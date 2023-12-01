These 15 entry-level jobs are available on the Mississippi Coast
These open positions require little to no experience and are located on the Mississippi Coast, according to Simplyhired and Indeed.
Admitting clerk
Job description: Register patients and process related paperwork
Location: Biloxi
Estimated pay: None listed
Experience required: None
Qualifications: High school diploma or better
Physical therapy aide
Job description: A non-professional, unlicensed worker who will complete on-the-job training for part-time work. Responsibilities will include patient safety: patient transportation; and light housekeeping
Location: D’Iberville
Estimated pay: From $10 an hour
Experience required: None
Maintenance Technician
Job description: Troubleshoot and perform repairs for apartment community
Location: Ocean Springs
Estimated pay: $15-20 an hour based on experience
Experience required: One year related experience
FedEx ground delivery driver
Job description: Deliver packages to homes and businesses in the local area
Location: Gulfport
Estimated pay: From $110 per day, $70 per training day
Experience required: One year of driving required, one year of delivery preferred
Qualifications: High school preferred, valid driver’s license
Barista
Job description: Prepares and serves a variety of coffee beverages and food.
Location: The Scarlet Pearl Casino, D’Iberville
Estimated Pay: From $15 an hour
Experience required: One year
Qualifications: High school diploma or GED, coffee experience, food service
Supervisory health technician
Note: Accepting applications through Dec. 6.
Job description: Direct supervisor of team of technicians and other staff, high level of support, training and management
Location: U.S. Veterans Administration, Biloxi
Estimated pay: $57,111 to $74,250 per year
Experience: One year in health care field; or four academic years beyond high school; or a combination of work and education experience
Packaging maintenance technician
Job description: Troubleshoot and maintain packaging lines, perform maintenance
Location: Gulfport
Estimated pay: From $18 an hour
Experience required: High school diploma or equivalent, one to two years applicable maintenance experience
Qualifications: Two years of mechanical knowledge
People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply
Oil change team member
Job description: Vehicle oil changes, working directly with public
Location: Ocean Springs
Estimated pay: Up to $15 an hour (same day pay available)
Experience required: None
Recruiter and human resources assistant
Job description: Help find the right people for the right jobs, screen phone calls and applicants
Location: Ocean Springs
Estimated pay: $500 to $750 per week, part time
Experience: One year of recruiting experience strongly suggested, but not required
Medical lab technologist
Job description: Perform lab tests
Location: Keesler Air Force Base
Estimated salary: $57.7k - $73.1k
Experience required: One year working in a molecular lab within the past 36 months
Qualifications: Medical training, ie RN license, CRNA, LPN, LVN, bachelor’s degree, medical tech
Operating room registered nurse
Job description: Care for patients and supervise LPN’s
Location: Biloxi
Estimated salary: $101k - $128k
Experience required: One year
Qualifications: Nursing license, certification, college degree
Experienced CDL-A truck driver
Job description: Over the road truck driving
Location: Gulfport
Estimated salary: $70k to $90k
Experience: less than a year
Qualifications: CDL A, CDL, driving
Materials management tech
Job description: Distributes medical and general supplies throughout the hospital
Location: Biloxi
Estimated salary: $31.7k to $40.1k per year
Experience: None needed
Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent
Housekeeping scheduling clerk
Job description: Responsible for managing the schedules of department employees
Location: Beau Rivage Casino, Biloxi
Estimated salary: $29.3k to $37.1k per year
Experience: One year related experience
Animal care trainer
Job description: Responsible for all aspects of daily care and training of marine mammals, exotic birds and sea turtles at a nonprofit
Location: Gulfport
Estimated salary: $30.4k to $38.5k per year
Experience: One year
Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, pet care, animal care, public speaking