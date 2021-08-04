28 Delicious (and Easy) Potato Recipes to Make Tonight

Eating Well

Each of these chicken recipes use more than two cloves—and up to three heads—of garlic for a punch of savory flavor that will have you scraping the pan for more. Recipes like our 20-Minute Creamy Lemon-Feta Skillet Chicken & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta and Lemon-Garlic Dump Chicken Thighs with Broccoli will soon be favorites in your kitchen. In this healthy dinner recipe, chicken thighs, Brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes and packaged gnocchi are all roasted on the same sheet pan for a complete meal that couldn't be easier to make.