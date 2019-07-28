15 Downsides to Being Rich

Being rich means you get to worry about everything except money.

-- Johnny Cash

Most of us would love to be rich. We imagine that just about all our problems would disappear if only we were really wealthy. Having a lot of money would mean that we wouldn't have to worry about keeping a roof over our heads, sending our kids to any schools they wanted to attend, or having enough to live very comfortably in retirement. What's not to like about being rich?

Image source: Getty Images.

As it turns out, there are some downsides to extreme wealth. Here are 15 of them.

1. Sudden wealth catches us unprepared

If you become wealthy suddenly, such as via a lottery jackpot, you won't be ready for what it entails. News archives are full of stories about people who won lottery jackpots only to end up poor, in trouble, or even dead. I wrote about some lottery winners' sad stories a few years ago. Here's one example:

David Edwards won $27 million in a Powerball jackpot, and spent much of it on drugs, a mansion, a Learjet, and fancy new cars. With $27 million, you could live comfortably for the rest of your life without working; but Edwards spent lavishly, and ended up living in a filthy storage unit late in his life. His wife eventually left him, and he died in hospice care.

2. Many don't know how to handle windfalls

The story above is instructive. Imagine winning $27 million. Even if you lose half of it to taxes, you'd have $13.5 million. Even if you spent half of that on splurges and perhaps some gifts to loved ones, you'd have $6.75 million left. If you parked that in solid, dividend-paying stocks with an average yield of just 3%, you'd collect $202,500 annually. That's a pretty good amount of money to live on each year -- plus, the $6.75 million would still be there, invested in those stocks.

Over time, healthy and growing stocks tend to grow in value, and they typically increase their dividend payments, too, so your income and wealth would likely keep growing. If you parked, say, $3 million in an immediate fixed annuity, it would also pay you regularly -- for the rest of your life. For $3 million, at recent rates, a 50-year-old man would get around $12,500 per month, or about $150,000 per year.

3. Your wealth can overshadow your other characteristics

People can focus more on your wealth than on your other traits, and that wealth tends to become your most defining characteristic. Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy Disney, who co-founded the Walt Disney Company, has related her own experience as a rich person: "People do say to me, straight up, 'Oh my God, you must be really rich.' In every interaction, you don't get to make a first impression because they're already thought about what they want to think about you before you even shake their hand."

4. If you're famous, too, you'll lose a lot of privacy

This one is no surprise, but if you're famous along with being rich (and possibly famous because of your wealth), you'll lose much of your privacy. You'll no longer simply be able to go out to a restaurant or a store -- or anywhere -- without at least a chance of being recognized, disturbed, photographed, and perhaps gossiped about. Many rich people even have to deal with people going through the garbage they put out each week, with some having to find more private ways to get rid of trash.