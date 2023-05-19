15 Expensive Mistakes You're Probably Making At The Grocery Store And What To Do Instead

Ahh, the grocery store! A place of joy and despair. Joy because you get to fill your fridge with delicious food; despair because all that delicious food can be very expensive if you're not careful!
I'm sure by now you've noticed that your grocery bill has gone up while your wallet has gotten surprisingly thinner. And while prices may have gone up, without even realizing it, you've probably been contributing to your own financial demise. But don't worry — I'm here to help. Here's some tough love in a nice long list of the 15 most expensive grocery store mistakes you're probably making and what to do instead to save some money. Enjoy your savings (thank me later)!
This is probably the oldest shopping rule in the book, but it's still worth referencing. When you go to the grocery store with a growling stomach, you're more likely to make impulse purchases that will end up costing you extra. Not only is it harder to make healthy choices on an empty stomach, but if your head isn't in the game and you're not creating a shopping list or looking for bargains, you'll end up walking out with more than you intended. Bottom line, NEVER shop hungry.
2.You forgot to shop your kitchen before you left home (probably because you were so hungry).
3.Similarly, you haven't made a list before you left home.
So, impulse purchases always seem to find their way into your shopping cart and never pair with anything else in your fridge. Making a list helps to ensure you only purchase what you need. It also keeps you from purchasing multiple items that are essentially the same thing. Do you really need that Trader Joe's pre-packaged guacamole when you've got five ripe avocados at home already?
4.You spend too much time in the grocery store.
5.You've never heard of a thing called..."Shelf Strategy."
6.You're not taking advantage of FREE curbside pickup!
Although third-party apps such as Shipt and Instacart provide the ease of having groceries brought to your doorstep, they often come with additional charges such as in-app markup fees, delivery fees, and a suggested tip percentage. Many retailers, including Target, HEB, Krogers, and Walmart, provide free curbside pick-up for online orders over $35. Whole Foods offers in-store pick-up through their Amazon Whole Foods store at selected markets, but an Amazon Prime membership is essential to use this feature. Choosing the free curbside pick-up option offered through these retailers prevents you from stopping at the in-store Starbucks which is strategically placed near the entrance of the store so that scent of fresh roasted coffee beans lures you in to buy a cup of coffee. Retailers are aware that when you purchase a cup of coffee, you are more likely to explore the store until you've finished it. This in return increases the likelihood of you adding unnecessary items to your cart.
7.You are absolutely certain that the name brand just tastes better than the generic!
We all still fall for it all the time, but what's really happening is that you are attached to the familiarity of that household name. That's really what you're paying for! Generic brands, otherwise known as private label brands, are often manufactured from the same production line as that recognizable national brand you've been accustomed to paying a premium for. I regret to inform you that, in many instances, these products typically share identical ingredients, and only vary in terms of branding.
8.You never learned how to properly store your food.
9.You don't invest in good storage containers.
10.Similarly, you haven't tried to find ways to repurpose the foods you already have.
Meal prepping may seem like a chore, but it's one of the best ways to save money. Studies have found that those who meal prep and plan their meals are likely to spend 59% less than those who don't. Meal prepping helps you not only avoid buying food you already have at home but also makes sure you get more out of the ingredients you do buy. It also prevents waste and helps you avoid overspending on those last-minute boxed dinners that cost way more than they should.
12.You only buy organic.
13.You're spending too much on convenience.
14.You focus only on the purchase price instead of the price per quantity.
If you're looking for household staples such as bleach, bathroom and kitchen cleaners, dishwasher, and laundry detergent, consider buying them from discount stores like Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree. These stores carry the same brands found at familiar local retailers but at lower prices. They achieve this by negotiating special deals on product sizing and marketing with the manufacturers. At their prices, you're more likely to get two of the same item for the price you would typically pay for one. So stock up!
Hey, I practice what I preach over here! Admittedly, I've made these same mistakes, too, but I've learned that there's another way.
So bottom line: If you want to save money at the grocery store, plan ahead. Buy only what is necessary, research better options, and shop smarter! With these tips, you'll save time and money at the grocery store on a much more consistent basis.
"Because we don't demonize and dehumanize and criticize short men in the same way we do women who are not a size 4" The post Woman calls attention to double standard that exists for women whose dress sizes are above the national average appeared first on In The Know.
"My brother had a relationship and a child with our first cousin (our dads are brothers). They kept it a secret (like, no one knew the child even existed) for almost eight years before my dad and uncle found out.... I have known about the situation since they were pregnant."
"Breakfast scenes in American shows or movies. The mom makes a big spread with pancakes, bacon and eggs, and all that stuff. Just for someone to pick up a slice of toast and rush off. I'd be super pissed."