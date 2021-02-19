15 Fastest-Growing Fintech Companies

Pete Anderson

In this article, we mention the 15 Fastest-Growing Fintech Companies in the world. If you want to skip our discussion of the growth of the fintech industry and recent trends in the sector, go directly to the 5 Fastest-Growing Fintech Companies.

Increasing connectivity and technology penetration is revolutionizing the way people handle money. This shift in the society is fueling the growth of fintech companies. According to a survey conducted by Plaid and The Harris Poll, 59% of Americans are relying on fintech apps to manage money more during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to market research firm IDC, fintech is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% through 2022, reaching a market value of $309 billion.

Fintech companies have grown to encompass a range of consumer-based applications and services that can be used to trade stocks, manage funds, insurance and investments. One of the biggest fintech products is digital payment. Its total transaction value grew to $5.2 trillion in 2020, and it is projected to reach $6.6 trillion in 2021

The industry is experiencing a merger of finance, technology and entertainment. A 2019 survey conducted by PwC recorded that 47% of TMT (Telecom, Media & Technology) and FS organizations have embedded fintech into their operations.

A joint study by the World Bank, the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance at the University of Cambridge’s Judge Business School, and World Economic Forum showed that fintech companies on average saw their transaction volumes increase by 13 percent in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

15 Fastest-Growing Fintech Companies
15 Fastest-Growing Fintech Companies

Copyright: sifotography / 123RF Stock Photo

Artificial Intelligence and machine learning will further increase the penetration and efficiency of the fintech market. About 85% of financial executives plan to increase their investment in artificial intelligence, a study by the Economist Intelligence Unit(EUI) shows. A survey by Deloitte Insights suggests that about 70% of all financial services firms are using machine learning to predict cash flow events, calculate and refine credit scores and detect fraud.

Companies like Ant Financial, PayPal, and Oscar continue to dominate the Fintech industry. They are among the 15 fastest-growing fintech companies.

In this article, we will rank and evaluate the 15 fastest-growing fintech companies based on their valuation and market caps.

15. TALA (Private)

Valuation: $560 Million

Since its official launch in 2011, Tala has grown to be one of the 15 fastest-growing fintech companies. Its headquarters are in Santa Monica, U.S. Tala offers credit and microloan services to people worldwide for payment of rent and electricity. The company ranks 15th on the list of 15 fastest-growing fintech companies.

Their app collects data from the borrower's smartphone and ascertains his creditworthiness almost immediately. The goal of the CEO, Shivani Siroya, is to empower 2.5 billion people across the globe by giving them loans that traditional creditors would not ordinarily give. In 2019, TALA raised $110 million in funding. This round was led by RPS Ventures.

14. BRAINTREE (Private)

Valuation: Acquired by PayPal for $800 Million

Bryan Johnson established Braintree in 2007. It is a platform that allows businesses to accept payments from their customers over the internet. The organization has currently expanded to processing transactions in over 45 countries as of 2020. Braintree's products help companies that operate online. It acts as a marketplace to foster security, prevent fraud and safeguard user information. The company ranks 14th on the list of 15 fastest-growing fintech companies.

13. AVANT (Private)

Valuation: $2 billion

Avant is a private Fintech company based in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. It was founded in 2012 by serial entrepreneurs Albert Goldstein, John Sun, and Paul Zhang.

Their primary aim is to give out loans to consumers by collecting their data online to check their creditworthiness. The company started by providing loan services in just 16 states but has grown to cater to 46 states in the USA. It has expanded to Canada and the United Kingdom. Recently, Avant announced that it has expanded its portfolio and has reached 1.5 million customers

With Avant's impressive success over the years, the company acquired ReadyForZero in 2015. The acquisition of the debt management app was a move to lower costs and barriers to borrowing. Avant's revenue increased from $121.3 million in 2018 to $400 million in 2020.

12. Oscar Health Insurance Co. (Private)

Valuation: Over $3 billion

OSCAR is a Fintech company founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Kevin Nazemi, and Josh Kushner. It uses telemedicine, the practice of caring for patients remotely when the provider and patient are not physically present with each other, as one of its major products.

Oscar health promotes healthcare focused tech interfaces. It hopes to achieve a transparent billing system for patients. In 2020, Oscar made a 54% increase in revenue and has continued to make ground-breaking impact in the health sector.

11. Social Finance (Private)

Valuation: $4.3 billion

Social Finance is a financial technology company that aims to provide student loan financing, personal financing, and mortgage financing. It was founded in 2011 by Mike Cagney, Dan Macklin, James Finnigan, and Ian Brady in San Francisco, California. It ranks 11th on our list of 15 fastest-growing fintech companies.

It has partnered with Coinbase to provide cryptocurrency trading services in addition to its credit facilitation. Although the company struggled with making profits around 2018, it has experienced an interesting comeback.

10. Morningstar, Inc.(NASDAQ:MORN)

Market Cap: $10 billion

Morningstar is a financial services firm that provides investment research and management services to consumers. It was established in 1984 by Joe Mansueto. The company's headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois.

Although Morningstar did not start as a full fintech firm, it is now offering fintech services at various locations. It provides software and data platforms for investment professionals with products like Morningstar Direct and Morningstar Advisor Workstation. Morningstar is doing quite well despite the competitiveness of the Fintech industry and has recorded a 22% revenue increase in 2019.

9. Klarna Bank AB (Private)

Valuation: $11 billion

Klarna Bank AB, also known as Klarna, is a Swedish bank that primarily operates online to provide online financial services to businesses and consumers by reducing the risks of online payments.

Their core service is handling customer payments, thereby eliminating the financial risks for both the seller and buyer. It was founded in 2005 by Sebastian Siemiatkowski and Michael Moritz. Klarna. The company recorded a 36% growth in their revenue in 2020.

8. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (HKSE: 6060.HK)

Market Cap: $13 billion

ZhongAn is an insurance company that caters to the local Chinese market and also provides fintech services. The company aims to provide insurance services online as opposed to the usual traditional insurance.

ZhongAn mainly focuses on lifestyle consumption, consumer finance, health, auto, and travel. It was founded in 2013, and the CEO is Jin "Jeffery" Chen. It ranks 8th on the list of the 15 fastest-growing fintech companies.

7. CHIME (Private)

Valuation: $14.5 Billion

Chime provides free financial services without a fee to its customers through their mobile app. Its headquarters is located in San Francisco, California. However, it does not operate any physical branches.

The startup was founded by Chris Britt (CEO) and Ryan King (CTO) in 2013 to serve as an alternative to customers instead of operating a traditional bank. It has also launched SpotMe, a free overdraft service that allows customers to overdraw their accounts without charges.

The company has grown significantly since its launch in 2018. It acquired Pinch, a startup whose goal is to help young people build and manage their credit scores. In 2019, Chime recorded a $200 million revenue which was a 100% increase from the previous year's revenue.

6. Xero Limited (ASX: XRO.AX)

Market Cap: $18.36 billion

Founded in 2006, Xero ranks 6th on the list of 15 fastest-growing fintech companies. Xero is a New Zealand-based technology company that is currently listed on the Australian securities exchange.

Its headquarters is in Wellington, New Zealand. Xero provides an accounting software platform to enable small and medium scale businesses to seamlessly carry out their operations.

The startup has offices worldwide, including in South Africa, Canada, United Kingdom, United States, and Australia. In 2020, Xero recorded a 21% increase in revenue from its 2019 revenue.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Fastest-Growing Fintech Companies.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Fastest-Growing Fintech Companies is originally published at Insider Monkey

Recommended Stories

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right As Bitcoin Tops $54,000? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Why CBAK Energy Stock Soared 16% on Friday

    Shares of CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) had jumped an astounding 16.2% by 11:35 a.m. EST on Friday after the Chinese battery maker announced the invention of a new Special 26650 battery designed for use in ultra-low temperatures. As CBAK explained, the new battery is a variation of its current 26650 lithium rechargeable battery. Currently in "trial production," the Special 26650 battery is said to be exhibiting satisfactory test results so far.

  • Bitcoin Hits $1 Trillion Value as Crypto Jump Tops Other Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s market value reached $1 trillion for the first time, a surge that’s helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets like stocks and gold.The largest token has added more than $450 billion of value in 2021 to about $1 trillion, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes Bitcoin and four other coins, has more than doubled.Speculators, corporate treasurers and institutional investors are thought to have stoked Bitcoin’s volatile ascent. Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: the former see an asset being embraced for its ability to hedge risks such as inflation, while the latter sense a precarious mania riding atop waves of monetary and fiscal stimulus.At the same time, the argument has been made that assigning a market capitalization isn’t an accurate representation since Bitcoin isn’t a company or even an asset. Skeptics say without real-world assets that companies possess or government backing like the dollar, all investors are really buying into is faith in the cryptocurrency’s network.Still, FOMO -- fear of missing out -- may be at play, said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy with AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney, adding that “in times of easy money this gets magnified and it’s partly what’s driving the current interest.”The crypto index’s performance towers over stocks, gold, commodities and bonds in 2021.This month, Tesla Inc. disclosed a $1.5 billion investment and MicroStrategy Inc. boosted a sale of convertible bonds to $900 million to buy even more of the token. That brought the coin closer to corporate America.“If companies’ fundamentals are going to become closely tied to movements in Bitcoin because they’ve suddenly become speculators on the side, we’re going to be in bubble territory before you know it,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst with Oanda Europe Ltd.Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk posted a somewhat cryptic tweet Friday that appeared in part to defend the company’s action, saying Bitcoin “is simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash” while adding that the electric vehicle maker’s decision isn’t “directly reflective of my opinion.”Read More: Musk Defends Tesla Bitcoin Move, Says Token Less Dumb Than CashThe “long Bitcoin” trade is seen as among the most crowded in the world alongside technology exposure and dollar shorts, according to the February edition of Bank of America’s global fund manager survey.AMP’s Oliver said if Bitcoin “falls out of favor -- for example due to government regulation or investors just moving on to the next new thing -- then it could quickly plunge.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. housing starts fall in January; permits soar

    U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in January amid soaring lumber prices, though a surge in permits for future construction suggested the housing market remains supported by lean inventories and historically low mortgage rates. Housing starts decreased 6.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.580 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would drop to a rate of 1.658 million units in January.

  • Taiwan Concerned China May Have Blocked Vaccine Purchase

    Feb.17 -- Taiwan says its attempts to purchase 5 million doses of BioNTech SE’s covid-19 vaccine fell apart at the last minute. The health minister is concerned that political pressure from Beijing may have upset that deal. Bloomberg’s Samson Ellis reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

  • If You Had Bought Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 73% Gain Today

    The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise...

  • 'It’s increasingly important' that kids understand how software and coding works: codeSpark CEO

    Grant Hosford Co-Founder & CEO at codeSpark joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers and Reggie Wade to discuss education outlook amid the pandemic.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Greggs plc (LON:GRG)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Greggs plc ( LON:GRG ) by taking the forecast future...

  • Facebook 'unfriends' Australia: uproar as news pages go dark

    Facebook faced backlash from publishers and politicians on Thursday after blocking news feeds in Australia in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government over a law to require it to share revenue from news. Facebook wiped out pages from Australian state governments and charities as well as from domestic and international news organisations, three days before the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme. Though the measure was limited to Australia, European publishers along with British and Canadian politicians described it as an attempt to put pressure on governments that might consider similar measures.

  • This man used his 2021 Ford F-150 to heat his house during Texas winter storm blackout

    A retired refinery worker in Texas used his 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid pickup to power his home during the state's winter storm blackout.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes major u-turn on Bitcoin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk was involved in another Twitter storm overnight, tweeting that Bitcoin is “almost as BS as fiat money” in spite of Tesla’s recent $1.5 billion investment.

  • Think a $1,400 Stimulus Check Is Generous? Here's How to Turn It Into $14,000

    Once that happens, millions of Americans will be in line for a third stimulus check, this time worth $1,400. Given that the last stimulus check came to just $600, a $1,400 payment is a much more substantial windfall. Investing over a long period of time is a great way to grow wealth because as your portfolio increases in value, you can keep reinvesting your gains for added benefit.

  • The Smartest Dog Breeds

    Dogs can be a person's best friend, but they also protect, rescue, assist and support humans in all kinds of situations. Here are the smartest breeds.

  • China’s Covid-19 vaccine is coming to Hong Kong

    The Hong Kong government today granted emergency use authorization to Chinese drugmaker Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine, making it the city’s second approved coronavirus shot after authorities greenlighted the Pfizer-BioNTech jab last month. The Sinovac approval comes after the government’s expert advisory panel reviewed new data from the drugmaker that showed an efficacy rate of over 62% when two doses are administered 28 days apart. The head of an advisory panel that recommended the Hong Kong government approve the vaccine said Sinovac provided its data to them, which it examined as it would for peer-reviewed publication.

  • IRS Says All $600 Stimulus Checks Have Been Issued. Do This if You Didn't Get Yours

    In December, after months of fruitless negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a second coronavirus relief bill that extended unemployment benefits and allowed for a second round of stimulus checks worth $600 apiece. The IRS recently announced that it's finished sending $600 stimulus payments to all of the eligible recipients it has on record. While some people may still need to wait a bit for their stimulus checks or debit cards to arrive in the mail, for the most part, if you haven't gotten any stimulus money by now, it means you'll need to file a tax return to get it.

  • Stimulus Check Update: $1,400 Checks Are Still in Play as Data Highlights the Impact of Previous Stimulus Rounds

    As the public eagerly awaits a third stimulus payment, data reveals that the last round really helped the economy.

  • Bitcoin is on a Path to $100,000 (and Coming for your Gold)

    The world’s leading cryptocurrency has passed the half-way mark toward $100,000 and traditional investors are climbing on board. Decrypt has recently reported that crypto has reached 1.6 trillion in market capitalization with much of that value reflecting Bitcoin's impressive run which brought it above the $52,000 mark this week. Bitcoin’s recent performance has the attention of even the no-coiner investors -- including private investing firm Motley Fool which just purchased $5 million in Bitcoin, just months after saying they would never invest in crypto. Another new entrant into the Bitcoin market is BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world. The reasoning is new investors are seeking a reliable safe-haven asset. Holding value is one function of a currency, though perhaps not the primary intended use of BTC according to its white paper. It seems that Bitcoin’s gain is gold’s loss. Gold has been falling since July 2020, while Bitcoin has steadily risen, creating an all-time low in the gold-to-bitcoin ratio. Bitcoin is unproven and lacks the long-term track record to support its usefulness as a safe haven asset. Gold has a 10,000-year history as a store of wealth, yet investors may be abandoning gold and climbing on board BTC based on the incredible run it has had since the end of 2020. Clash of the Crypto Titans Elon Musk has recently reclaimed the top spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $199.99 billion. Musk has moved BTC prices noticeably this year -- causing a bump in prices when he added BTC to his Twitter profile and another increase when Tesla invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. Yet he claims he is not an investor and doesn’t own any publicly traded stock beyond Tesla. One wonders where he stores his wealth. His tweet would suggest he isn’t keeping it in USD or any other fiat. Perhaps his coy tone is meant to downplay any suggestion that he is impacting markets with public statements that directly impact the value of what he is investing in. After all, don’t take the advice of one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth, he is not an investor -- in publicly traded stocks. Which of course, does not include Bitcoin. Musk has also shown some love of Dogecoin, notable as the meme coin that everyone took seriously anyway. Dogecoin’s all-time high is still less than $.09, with a total supply of over 128 billion coins. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao commented on Bloomberg Asia that he was surprised at Musk’s vocal support for Dogecoin. Zhao said in the interview: “I’m surprised that Elon is so bg on Dogecoin. But this is the decentralized free world... He’s not really associated with Dogecoin in any way. The fact is Tesla bought Bitcoin not Dogecoin...” Musk was not shy to respond. He asserted that Tesla’s move to invest in BTC is not reflective of Musk’s own opinion. Though, Musk’s association with the company he co-founded and leads is fairly well known. $100,000 BTC in 2021? The non-binding opinions of famous billionaires aside, Bitcoin’s performance has the crypto pundits and influencers excited Investor and crypto influencer, Anthony Pompliano, commented in a recent video on his channel that Bitcoin is on it’s way to $100,000 this year. “At this point, it went from 10 to 20 to 30 to 40 to 50. Guess what? It’s going... to 100. As I have been saying for two years... Bitcoin is going to hit $100,000 by end of 2021. I may be being too conservative...”, Pompliano said. Scott Melker, “The Wolf of All Streets” concurred a recent video when he stated: “Bitcoin has been traveling in a macro channel on a monthly chart since mid-2013... it tested the bottom of this channel in March last year in the big dip below $4,000... $100,000 is only 2x from here with Bitcoin at $50,000. We have done a 13x from that low in March in just one year...” Twitter account Documenting Bitcoin made a sobering case to those that have held out and not invested up to this point. Conclusion Having worked with weather forecasters for many years, I know the pain of prognostication no matter how many indicators and historical precedent you cite. It’s still a guessing game -- and in the case of Bitcoin, it is a game with only 12 years of precedent. But it is hard to argue with the direction that Bitcoin has been taking. There is more at play here than the interest of institutional investors. As we highlighted in previous articles Bitcoin’s trajectory is guided by many global economic factors, including a troubled USD, but even as the traditional markets recuperate, BTC remains strong and growing. The average retail investor is spending more time at home since the pandemic and considerably more time at their computer. They have started to learn more and shake off the negative stigma that used to surround crypto. What comes next is guesswork with an untested model with value founded in belief, not in tangible assets as with commodities like gold. However, the enthusiasm is there from consumers -- and the long-predicted mainstreaming of crypto seems to be here. And it seems to have earned the endorsement of U.S. actor, songwriter, and entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan, whose tweet indicates that the sky may not even be the limit on BTC. Cover image modified from an image by Makro_Wayland from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTips for Dealing with the Inevitable - Bitcoin and Taxes© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Amid water shortages and power outages, Texans cry foul over price gouging for bottled water, gas and $1,000 hotel rooms

    Lina Hidalgo, the judge Harris County, the largest county in Texas, said this week that Houston residents, already hit by power outages and severe weather, have complained about exploitative prices. “The main types of things we’re seeing is hotels setting prices at ridiculous rates,” Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee told the Associated Press.

  • Griffin Says ‘There’s No Doubt’ Short Selling Will Be Curbed

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel founder Ken Griffin said the Reddit-fueled market turmoil last month will diminish the amount of short selling by hedge funds.“There’s no doubt in the foreseeable future the amount of short selling will be reduced by the events of the last couple of weeks,” Griffin said Friday in an interview with CNBC.A day earlier, Griffin testified before the House Financial Services Committee along with the heads of Reddit, Robinhood Markets and Melvin Capital Management. Robinhood’s decision to limit trading in shares of GameStop Corp. and other stocks angered retail investors and prompted the hearing.Read more: Robinhood, Citadel Spar With Lawmakers Over Retail Trading Citadel, Griffin and his partners invested $2 billion in Melvin, which incurred heavy losses wagering against GameStop and other companies. Citadel’s hedge fund business has about $34 billion under management. (Updates with GameStop in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia Unemployment Falls Further as Recovery Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s unemployment rate declined in January as a second round of central bank stimulus combined with a big-spending government budget accelerated the economy’s recovery and further boosted hiring.The jobless rate fell to 6.4% from 6.6% in December, versus economists’ estimate of 6.5%, data from the statistics bureau showed Thursday in Sydney. Employment advanced by 29,100 in January, compared with an expected 30,000 gain, driven by the state of Victoria that’s still rebounding from its second lockdown. The participation rate was 66.1%, slightly below the forecast 66.2%.“Australia has recouped almost all the jobs lost in April/May 2020 at the depths of the recession and nationwide lockdown,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “While the unemployment rate remains higher, it is heading in the right direction.”The Australian dollar edged up immediately after the data and was trading at 77.54 U.S. cents at 1:26 p.m. in Sydney.Australia is experiencing a V-shaped recovery as the relative containment of Covid-19 boosts confidence and encourages cashed-up households to spend. That’s prompted firms to resume hiring and swelled the labor force back to near its pre-pandemic level.The Reserve Bank of Australia earlier this month announced it was extending its quantitative easing program by a further A$100 billion ($77.6 billion) and said it doesn’t expect to increase interest rates until 2024. It’s trying to keep a lid on a currency that left unchecked could hurt exports and employment.Among other details in today’s jobs report:Monthly hours worked decreased by 4.9%, with Bjorn Jarvis, head of Labour Statistics at the ABS, noting that more Australians than usual took leave in the first two weeks of JanuaryUnderemployment fell 0.4 percentage point to 8.1% and under-utilization declined 0.6 percentage point to 14.5%Full-time jobs surged by 59,000 and part-time roles fell 29,800Unemployment fell in all states except for South Australia; Victoria recorded a 1.3% surge in monthly employmentWhat Bloomberg Economics Says...“Underemployment has continued to decline, but a significant degree of slack remains in the labor market. Closed borders, which limits labor supply from overseas migration, could accelerate the pace at which labor market slack is reabsorbed over 2021.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click hereThe central bank earlier this month also released updated forecasts showing the economy will grow 3.5% over both 2021 and 2022 and the jobless rate will fall to around 6% by the end of this year and 5.5% at the end of 2022. Under an optimistic scenario for the economy, the unemployment rate would fall to 4.75% by the end of next year.The RBA late last year cut interest rates and its three-year yield target to 0.10% and initiated a quantitative easing program to lower borrowing costs across the economy. That came on the heels of the government announcing tax cuts, incentives for firms to invest and hire and infrastructure projects to boost activity.Yet there are risks ahead as remaining government wage subsidies are set to expire in March, potentially triggering job cuts and bankruptcies. The RBA has labeled how households and businesses adjust to the taper of stimulus as “a key uncertainty.”“We expect robust jobs growth to continue in 2021, although we are mindful of risks around the termination of Australia’s JobKeeper wage subsidy in March and note overall unemployment is likely to remain well above levels consistent with ‘full employment’ and faster wages growth,” said Andrew Boak, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief economist for Australia.(Updates with comment from Bloomberg Economics in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.