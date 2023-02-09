15 Creative Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas For Less Than $20

Yana Tatevosian / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and you still haven’t found the perfect gift. Whether you’re shopping for a significant other, friend or family member, you want to find something a little more creative than fresh flowers or a box of chocolates.

More than half of consumers plan to spend $192.80 on the holiday this year, according to the National Retail Federation. However, maybe that’s not really in the budget for you.

You’ll be pleased to know there’s no shortage of thoughtful, inspired and unique Valentine’s Day gifts for $20 or less. Here’s a look at 15 options that will make your loved one feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Whiskey Chilling Coaster Set

If your hot date loves a cool glass of whiskey, Uncommon Goods has the perfect gift. Get a set of two whiskey chilling stones, so they can forever enjoy their drink at the perfect temperature.

Our Story So Far Print

Turn your love story into a literal work of art. Sold by Etsy seller LMTCreativeAtHome, this print contains both of your names and up to 12 significant dates in your relationship.

‘You Are the Best Thing I Ever Found on the Internet’ Mug

If you met your special someone online, this dishwasher-safe mug says it all. You can even personalize this cheeky message with your name, serving as a special little touch.

Food Dice — Easy Dinner Decision

The struggle is real when trying to decide where to order takeout from. Etsy seller ShopSmartPresents has turned the solution into the perfect gift by creating this food dice customized with your six favorite options.

Editable Love Coupons

Keep Valentine’s Day going throughout the year by giving your significant other a love coupon book. Sold by Etsy seller PrintyPin, you’ll receive a template of 36 editable love coupons. Simply print them off, cut them out, assemble your book and tie it with a bow.

Lego Valentine Lovebirds

Legos aren’t just for kids, so give your person a holiday-themed surprise. Have fun building this 298-piece Valentine Lovebirds set together and then put it on display as a reminder of your affection for one another.

100 Dates Scratch Off Poster

Spice up your relationship by allowing a poster to choose your date nights. Sold by Uncommon Goods, the 100 Dates Scratch Off Poster will offer many cute date ideas you’ve probably never considered and encourage you to finally do those you’ve been meaning to plan for a while.

Valentine’s Beer Labels With Carrier

Anyone can give their beer-loving Valentine a six-pack. However, when you dress the bottles up with Valentine’s Beer Labels and a festive carrier from Etsy seller PaprikaPaperie, this ordinary gift becomes seriously creative.

Infmetry Capsule Letters

Sweet and romantic, this Infmetry Capsule Letters message in a bottle is a sure keepsake. Each glass jar contains 90 capsules with a small piece of paper inside for you to write your special someone a thoughtful note.

One Dozen Roses Golden Girls Bouquet Decor

Put your own twist on a dozen roses by gifting a bouquet of Betty Whites — i.e., Rose Nyland on “The Golden Girls.” Whether you want to thank someone special for being a friend or show your significant other how well you know them, this 20-inch-by-14-inch cardboard bouquet sold by Prime Party is guaranteed to make an impression.

The Perfect Man Hollow Milk Chocolate Figure

Ideal for Galentine’s Day, this Belgian milk chocolate figurine is sure to be a hit. Sold by World Market, The Perfect Man is 9.5 ounces and arrives in heart-patterned boxers.

Personalized Valentine’s Day Newspaper

Travel back in time to the year you and your special someone started dating or got married with this personalized Valentine’s Day poster. Sold by Etsy seller BusterGracieStudio, this newspaper will contain news and trivia relevant to your region of choice, so they can hang it on the wall and enjoy a trip down memory lane every time they see it.

JCP Beauty At Home Spa Set

Valued at $62, the JCPenney Beauty At Home Spa Set features 10 products that will give your Valentine some much-needed self-care. Designed to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, firm and protect the skin against the elements, this will allow your loved one to indulge in a relaxing night of pampering.

Valentine’s Fuzzy Sock Cupcake

Not your average dessert, this Valentine’s Fuzzy Sock Cupcake is great for a teenager or a Galentine’s gift. Sold by Etsy seller BabyBottomCreations, top your cupcake with a variety of cute gift tags sure to make a loved one smile.

Valentine’s Jewelry Dish

Ideal for Galentine’s Day, surprise your bestie with this Valentine’s Jewelry Dish personalized with her name. Made by Etsy seller SweetClementinesCo, choose from gold, rose gold, silver or black lettering.

