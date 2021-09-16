15 fall-themed beauty products to add to your cart right now

15 fall-themed beauty products to add into your routine right now

For many, the seasons changing means that it’s time to revamp the closet and break out the seasonal home decor. And while transitioning to cooler weather in many places means exactly that, why not spice up your routine even more with beauty products that celebrate the autumnal season?

Ahead you’ll find over a dozen fall-themed beauty products—from fragrances to colors, and more—to stock your vanity.

1. These fragrant body moisturizers

Sweeten your post-shower routine with autumn-inspired body moisturizers from Hempz.

As the weather cools off in many places, one common dilemma emerges: dry skin. One of the easiest ways to combat this is regularly moisturizing, particularly right after a shower. To add a seasonal flair, snag one of Hempz’s limited edition body lotions in Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai or Apple Cinnamon Shortbread. The original formula is beloved for the silky-smooth, never-greasy results it gives to the skin, and reviewers say these autumnal scents are a delightful amount of sweet.

2. These tinted lip oils

Play up your pout in fall-like colors with Merit's lip oils.

If you’re a “no-makeup makeup” lover, you’ll swoon over these lightweight lip oils, which come in clear and seven fall-friendly shades, from a neutral brown to a deep berry. Made with rosehip oil and omega 3, 6 and 9 essential fatty acids, this product not only imparts gorgeous color but impressive hydration, too.

Get the Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil from Sephora for $24

3. This cozy perfume

Bring the campfire to you with this Replica By the Fireside perfume from Maison Margiela.

Even if you don’t have a fireplace in your home, this bestselling fragrance will envelop you in cozy goodness to make you feel like you do. With notes of clove oil, chestnut accord and vanilla accord, the perfume from Maison Margiela is warm, sweet and something you’ll want to wear all autumn long. The brand’s “Replica” line claims to reproduce “familiar scents and moments of varying locations and periods” and over 1,000 reviews agree that the “By the Fireplace” scent recreates the warmth of a hearth well.

Get the Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace from Sephora for $135

4. This earthy eyeshadow palette

Play up your eyes this fall with the Cinnamon Swirl eyeshadow palette from TooFaced.

If your idea of fall beauty is a bit more elaborate, check out this 18-pan eyeshadow palette from TooFaced. With a mix of matte and shimmery shades in rich, earthy colors that apply creamier than you can imagine, this palette makes for stunning autumnal eye looks. Most intriguing, each shade smells of tasty cinnamon rolls!

Get the TooFaced Cinnamon Swirl Eyeshadow Palette from Ulta for $49

5. These warm cream blushes

Add a berry-toned blush from Rose Inc. into your makeup routine to evoke fall.

For an autumn-appropriate blush, this creamy formula from Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s new Rose Inc. line is a worthy contender for your routine. Despite having recently debuted, the blush, which comes in six shades, has already amassed over 5,000 heart-shaped seals of approval from Sephora shoppers. One can only assume that’s because of the formula, which features a mix of hydrating squalane and plumping hyaluronic acid, that makes it apply like a dream.

Get the Rose Inc. Blush Divine Clean Dewy Cream Blush from Sephora for $30

6. This unexpected collection of nail colors

Use these muted nail polish tones from Olive & June to accessorize any outfit.

Nail polish is an often-overlooked accessory. Keeping your nails groomed—whether at home or with the help of a salon—is already a necessity, but changing up the polish colors can be a fun way to express your style. Olive & June’s fall collection includes a glossy top coat and six colors: hunter green, navy, eggplant, mauve, pink and cream. The muted tones are a nod to fall without the obvious berries and oranges you’d typically find. Our tester loved the polish brand and says the colors are pigmented in one coat and have a shiny finish.

Get The Fall Shades from Olive & June for $56

7. This apple-and-honey hair mask

Give your hair a dose of moisture with this apple hair mask from Briogeo.

Pamper your tresses with Briogeo’s limited edition Deep Conditioning Hair Mask for Dry + Damaged Hair. Normally, the teddy-bear-bottled hair mask is made with honey alone, but now, just in time for fall, the brand has released an apple-scented version. It claims to soften, smooth and repair hair with each use using ingredients like rosehip oil, algae extract and a hydrating vegan honey alternative.

Get the Briogeo Vegan Apple Honey Deep Conditioning Hair Mask for Dry + Damaged Hair from Sephora for $38

8. This nostalgia-inducing candle

Before soaking in the tub, light a fall-esque candle from Homesick.

What bath is complete without fragrant candles burning in the background? This candle from the bestselling brand Homesick recreates the familiar scent of a hayride with notes of fresh hay, warm amber, clove, nutmeg, birch, maple bark, tonka, patchouli and oakmoss. Light it in your bathroom prior to a soak or in your room for a post-shower lounge session.

Get the Autumn Hayride Candle from Homesick for $34

9. This forest-inspired candle

If typical fall scents aren't your thing, go with this forest-inspired candle from Anecdote Candles.

If you’re not quite ready to leave summer behind—or you prefer a more subtle nod to the season—you’ll enjoy the bright grapefruit addition to an otherwise autumnal candle. This fragrant option from Anecdote features hints of oakmoss and amber, as well as sandalwood and grapefruit, and is inspired by the forests in the Pacific Northwest.

Get the Flannel & Fedoras Candle from Anecdote Candles for $24

10. This pumpkin-packed face mask

Exfoliate your skin with this pumpkin mask from Summer Fridays.

Looking to revamp your complexion in the most seasonally appropriate way? This pumpkin and apricot seed exfoliating mask will do the trick. The gentle formula will slough away dead skin cells to reveal smoother, brighter skin, all while enveloping you in the most delightful pumpkin scent. Gently massage about a dime-sized amount onto your face, leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse.

Get the Summer Fridays Overtime Mask from Sephora for $44

11. This warm-and-spicy hand soap

Turn washing your hands into a treat with the Nest Pumpkin Chai hand soap.

Your hands deserve a little seasonal lovin’, too. If you are a fan of pumpkin scents, you’ll love this fan-favorite Nest scent with notes of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai and cinnamon. The soap has a sleek and stylish bottle that will add a chic element to your sink space, too.

Get the Nest Pumpkin Chai Hand Soap from Sephora for $22

12. This stunning matte lipstick

Add drama to your lips with matte colors from YSL.

If you prefer a matte lip look, you’ll fall head over heels for Yves Saint Laurent’s slim lippy. The lipstick is made with hydrating jojoba oil, so it won't dry your lips out like other matte formulas. It’s available in 11 shades, including the most gorgeous orange-red and plum-red, as well as a universal beige nude. All you need is one swipe for a well-defined matte lip.

Get the Yves Saint Laurent The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick from Sephora for $39

13. This extensive eyeshadow palette

Add pops of color to your lids with the It's A Mood eyeshadow palette from Colourpop.

If you like to play up your eyeshadow look often, this large 30-hue palette from Colourpop will surely make you swoon. It’s composed of rich colors ranging from light to dark, including stunning olives, vibrant teals, burnt oranges and fun plums. The matte, shimmer, metallic and pressed glitter shades can conjure up a variety of dimensional fall lid looks.

Get the It’s A Mood Shadow Palette from Colourpop for $34

14. These festive shower gels

Spruce up your shower routine with Bath & Body Works shower gels.

Bath & Body Works is a mecca for seasonal-scented bath and body goods. You can depend on this store whether you’re in the market for body lotion, hand sanitizer, fragrance mists or candles to fill your home with the same or complementary beautiful scents. One of the brand’s fan-favorite products is its shower gel. It’s available in a variety of autumn-friendly scents, including Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, Pumpkin Cupcake, and Crisp Morning Air. If you buy three, you’ll even get one free.

15. These spooky bath bombs

Soak in a spooky-themed tub with Lush bath bombs.

Soak your stresses away with this unexpected blend of Sicilian lemon, green mandarin oils, rosemary and sage in Lush’s Bat Art Bath Bomb. When dropped into the tub, this top-rated bath bomb transforms into a purple and black froth, giving your tub an undeniably spooky (yet soothing!) feel. If a friendly jack-o-lantern is more your idea of fun in fall, go for the pumpkin-shaped bath bomb that’ll turn bath water into a bright orange and yellow mix and give off scents of cinnamon, lime and sweet wild orange.

