In this article we will take a look at 15 easiest office jobs to get with no experience for you. Click to skip our introduction and methodology and jump to the Top 5 Easiest Office Jobs to Get with no Experience.

Why is experience so important ? If you haven't determined what career you would like to choose, getting some working experience in various fields may help you to decide. Usually, graduates who don't have any previous experience when they apply for a job are more likely to be unsuccessful than those who have some. Additionally, it's a good opportunity to get closer to your industry, since the proof of the pudding lies in the eating. Getting your hands dirty in the industry also helps you find your weakness, strengths and your true calling.

There are no shortcuts to success. Career changes nearly always take longer than you expect. Spend time and money into upskilling yourself and you will never run out of job offers. The world is swiftly moving to skill-based economies. Jobs which require little or no skills are doomed to be automated. The COVID-19 coronavirus made a great impact on the labor market in 2020, and 2021 is predicted to proceed the trends we could see last year. Talent acquisition teams regarded high turnover rates, low unemployment rates and talent shortages as critical topics in the beginning of 2020. Labor data shows that after several years of constant employment growth rates, there arose a significant gap between open jobs and hires. It means that 84 people were hired for every 100 open jobs. By March 2020, the continuous employment growth broke due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, by April there was a loss of 20.8 million jobs in the United States alone.

In order to compile the list of the easiest office jobs to get with no experience, we consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics. We chose the jobs that require candidates to have at least high-school education, but no previous experience. We searched these jobs on Glassdoor and Indeed to make sure there's actually of demand of these jobs in the market.

Let's start our list of the 15 easiest office jobs to get with no experience.

15. Public Relations Assistant

Average Points by Number of Job Ads: 2

Median annual wage (2019): $45,498

The job of a public relations assistant stands on the fifteenth spot on the list of the easiest office jobs to get with no experience. This job requires common sense, great interpersonal skills and an ability to carry yourself properly.

15. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Average Points by Number of Job Ads: 2.1

Median annual wage (2019): $86,180

The salary of this job is decent. It however requires strong communication and organizational skills, as you will have to coordinate and supervise sales workers, accounting, and budgeting.

13. Loan Interviewers and Clerks

Average Points by Number of Job Ads: 2.3 Median annual wage (2019): $41,960

This job requires accuracy, responsibility, and a friendly personality. You will interview applicants, collect and verify references and information, prepare loan request forms and forward them to the appraisal department.

12. Promotions Assistant

Average Points by Number of Job Ads: 3

Median annual wage (2019): $45,550

If you apply for a job like this, your tasks will be diverse, including representing the firm, coordinating, and managing people. If you are extroverted, personable, and have excellent work ethic, you will be satisfied and grow in this job.

11. Interviewers, Except Eligibility and Loan

Average Points by Number of Job Ads: 3.5

Median annual wage (2019): $36,390

This job requires a lot of talking and interaction. So if you are an introverted person, this job isn't for you. But if you don't mind talking during your working hours, you will love your tasks. You will have to communicate with people by mail, phone or in person and ask them to complete questionnaires, applications and forms.

10. Administrative Assistant

Average Points by Number of Job Ads: 5.9

Median annual wage (2019): $44,950

An administrative assistant performs general tasks, such as scheduling, paperwork, phone calls and email correspondence, just to name a few. This job will perfectly suit you if you haven't really decided what department you would like to work in, as this job means to have day-to-day contact with all the departments. Once you have gained experience you will be able to opt for a special occupation.

9. Medical Biller

Average Points by Number of Job Ads: 6.4

Median annual wage (2019): $36,398

Medical biller is one of the easiest office jobs without experience. A medical biller's task is to communicate between insurance companies and a doctor's office.

8. Order Clerks

Average Points by Number of Job Ads: 7.5

Median annual wage (2019): $35,100

In this role, you will have to receive, process orders for merchandise, services, goods, as well as check out if all data is accurate, such as credit card or address information.

7. Real Estate Agent

Average Points by Number of Job Ads: 7.5 Median annual wage (2019): $51,879

You can become a real estate agent by getting your hands dirty in the market, and also by refining your skills through various courses available online.

6. Legal assistant

Average Points by Number of Job Ads: 8 Median annual wage (2019): $46,452

If you never enrolled for a university, but you want to opt law as a profession, you can find tons of opportunities as a legal assistant. You need to be excellent at writing; and have superb organizational skills.

Please continue to see the Top 5 Easiest Office Jobs to Get with no Experience.

