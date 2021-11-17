15 details you might have missed in the new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer

Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony P

The trailer picks up right after the end of "Spider-Man: Far From Home," when Quentin Beck/Mysterio revealed Spider-Man's true identity.

Peter Parker's superhero persona was revealed in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Peter Parker's (played by Tom Holland) face is plastered on billboards in Times Square with the phrase "Public Enemy No. 1."

In case you forgot, Mysterio had just revealed to the world that Parker is Spider-Man at the end of 2019's "Far From Home."

The trailer also shows Peter and MJ (Zendaya) being followed by news helicopters.

Doctor Strange is still wearing the Eye of Agamotto necklace, even though the Time Stone is no longer encased in it following the events of "Avengers: Endgame."

Benedict Cumberbatch in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

At the conclusion of "Endgame," Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) traveled back in time to return all of the Infinity Stones to their appropriate moments in time.

"No Way Home" takes place after the events of "Endgame" and "Far From Home."

Are we looking at a different Doctor Strange in "No Way Home"?

Spider-Man gets a new black suit with gold detailing and magical capabilities.

Tom Holland as the titular webslinger in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Courtesy of Sony Pictures

It's unclear where Peter got the suit from or what its full capabilities are in "No Way Home." Based on the trailer, it appears as though the new costume has wrist guards that tap into Doctor Strange's magic. Pretty neat.

Also, it's unclear what's going on in the center of Peter's suit, but if you look closely it seems like you can make out two people in the center of his chest who may be Ned and MJ. It's unclear if they're on some sort of monitor or communicating with Peter in some way.

Doc Ock's tentacles take on a different look in the trailer.

Alfred Molina and Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

At some points in the trailer, Doc Ock's tentacles are silver. This is how they appeared in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2" that starred Tobey Maguire as the webslinger.

But during another scene when Doc Ock wraps a tentacle around Peter's neck, the tech is red and gold and reminiscent of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit colors.

One fan theory suggests that Doc Ock steals Stark's nanotech that's in Spider-Man's suit to reinforce his tentacles. The theory also posits that Peter unmasks to relocate the nanobots to his chest area and prevent getting a major injury in that region to prove that Doc Ock is attacking the wrong Spider-Man.

Spider-Man narrowly escapes getting hit by a silver car with the license plate ASM 8183.

Spider-Man dodges a car in the second trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Like other license plates snuck into past "Spider-Man" films, this one is likely a nod to the "Amazing Spider-Man" comics.

MJ is wearing the broken black dahlia necklace that Peter gave her in "FFH."

Zendaya in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Peter bought the necklace fully intact, but by the time MJ got it, the jewelry was damaged. Regardless, MJ loved the gift and kissed Peter.

She was seen wearing the necklace later in "FFH" when Peter and MJ landed in Newark, NJ. She still has it in "No Way Home" when we see her in the trailer. In the film's first trailer, Doctor Strange attempted a spell that would make everyone — including MJ — forget that Peter was Spider-Man. Peter interrupted because he didn't want MJ to forget. It seems, at least in the trailer, that she still knows exactly who Peter is in "No Way Home."

Captain America's shield is being built on the top of the Statue of Liberty.

Captain America's shield seen in the second trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

A banner at the construction site shows that it's supposed to look as though Lady Liberty is holding the shield.

Thia detail is another way in which Steve Rogers' legacy lives on, even though he retired in "Endgame" and gave Sam Wilson his blessing to take on the mantle.

JK Simmons is back in action as The Daily Bugle's J. Jonah Jameson.

JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Picutres

One of the biggest surprises that came out of "FFH" was Simmons' reprisal of the character that he played in Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy.

At the end of "FFH," the Simmons returned as the tabloid head, this time working for a "controversial news website" theDailyBugle.net.

In the trailer for "NWH," he's standing outside near a Daily Bugle news truck, watching chaos unfold.

Ned's laptop still has the "this is fine" meme sticker on it.

Jacob Batalon in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The sticker, which references the popular meme of a dog being surrounded by flames, also appeared on Ned's laptop in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "FFH."

Peter snatches a mysterious box from Doctor Strange.

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony

It seems like the cube might be a key component, considering that Doctor Strange gets mad at Peter for disobeying him and taking it. The sorcerer is also seen pushing Peter's astral projection out of his body.

Another shot from the trailer shows Peter carrying the box during a major fight scene by the Statue of Liberty.

Did you notice the nod to animated and comic versions of Electro?

Jamie Foxx's Electro now has a yellow glow. Above, he references the animated and comic version of the character. Electro from the 1967 animated series is seen here. Sony Pictures/Marvel

Jamie Foxx is back as Max Dillion/Electro and he's sporting a new look. Foxx first played the character in 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," which starred Andrew Garfield as the titular webslinger.

The new version of Electro ditches his old blue look for a more grounded one. If you slowed down the trailer, you may have noticed that there's a brief nod to the character's animated look from over the years in which Electro sported a yellow mask.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Foxx previously revealed that his character wouldn't be blue this time around.

The trailer gives a proper look at Willem Dafoe's return as Green Goblin.

Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Up until the release of this trailer, Green Goblin's return was alluded to in the first trailer via the pumpkin bombs. He was also barely seen in the movie's two official posters.

"The first rehearsal I had with him was pretty surreal," Tom Holland told fans of working with Dafoe at the trailer's premiere, which Insider attended. "It was pretty surreal for reasons I can't really talk about because I want you to experience it in the theater."

"He put me to shame. You should see how good he is at yoga," he added.

The new trailer showed the villain back on his signature glider and armed with a pumpkin bomb.

Sandman, Lizard, and Electro face off against Spider-Man.

Electro, Sandman, and Lizard in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Slow that trailer down and watch it again. Did you spy all the returning villains?

Sandman and Lizard's returns were hinted at in the first trailer. In the new trailer, there's no doubt that the villains are back.

Flint Marko/Sandman was portrayed by Thomas Hayden Church in Raimi's "Spider-Man 3," while Dr. Curtis Connors/The Lizard was played by Rhys Ifans in "The Amazing Spider-Man."

Peter attempting to save MJ feels reminiscent of Garfield's webslinger trying to rescue Gwen Stacy in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Did this moment give you déjà vu? Compare Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" and Zendaya as MJ in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

In the "NWH" trailer, the scene takes place at the construction site for Lady Liberty.

Ned is able to grab on to what looks like a flimsy pole, but nothing is close enough for MJ to reach for.

Peter is seen jumping into action and extending his hand to her as she falls. Based on the trailer, it's unclear if he had to choose between saving Ned or MJ at that moment.

Regardless, it's evocative of a heart-breaking scene from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in which Emma Stone's character fell to her death, despite Spider-Man's attempt to save her.

The Department of Damage Control (DODC) is back.

The DODC is cleaning up another mess. Sony Pictures

A quick shot on the street shows two DODC vehicles. The Department of Damage Control was created in part by Stark Industries to help with the clean up of New York City after the events of 2012's "The Avengers."

You may remember they came face-to-face with Adrian Toomes/The Vulture to take over clean up from his salvage group in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

The group is supposed to help with the collection and storage of alien materials. They're probably here to try and help with the multiverse problem. That's not going to be as easy as they think.

