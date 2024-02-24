15 dogs seized from Fillmore County property

Feb. 23—BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Fifteen dogs were seized from a property in southwestern Fillmore County on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office and Animal Humane Society completed the search warrant animal rescue around 10 a.m. on Thursday in Beaver Township, near LeRoy, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office. The dogs are in the care of the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

There have been no arrests and no charges filed following the incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incident is under investigation by the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Humane Society.