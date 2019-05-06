39 Easy Memorial Day Recipes That'll Make Your BBQ Stand Out

Summer is almost here and there is no better way to celebrate than with a backyard full of your favorite peopleAnd the celebrations can start as early as Memorial Day weekend. So roll out your barbecue, put up some festive decorations, and get your family and friends together to enjoy these Memorial Day recipes for main dishes, sides, cocktails, and desserts.



You can pick and choose from these Memorial Day recipes to create the ultimate menu. To make it even funner, send this recipe catalogue to your guests and turn your Memorial Day BBQ into a potluck where everyone brings a different plate to the party.

