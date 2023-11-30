15 dogs found barking in U-Haul truck had been abandoned for days, Oregon cops say

Fifteen abandoned dogs were found trapped in cages inside a U-Haul truck in Oregon, troopers said.

Troopers heard barking when they approached the vehicle Nov. 23 in a parking lot at Love’s Truck Stop in Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police said in a Nov. 30 news release.

When they opened the truck, troopers said they discovered seven cages with 15 dogs inside them — including puppies.

“The dogs had been severely neglected,” troopers said.

But they were all alive.

Troopers said he animals had been left in the truck since Nov. 20.

Ten more dogs were found when authorities contacted two suspects, troopers said.

Two face multiple charges

A 50-year-old and 39-year-old from Klamath Falls were arrested on animal abandonment, unauthorized use of vehicle and animal neglect charges, according to the release.

Troopers helped the 25 dogs to an animal shelter, where one puppy tested positive for canine parvo, a highly contagious virus in dogs.

The dogs at the shelter were quarantined, and the area was sanitized, police said.

These animals can be adopted when they are medically cleared, according to the release.

Klamath Falls is in southern Oregon.

