This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Crazy Ways Money Problems Can Affect Your Health

Money is one of the most common sources of stress in the United States. In fact, it ranks second only to worries about the future of our nation, according to the American Psychological Association’s annual “Stress in America” survey.

There are plenty of sources of financial stress — from debt to everyday costs to job loss. Like all stress, financial problems can lead to a number of serious health issues. But if you’re strapped for cash, you might not get the care you need because you’re afraid you can’t afford it, said Dr. Mary Gresham, a financial psychologist and founder of Atlanta Financial Psychology. As your health problems worsen, they can become more expensive to treat and put you in more of a financial bind. “It’s kind of a vicious cycle that’s hard to break,” she said.

That’s why it’s important to recognize how financial difficulties can affect your well-being. And remember these maladies affect both men’s health and women’s health.

Click through to learn about health issues that money problems can create and what you can do to deal with your financial stress.

1. Fatigue

One of the most common health issues stemming from money stress is fatigue. “When you make stress hormones in your body for too long, you can begin to have a feeling of exhaustion,” Gresham said. That fatigue can lead to other more serious health problems, so it’s important to find healthy ways to increase your energy.

A good way to combat stress-induced fatigue is to exercise. “Exercise is the best stress reliever we have,” Gresham said. There are plenty of ways to work exercise into your day without having to spend an hour at the gym. Go up and down the stairs in your office during your lunch break. Take short walks throughout the day. “Even 10 minutes makes a difference.”

2. Sleep Disorders

Sometimes money problems can keep you up at night. An occasional restless night might not be much cause for alarm, but if you’re unable to fall asleep most nights, your money stress might be contributing to your insomnia. What’s worse is that sleep deprivation might worsen your financial problems because your job performance might suffer if you’re tired. Plus, inadequate sleep can lead to other health problems such as mood disorders, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

To make it easier to fall asleep, avoid watching TV or using a computer, tablet or smartphone at least an hour before you go to bed, Gresham said. Exposure to the blue light emitted by these devices can affect your body’s biological clock and disrupt your sleep, according to Harvard University researchers.

Meditating in the evening also might help, Gresham said, and it’s a free way to relieve stress. You can download an app such as Calm to guide you through the meditation process. You also might need to meet with your primary-care doctor. However, Gresham cautioned that if you are prescribed medication for a sleep disorder, you should only use it short term.

3. Lack of Concentration

Stress about your money problems could make it difficult to concentrate. If you’re having trouble focusing and are easily distracted, you’re more likely to get into an accident, said Dr. Brad Klontz, a financial psychologist and associate professor at Creighton University.

To combat poor concentration, focus on being in the moment by slowly breathing in and out, he said. Most of our stress comes from thinking about the future or past. So by focusing on the moment, you can calm your mind and ease some of that stress.

However, “You have to schedule time to worry about finances,” Klontz said. Otherwise, if you don’t devote time to dealing with your money issues, those problems will continue to intrude on your thoughts, he said.

4. Headaches

If you frequently get headaches, your money worries could be the cause. Stress is the most common trigger for tension headaches, according to the Mayo Clinic. If your headaches make it difficult to work or focus on financial tasks, your money problems might worsen.

Exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, drinking lots of water and eating well can help ward off headaches, according to the Mayo Clinic. Deep breathing and meditation also can help prevent them.