15 Expensive Mistakes You're Probably Making At The Grocery Store And What To Do Instead

Ahh, the grocery store! A place of joy and despair. Joy because you get to fill your fridge with delicious food; despair because all that delicious food can be very expensive if you're not careful!

I'm sure by now you've noticed that your grocery bill has gone up while your wallet has gotten surprisingly thinner. And while prices may have gone up, without even realizing it, you've probably been contributing to your own financial demise. But don't worry — I'm here to help. Here's some tough love in a nice long list of the 15 most expensive grocery store mistakes you're probably making and what to do instead to save some money. Enjoy your savings (thank me later)!

1. You went shopping on an empty stomach.

This is probably the oldest shopping rule in the book, but it's still worth referencing. When you go to the grocery store with a growling stomach, you're more likely to make impulse purchases that will end up costing you extra. Not only is it harder to make healthy choices on an empty stomach, but if your head isn't in the game and you're not creating a shopping list or looking for bargains, you'll end up walking out with more than you intended. Bottom line, NEVER shop hungry.

2. You forgot to shop your kitchen before you left home (probably because you were so hungry).

Take inventory of what you already have in your kitchen, then reference books such as the Flavor Bible to see what ingredients pair well with the random food items you already have at home. You may find that you've got plenty of options already! Prostock-studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Similarly, you haven't made a list before you left home.

So, impulse purchases always seem to find their way into your shopping cart and never pair with anything else in your fridge. Making a list helps to ensure you only purchase what you need. It also keeps you from purchasing multiple items that are essentially the same thing. Do you really need that Trader Joe's pre-packaged guacamole when you've got five ripe avocados at home already?

4. You spend too much time in the grocery store.

Or worse — wandering around aimlessly. Your listed groceries should be planned around shopping on the outskirts of the grocery store first. Without proper planning, this leads to excessive purchases you would have otherwise avoided if you had just made a quick sweep of your list, picked out what you needed, and gotten out. The healthiest and more affordable food options are found along the perimeter of the grocery store. So, consider building your shopping list around the layout of the store. This will help speed up your shopping time and save you some extra cash. Lordhenrivoton / Getty Images

5. You've never heard of a thing called..."Shelf Strategy."

If you do end up finding yourself shopping within the inner aisles of the grocery store, remember to focus on the lower shelves to cut down on expenses, by avoiding the upsell. The term "shelf strategy" refers to a marketing tactic used by brands to secure shelf space in stores. This placement is meant to entice customers to choose their product over their competitors. Generally, popular and established brands are placed on the second and third shelves at eye level for adults who are not disabled. If a product is geared toward children, it will be placed at their eye level. Store brand, bulk items, and private label products are usually placed on the bottom shelves; retailers know that the only people who will look that far down are the bargain shoppers. Become a bargain shopper! Lordhenrivoton / Getty Images

6. You're not taking advantage of FREE curbside pickup!

Although third-party apps such as Shipt and Instacart provide the ease of having groceries brought to your doorstep, they often come with additional charges such as in-app markup fees, delivery fees, and a suggested tip percentage. Many retailers, including Target, HEB, Krogers, and Walmart, provide free curbside pick-up for online orders over $35. Whole Foods offers in-store pick-up through their Amazon Whole Foods store at selected markets, but an Amazon Prime membership is essential to use this feature. Choosing the free curbside pick-up option offered through these retailers prevents you from stopping at the in-store Starbucks which is strategically placed near the entrance of the store so that scent of fresh roasted coffee beans lures you in to buy a cup of coffee. Retailers are aware that when you purchase a cup of coffee, you are more likely to explore the store until you've finished it. This in return increases the likelihood of you adding unnecessary items to your cart.

7. You are absolutely certain that the name brand just tastes better than the generic!

We all still fall for it all the time, but what's really happening is that you are attached to the familiarity of that household name. That's really what you're paying for! Generic brands, otherwise known as private label brands, are often manufactured from the same production line as that recognizable national brand you've been accustomed to paying a premium for. I regret to inform you that, in many instances, these products typically share identical ingredients, and only vary in terms of branding.

8. You never learned how to properly store your food.

According to the American Journal of Agricultural Economics, the average household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys. To prevent food waste, remember that certain types of produce should not be kept in the fridge. You can keep apples and citrus fruits out at room temperature until they're cut or ripened. Onions, potatoes, shallots, and garlic can be stored in baskets on the counter. And the traditional design of the modern refrigerator really isn't ideal for storing dairy items like eggs and milk. Instead, these items should be kept in the coldest sections of the refrigerator, rather than on the inside of the refrigerator door. And just a heads up — when you take a banana from the bunch, make sure to keep the plastic sealant around the stem intact. This sealant is used by supermarkets to preserve the freshness of bananas by minimizing exposure to ethylene gas. To prevent premature browning of your bananas, it's best to cover the stems with plastic wrap to slow down the ripening process. Shonnita Leslie / Via noirincolor.com

9. You don't invest in good storage containers.

Invest in good glass airtight storage containers to preserve the freshness of food and help yourself save money by promoting a habit of meal prepping. These containers are safe for microwaving and dishwashing and do not contain harmful BPA. Remember that our biggest expenses come from things we waste our money on, not from the things we buy, so any food you don't waste is money you've saved. Madalina Gabureanu / Getty Images/500px

10. Similarly, you haven't tried to find ways to repurpose the foods you already have.

Don't throw away those brown ripe bananas just yet, they can be turned into smoothies or banana bread. Did you buy a few too many potatoes, and now they're growing a set of legs and arms? Why not make some mashed to freeze for later in the week? How about spending a little more money on the full chicken instead of that 4-piece chicken breast pack? It may help you save your grocery store bill and provide a variety of options throughout the week so that you don't get bored with your meals and feel tempted to eat out instead. With a little bit of planning, you can stretch your meals and use your food more efficiently. Shonnita Leslie / Via noirincolor.com

11. You haven't explored your meal prep options.

Meal prepping may seem like a chore, but it's one of the best ways to save money. Studies have found that those who meal prep and plan their meals are likely to spend 59% less than those who don't. Meal prepping helps you not only avoid buying food you already have at home but also makes sure you get more out of the ingredients you do buy. It also prevents waste and helps you avoid overspending on those last-minute boxed dinners that cost way more than they should.

12. You only buy organic.

Buying organic at the grocery store can be expensive, and it's not always necessary. Knowing what produce items are worth getting organic and which ones are not can make a bigger impact on both your wallet and overall health. When planning out your grocery budget, make it a habit to cross-reference your list with the “Dirty Dozen” produce list. This will help you learn which non-organic fruits and vegetables are highest in unhealthy pesticide residue so you can plan your budget accordingly for what actually makes sense to buy organically. Also, consider buying produce from local farms or farmers' markets for a cheaper alternative. Shonnita Leslie / Via noirincolor.com

13. You're spending too much on convenience.

While pre-cut fruits, vegetables, and processed foods save you time, you'll end up paying for that convenience at check-out. Seriously, these are two things that should take you no more than 20 minutes to do yourself at home. Not only does shredded cheese cost $2 more per pound than a whole block of cheese, but when you flip over both of those packages, you'll find that shredded cheese has more additives than the block of cheese. Now, I understand time is money, and what you're paying for is convenience, but that package of pre-cut pineapple can run you about $4.75 per pound, but buying it whole typically costs about $2.80. Similarly, opt for frozen cut meats and fish. This can offer savings of up to 30% to 40% on your grocery bill. Note: While avoiding convenience foods can be a money saver for some, if you have a disability or other life circumstance that makes prepared foods a necessity for you, feel free to disregard this tip and buy what works for you guilt-free. Adene Sanchez / Getty Images

14. You focus only on the purchase price instead of the price per quantity.

Instead of looking at the total cost, try to focus more on what the cost per unit is. For example, individual packets of raw beans that cost $2 might be cheaper than buying a can of beans for $1.50, but if you look closer, a pack of beans contains three times the amount of a can of beans. That means that you're paying $0.66 per ounce per package while each can of pre-cooked beans costs you $1.25 per ounce — making the pack of beans a much better deal. So, consider this life hack when grocery shopping to save money and get more out of your purchase. Calculating cost per unit can be a lifesaver when it comes to saving money while grocery shopping. Shonnita Leslie / Via noirincolor.com

15. You underestimate the value of a dollar.

If you're looking for household staples such as bleach, bathroom and kitchen cleaners, dishwasher, and laundry detergent, consider buying them from discount stores like Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree. These stores carry the same brands found at familiar local retailers but at lower prices. They achieve this by negotiating special deals on product sizing and marketing with the manufacturers. At their prices, you're more likely to get two of the same item for the price you would typically pay for one. So stock up!

Hey, I practice what I preach over here! Admittedly, I've made these same mistakes, too, but I've learned that there's another way.

So bottom line: If you want to save money at the grocery store, plan ahead. Buy only what is necessary, research better options, and shop smarter! With these tips, you'll save time and money at the grocery store on a much more consistent basis.