You Have 15 Days to Make This Smart Savings Move

Most people understand that saving for retirement is important. But given all the different demands on your finances, it's hard to set money aside that you won't need for years or even decades. It's even harder to give up the upfront tax benefits that are available for retirement savers in favor of getting a much bigger payoff down the road.

Nevertheless, being as efficient as you can with your retirement savings is important. That's why contributing to a Roth IRA can be the best move you can make. With just 15 days left until the April 15 deadline for 2018 tax year contributions to a Roth, you can't afford to waste time before moving forward with putting money into this highly beneficial retirement account.

Why a Roth might be right for you

Many people have other retirement accounts that give them immediate tax breaks. For instance, a traditional IRA typically gives you a tax deduction in the year in which you make contributions, while a 401(k) plan at work can allow you to set money aside on a pre-tax basis and not have to pay taxes until you take withdrawals after you retire.

A Roth doesn't offer these immediate benefits, but it gives you that's potentially even more valuable: completely tax-free treatment of investment income and gains while your assets are inside the Roth. Even when you take withdrawals, you won't generally have to pay any taxes on the withdrawn amount.

That's particularly nice for those who would otherwise face high tax bills in retirement. Those who have only regular retirement accounts often find that they pay far more tax than they expected on the money they withdraw to cover living expenses. A Roth can help you moderate your tax bill while still giving you the financial support you need to have the retirement lifestyle you've dreamed about throughout your career.

Who's allowed to contribute to a Roth IRA?

Only taxpayers who meet certain guidelines are allowed to contribute to a Roth IRA in any given year. First, you can only contribute as much as you earn from a job, self-employment, or other business income. That means that if your only income is from investments, Social Security, or other sources other than work-related earnings, then you won't be able to contribute to a Roth.

In addition, there are income limits for Roth contributions, such that if you make too much money, you won't be allowed to contribute in that give year. For 2018, the Roth income limits are as follows:

For This Filing Status: Contributions Are Reduced If Income Is Above This Amount Contributions Are Not Available If Income Exceeds This Amount Single, head of household, or married filing separately if you didn't live with your spouse during the year $120,000 $135,000 Married filing jointly or qualifying widow or widower $189,000 $199,000 Married filing separately if you lived with your spouse at any point during the year $0 $10,000

Data source: IRS.

Those whose incomes are less than the number in the left column are allowed to contribute up to $5,500 for the 2018 tax year if they're younger than 50 years old. Those 50 or older can add another $1,000, making the total $6,500. Both of those numbers go up by $500 for the 2019 tax year to $6,000 and $7,000 respectively.

If your income is above the number in the right column, then you can contribute to a Roth at all. Those with incomes in between the two numbers have to reduce the appropriate maximum contribution by a percentage equal to how far in the range they are above the lower bound. For instance, if you're single with income of $129,000, then you're $9,000 above the $120,000 lower end of the range. The width of the range is $15,000, so you're $9,000 divided by $15,000 or 60% of the way up the range. That means you have to reduce the contribution limit by 60% based on your income.