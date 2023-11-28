15 DUI arrests in Polk, Lakeland over Thanksgiving week, but 'drastic improvement' on I-4

There were at least 15 drivers arrested over Thanksgiving weekend for driving under the influence. It's a slight uptick since last year even if drivers appeared to be behaving better on the area's major roadways.

Ever since the night before Thanksgiving Day became known as "Blackout Wednesday," there's been spike in incidents of drunken and buzzed driving, as U.S. Today reports.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office reported its Interstate 4 Traffic Unit made 65 traffic stops the week of Thanksgiving from Nov. 20 to 26. That's down from 168 traffic stops made during a similar timeframe last year. The unit issued 45 traffic citations, a drop from 125. One I-4 motorist was arrested for reckless driving.

The top speed clocked by the I-4 Traffic Unit was 107 mph in a 70 mph, according to spokeswoman Carrie Horstman. It's a little slower than last year.

"I would say this year was a drastic improvement, strictly from the point of view of our traffic unit working along I-4," Horstman said.

Polk deputies made 10 DUI arrests this year across the county, a slight uptick from eight arrests in 2022.

Lakeland Police Department said its officers made five arrests for driving under the influence from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, according to spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Kerr. There were no reported traffic accidents that resulted in serious bodily injuries.

Winter Haven Police Department does not have a separate traffic unit, according to spokeswoman Jamie Brown, and did not have Thanksgiving arrest numbers immediately available.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: DUI arrests up in Polk this Thanksgiving week, but overall better