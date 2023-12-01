These 15 entry-level jobs are available on the Mississippi Coast

These open positions require little to no experience and are located on the Mississippi Coast, according to Simplyhired and Indeed.

Admitting clerk

  • Job description: Register patients and process related paperwork

  • Location: Biloxi

  • Estimated pay: None listed

  • Experience required: None

  • Qualifications: High school diploma or better

Physical therapy aide

  • Job description: A non-professional, unlicensed worker who will complete on-the-job training for part-time work. Responsibilities will include patient safety: patient transportation; and light housekeeping

  • Location: D’Iberville

  • Estimated pay: From $10 an hour

  • Experience required: None

Maintenance Technician

  • Job description: Troubleshoot and perform repairs for apartment community

  • Location: Ocean Springs

  • Estimated pay: $15-20 an hour based on experience

  • Experience required: One year related experience

FedEx ground delivery driver

  • Job description: Deliver packages to homes and businesses in the local area

  • Location: Gulfport

  • Estimated pay: From $110 per day, $70 per training day

  • Experience required: One year of driving required, one year of delivery preferred

  • Qualifications: High school preferred, valid driver’s license

Barista

  • Job description: Prepares and serves a variety of coffee beverages and food.

  • Location: The Scarlet Pearl Casino, D’Iberville

  • Estimated Pay: From $15 an hour

  • Experience required: One year

  • Qualifications: High school diploma or GED, coffee experience, food service

Supervisory health technician

  • Note: Accepting applications through Dec. 6.

  • Job description: Direct supervisor of team of technicians and other staff, high level of support, training and management

  • Location: U.S. Veterans Administration, Biloxi

  • Estimated pay: $57,111 to $74,250 per year

  • Experience: One year in health care field; or four academic years beyond high school; or a combination of work and education experience

Packaging maintenance technician

  • Job description: Troubleshoot and maintain packaging lines, perform maintenance

  • Location: Gulfport

  • Estimated pay: From $18 an hour

  • Experience required: High school diploma or equivalent, one to two years applicable maintenance experience

  • Qualifications: Two years of mechanical knowledge

  • People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply

Oil change team member

  • Job description: Vehicle oil changes, working directly with public

  • Location: Ocean Springs

  • Estimated pay: Up to $15 an hour (same day pay available)

  • Experience required: None

Recruiter and human resources assistant

  • Job description: Help find the right people for the right jobs, screen phone calls and applicants

  • Location: Ocean Springs

  • Estimated pay: $500 to $750 per week, part time

  • Experience: One year of recruiting experience strongly suggested, but not required

Medical lab technologist

  • Job description: Perform lab tests

  • Location: Keesler Air Force Base

  • Estimated salary: $57.7k - $73.1k

  • Experience required: One year working in a molecular lab within the past 36 months

  • Qualifications: Medical training, ie RN license, CRNA, LPN, LVN, bachelor’s degree, medical tech

Operating room registered nurse

  • Job description: Care for patients and supervise LPN’s

  • Location: Biloxi

  • Estimated salary: $101k - $128k

  • Experience required: One year

  • Qualifications: Nursing license, certification, college degree

Experienced CDL-A truck driver

  • Job description: Over the road truck driving

  • Location: Gulfport

  • Estimated salary: $70k to $90k

  • Experience: less than a year

  • Qualifications: CDL A, CDL, driving

Materials management tech

  • Job description: Distributes medical and general supplies throughout the hospital

  • Location: Biloxi

  • Estimated salary: $31.7k to $40.1k per year

  • Experience: None needed

  • Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent

Housekeeping scheduling clerk

  • Job description: Responsible for managing the schedules of department employees

  • Location: Beau Rivage Casino, Biloxi

  • Estimated salary: $29.3k to $37.1k per year

  • Experience: One year related experience

Animal care trainer

  • Job description: Responsible for all aspects of daily care and training of marine mammals, exotic birds and sea turtles at a nonprofit

  • Location: Gulfport

  • Estimated salary: $30.4k to $38.5k per year

  • Experience: One year

  • Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, pet care, animal care, public speaking

