Well, that and money to pay for a rental car.) Even though those International Driving Permits offered by AAA aren't official documents (they're sort of a racket), we'll tell you where or if you’ll need it so you can pick one up before your trip abroad. But that's it for the fine-print stuff—planning your next international road trip is the fun part, so swipe through for inspiration from 15 of our favorite places to drive, whether it's the awesome roads, incredible terrain, lax driving laws, or otherwise.